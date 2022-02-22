Moody's reviews Houghton Mifflin for downgrade on going private announcement

New York, February 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) placed Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishers Inc.'s (HMH) credit ratings, including its B1 corporate family rating (CFR), on review for downgrade. The outlook was revised to ratings under review from stable. The rating actions follow the company's announcement today [1] that it is being acquired by a private equity firm Veritas Capital (Veritas) for approximately $2.8 billion. HMH expects to complete the transaction in the second quarter of 2022, subject to receipt of regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions. The company's SGL-1 speculative grade liquidity rating remains unchanged.

While details relating to the financing of this transaction have not been disclosed, HMH's debt burden stands to rise meaningfully as a result of the buyout. The potential for a more aggressive financial policy is a key governance risk.

Pursuant to the company's proposed merger agreement, HMH is required to pay off its existing $380 million senior secured term loan ($22 million outstanding as of 30 September 2021) at closing and cooperate with Veritas to either redeem or discharge its $306 million senior secured notes ($303 million outstanding as of 30 September 2021) at closing. If all the rated debt is repaid, all of Moody's ratings may be withdrawn at closing.

On Review for Downgrade:

..Issuer: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishers Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B1-PD

....Senior Secured Term Loan B, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B2 (LGD4)

....Senior Secured Global Notes, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B2 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishers Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's review will focus on HMH's financial strategy, pro forma capital structure, liquidity profile, and future operating and growth strategy. While the company has not announced capitalization plans associated with the pending privatization or disclosed how much equity funding will be contributed by Veritas in conjunction with the transaction, the rating review reflects Moody's expectation for a meaningfully more levered pro forma capital structure.

HMH's current B1 CFR on review for downgrade reflects the company's exposure to a highly cyclical K-12 core educational market, pronounced seasonality in school spending (69% of the company's net sales were generated in Q2 and Q3 over the past three years), and intense competition in both its Core and Extensions segments. HMH has a strong market position within K-12 educational publishing but is dependent for most of its revenue on state and local budget appropriations. HMH's rating continues to garner support from its good market position within K-12 educational publishing, a broad portfolio of educational publishing products, a customer footprint that extends to 90% of schools in the US, established relationships with customers, large sales force, education industry entry barriers and a well-known brand. The company's credit profile benefits from Moody's expectation that its on-going shift to digital will result in a business model with significantly reduced earnings volatility.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Media published in June 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1276775. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Boston, MA, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishers Inc. is one of the three largest US education solutions providers focusing on the K-12 market. The company expects to generate annualized billing in the $1,075-$1,095 million range in 2021, proforma for the HMH Book & Media divestiture.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] HMH Form 8K SEC filing, 22-Feb-2022

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Dilara Sukhov, CFA

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Lenny J. Ajzenman

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

