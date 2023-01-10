Moody's reviews Houghton Mifflin for downgrade on NWEA acquisition announcement

Approximately $1.7 billion in rated securities affected

New York, January 10, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) placed Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company's (HMH) credit ratings, including its B3 corporate family rating (CFR), on review for downgrade. The outlook was revised to ratings under review from stable.

The rating actions follow the company's announcement today [1] that it had signed a definitive agreement to acquire NWEA, a provider of academic assessments for pre-K-12 students, for an undisclosed amount. No further details are available at this time in regard to the updated capital structure. HMH expects to close the acquisition within a 90-day period, subject to customary closing conditions.

Today's rating actions are prompted by governance considerations including uncertainties surrounding the funding of the proposed acquisition of NWEA and its impact on HMH 's capital structure, liquidity, profitability, operational flexibility and business profile. Assuming a material portion of the acquisition is funded with debt, a material increase in leverage and deterioration in credit metrics is possible at closing. The rating review also reflects execution risks associated with the acquisition, including the integration of a non-for-profit organization with a distinct business model into HMH.

On Review for Downgrade:

..Issuer: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company

.... Corporate Family Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B3-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's review will focus on the impact of the acquisition on the company's final capital structure, leverage and free cash flow generation of the combined entity, integration risk, liquidity needed to integrate the acquisition, potential synergies as well as mitigants to execution risk. Instrument ratings could also change depending on the final mix of debt in the company's capital structure. If the transaction is financed in a balanced manner with a material equity component and the company commits to deleveraging such that Moody's expects the company to maintain leverage below our downgrade guidance for the B3 rating of 6.5x over the near term along with positive free cash flow and adequate interest coverage, a confirmation of the B3 CFR is possible.

HMH's current B3 CFR on review for downgrade reflects the company's high leverage, exposure to a highly cyclical K-12 core educational market and intense competition. The company's business is subject to pronounced seasonality in school spending. HMH has a good market position within K-12 educational publishing but is dependent for most of its revenue on state and local budgets. HMH's rating continues to garner support from its good market position within K-12 educational publishing, a broad portfolio of educational publishing products, a customer footprint that extends to 90% of schools in the US, established relationships with customers, and a well-known brand. We expect that HMH's already implemented cost structure improvements and an on-going shift to digital will result in a business model with significantly reduced earnings volatility. The on-going shift towards greater focus on Extensions and continuous incremental product investment will likely provide for reduced cash flow volatility and reduce reliance on highly cyclical core educational materials adoptions, but there are operational and investment risks associated with this move as well. Moody's anticipates that competition will remain intense, particularly in the more discretionary Extensions market.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Media published in June 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72920. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Boston, MA, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishers Inc. is one of the three largest US education solutions providers focusing on the K-12 market. HMH has been owned by a private equity firm Veritas Capital since 2022. The company expects to generate annualized billing in the $1.1-$1.103 billion range in 2022.

[1] HMH announcement posted on its website, 10-Jan-2023

