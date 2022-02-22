Moody's reviews Houghton Mifflin for downgrade on going private announcement

New York, February 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) placed Houghton Mifflin
Harcourt Publishers Inc.'s (HMH) credit ratings, including
its B1 corporate family rating (CFR), on review for downgrade.
The outlook was revised to ratings under review from stable. The
rating actions follow the company's announcement today [1] that it
is being acquired by a private equity firm Veritas Capital (Veritas) for
approximately $2.8 billion. HMH expects to complete
the transaction in the second quarter of 2022, subject to receipt
of regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions. The company's
SGL-1 speculative grade liquidity rating remains unchanged.
While details relating to the financing of this transaction have not been
disclosed, HMH's debt burden stands to rise meaningfully as a result
of the buyout. The potential for a more aggressive financial policy
is a key governance risk.
Pursuant to the company's proposed merger agreement, HMH is
required to pay off its existing $380 million senior secured term
loan ($22 million outstanding as of 30 September 2021) at closing
and cooperate with Veritas to either redeem or discharge its $306
million senior secured notes ($303 million outstanding as of 30
September 2021) at closing. If all the rated debt is repaid,
all of Moody's ratings may be withdrawn at closing.
On Review for Downgrade:
..Issuer: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishers Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Placed
on Review for Downgrade, currently B1
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B1-PD
....Senior Secured Term Loan B, Placed
on Review for Downgrade, currently B2 (LGD4)
....Senior Secured Global Notes, Placed
on Review for Downgrade, currently B2 (LGD4)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishers Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE
OF THE RATINGS
Moody's review will focus on HMH's financial strategy, pro forma
capital structure, liquidity profile, and future operating
and growth strategy. While the company has not announced capitalization
plans associated with the pending privatization or disclosed how much
equity funding will be contributed by Veritas in conjunction with the
transaction, the rating review reflects Moody's expectation for
a meaningfully more levered pro forma capital structure.
HMH's current B1 CFR on review for downgrade reflects the company's
exposure to a highly cyclical K-12 core educational market,
pronounced seasonality in school spending (69% of the company's
net sales were generated in Q2 and Q3 over the past three years),
and intense competition in both its Core and Extensions segments.
HMH has a strong market position within K-12 educational publishing
but is dependent for most of its revenue on state and local budget appropriations.
HMH's rating continues to garner support from its good market position
within K-12 educational publishing, a broad portfolio of
educational publishing products, a customer footprint that extends
to 90% of schools in the US, established relationships with
customers, large sales force, education industry entry barriers
and a well-known brand. The company's credit profile benefits
from Moody's expectation that its on-going shift to digital
will result in a business model with significantly reduced earnings volatility.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Media published in
June 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1276775.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Boston, MA, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishers
Inc. is one of the three largest US education solutions providers
focusing on the K-12 market. The company expects to generate
annualized billing in the $1,075-$1,095
million range in 2021, proforma for the HMH Book & Media divestiture.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] HMH Form 8K SEC filing, 22-Feb-2022
