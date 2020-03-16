info

Yes No
Moodys.com
Terms of Use
REGULATORY AFFAIRS
CAREERS
ABOUT US
CONTACT US
HOME
Close
Please Note
We brought you to this page based on your search query. If this isn't what you are looking for, you can continue to Search Results for ""
The maximum number of items you can export is 3,000. Please reduce your list by using the filtering tool to the left.
Close
Close
Email Research
Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed.
Recipient's
Email

Use semicolon to separate each address, limit to 20 addresses.
Enter the
characters you see
Can't read?
Try a new set
Send Cancel
Close
Email Research
Thank you for your interest in sharing Moody's Research. You have reached the daily limit of Research email sharings.
OK
Close
Thank you!
You have successfully sent the research.
Please note: some research requires a paid subscription in order to access.
OK
Email page
Email
print page
Print

Rating Action:

Moody’s reviews Hanwha Life and Hanwha General’s ratings for downgrade

 The document has been translated in other languages

16 March 2020

Hong Kong , March 16, 2020 - Moody's Investors Service has placed on review for downgrade the A1 insurance financial strength rating (IFSR) of Hanwha Life Insurance Co., Ltd. and the A3 (hyb) rating on its subordinated capital securities.

Moody's has also placed on review for downgrade the A2 IFSR of Hanwha General Insurance Co., Ltd.

The previous outlook on both entities were stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

HANWHA LIFE

The review for downgrade reflects Hanwha Life's weakening credit profile because of lower profitability and pressure on capitalization from lower interest rates. Moody's believes it will be challenging for Hanwha Life to improve its profitability given the prolonged low interest rate environment in a weakening economy, with the coronavirus outbreak adding downside risk.

Hanwha Life's profitability has weakened given lingering negative spreads associated with its legacy high-guarantee policies and falling investment yields. The insurer's standalone net income was KRW115 billion in 2019, down 68% from a year ago. This steep decline was driven by (1) higher reserving of KRW340 billion stemming from variable guaranteed products with a rapid fall in interest rates; (2) a KRW194 billion impairment loss on its ETF investments; and (3) a drop in investment yields to 3.45% in 2019 from 3.70% a year earlier.

In addition, claims from its health and medical insurance products have increased. The insurer's expense ratio also slightly picked up in 2019 as it expanded its protection-type products, incurring higher acquisition costs and new sales expenses despite these products generating stable risk and expense margins.

Given the likelihood of further interest rate decline, we believe it will be challenging for the insurer because a prolonged low interest rate environment would depress the insurer's investment yield and further widen its negative spread.

Hanwha Life's capital adequacy remains moderate, but upcoming tighter regulations coupled with weaker earnings will pressure the insurer's solvency. In particular, the tightening of the liability adequacy test (LAT) assessment in 2020-21 adds the risk of higher capital needs for additional reserve provisioning if interest rates drop further.

Moody's review will focus on (1) Hanwha Life's ability to manage interest rate risk in the current lower-for-longer interest rate environment, while mitigating the financial impact from lingering negative spreads; and (2) the level of expected capital adequacy and its capital management plans amid tightening capital regulations.

Despite the coronavirus outbreak, we do not expect the insurer's profitability to be negatively impacted with the low current level of claims reflecting the still low numbers of infections relative to Korea's total population, and with most of the resultant medical expenses being borne by the Korean government. However, its profitability will remain at risk with higher global capital market volatility and reduced premium income due to disruptions to its distribution channel.

As the situation is still fluid, and the insurer has high mortality gains in underwriting income, Hanwha Life faces a potential spike in claims under a downside scenario with significant increase of infected cases and a much higher mortality rate.

Given that the ratings are on review for downgrade, an upgrade is unlikely.

However, the ratings could be confirmed if (1) the insurer meaningfully improves its profitability, for example with its return on average capital exceeding 8% on a sustained basis or through a material reduction in negative spreads; and/or (2) its capital position further improves without a significant increase in financial leverage.

On the other hand, Moody's could downgrade Hanwha Life's ratings in case of: (1) a significant deterioration in its profitability, for example with return on capital consistently below 6%; (2) a significant reduction in its capital adequacy, for example with an adjusted capital-to-assets ratio below 6%; (3) its adjusted financial leverage rising above 25%; and/or (4) its high-risk asset leverage rising consistently above 175%.

HANWHA GENERAL

The review for downgrade considers Hanwha General's weakening profitability and capitalization. In addition, the rating action reflects the weakening credit profile of its parent, Hanwha Life, which has also been placed under review for downgrade.

The rating currently incorporates a one-notch uplift from its standalone credit profile of a3, reflecting the ownership by and support from its parent Hanwha Life that enhances Hanwha General's brand, distribution, capital position, operating efficiency and financial flexibility.

Hanwha General recorded a net income of KRW14.7 billion in the first nine months of 2019, 87% decline from a year ago driven by (1) rising loss ratios in its auto and long-term insurance segments, which increased to 96.0% and 83.5% in 3Q2019 from 90.6% and 82.0% a year ago; (2) an increased expense ratio due to higher acquisition costs following the expansion of its general agency channel to promote higher protection-type products; and (3) subdued investment returns amid the persistent low interest rate environment.

In particular, the insurer suffered from industry-wide high claims inflation in 2019 amid rising medical expenses on its indemnity policies, which account for about one-third of the insurer's long-term risk premium. Moody's expects the large premium hike on medical indemnity policies throughout 2020 will partially improve the insurer's earnings, but not fully offset the effect of weaker investment returns and Korea's slowing economy amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Hanwha General's solvency position remains moderate, with its local risk-based capital (RBC) ratio slightly declining to 191.0% at the end of September 2019 from 195.1% at the end of 2018 following tightening local RBC regulations. Nevertheless, the more stringent capital requirements of K-ICS and the insurer's relatively wide duration gap could reduce its capital buffer.

Moody's review will focus on (1) Hanwha General's ability to improve its profitability; (2) the insurer's target capital adequacy and capital management plans amid tightening capital regulations and wide duration gaps; and (3) Hanwha Life's ability to provide support to Hanwha General given its own weakening credit profile.

Given that the ratings are on review for downgrade, an upgrade is unlikely.

The rating could be confirmed if the insurer meaningfully improves its profitability, with the risk loss ratio of its long-term business consistently staying below 90%, or if it improves its capitalization, with its local RBC ratio rising above 200% on a sustained basis.

On the other hand, Moody's could downgrade Hanwha General's rating if (1) return on capital drops below 6.0% on a sustained basis; (2) its high-risk asset leverage rises above 175% of shareholders' equity on a sustained basis; (3) there is a significant decline in capital adequacy, with its adjusted capital-to-assets ratio below 6% on a sustained basis; (4) the parent's adjusted financial leverage rises above 25% on a sustained basis; and/or (5) the parent reduces its stake, there are other signs of weakening parental support, or if Hanwha Life's ratings are downgraded.

RATING METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in rating Hanwha Life Insurance Co., Ltd. was Life Insurers Methodology published in November 2019. The principal methodologies used in rating Hanwha General Insurance Co., Ltd. were Life Insurers Methodology published in November 2019, and Property and Casualty Insurers Methodology published in November 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Hanwha Life Insurance Co., Ltd., headquartered in Seoul, Korea, was established in September 1946, and was listed on the Korea Exchange in March 2010. As of 30 September 2019, Hanwha Life's total assets and shareholders' equity amounted to KRW138.3 trillion and KRW13.0 trillion, respectively, on a consolidated basis.

Hanwha General Insurance Co., Ltd., headquartered in Seoul, Korea, provides various insurance products including automobile, property, casualty and marine, as well as long-term insurance and annuities and is 51.4% owned by Hanwha Life. As of 30 September 2019, Hanwha General's total assets and shareholders' equity amounted to KRW17.9 trillion and KRW1.6 trillion, respectively, on a consolidated basis.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entities are participating and the rated entities or their agent(s) generally provide Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Young Kim
Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS : 852 3758 1350
Client Service : 852 3551 3077

Sally Yim, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS : 852 3758 1350
Client Service : 852 3551 3077

Releasing Office :
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS : 852 3758 1350
Client Service : 852 3551 3077

© 2020 Moody’s Corporation, Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., Moody’s Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, “MOODY’S”). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND/OR ITS CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE MOODY’S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S (COLLECTIVELY, “PUBLICATIONS”) MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY’S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS (“ASSESSMENTS”), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY’S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER. ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY’S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided “AS IS” without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY’S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY’S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY’S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (“MCO”), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and Moody’s investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody’s Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody’s Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading “Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy.”

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY’S affiliate, Moody’s Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody’s Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to “wholesale clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY’S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a “wholesale client” and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to “retail clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY’S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. (“MJKK”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody’s Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody’s SF Japan K.K. (“MSFJ”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

Moodys.com