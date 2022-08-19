Moody's reviews Huarong AMC's ratings for downgrade

Hong Kong, August 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has placed the Baa2 long-term and P-2 short-term issuer ratings of China Huarong Asset Management Co., Ltd. (Huarong AMC) under review for downgrade.

In addition, Moody's has placed the debt ratings and medium-term note (MTN) program ratings of Huarong AMC's offshore financing vehicles under review for downgrade. These include the Baa3 long-term backed senior unsecured debt ratings and the (P)Baa3 backed senior unsecured MTN program ratings of Huarong Finance 2017 Co., Ltd and Huarong Finance II Co., Ltd, as well as the Baa3 long-term backed senior unsecured debt rating, the (P)Baa3 long-term and (P)P-3 short-term backed senior unsecured MTN program ratings of Huarong Finance 2019 Co., Ltd.

A list of all affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Today's rating actions reflect the pressure on Huarong AMC's standalone assessment of b3 due to its profit warning[1] on 16 August that it would record a net loss attributable to the company's shareholders of approximately RMB18,878 million in the first half of 2022 because of fair value losses on equity investments and an increase in credit impairment losses. The net loss in the first half of 2022, which was larger than our expectation, was equivalent to 32% of the company's equity attributable to equity holders as of the end of 2021. Details of the company's profitability, asset quality, capital adequacy and leverage ratios as well as its plan to replenish capital remain unclear.

Huarong AMC is facing increasing strain on its profitability and asset quality due to China's economic slowdown and the correction in the property market. The company has large credit exposures to property developers and other corporate borrowers under its acquisition-and-restructuring distressed asset management business, through which Huarong AMC gains a fixed return by entering into a restructuring agreement with the original creditor and debtor. In addition, Huarong AMC holds large amounts of financial investments whose fair values are sensitive to fluctuations in the capital markets.

The large amounts of net loss in the first half of 2022 erode Huarong AMC's weak equity base and capital positions; the impact is partially offset by its disposal of financial services subsidiaries. Huarong AMC's total capital adequacy ratio at the parent company level was 12.95% as of the end of 2021, slightly higher than the minimum regulatory requirement of 12.5%. The company's tangible common equity/tangible managed assets on a group consolidated basis based on Moody's calculation was low, at 3.7% as of the end of 2021.

The company's disposal of financial services subsidiaries helps reduce its asset scale and support its capital positions. The company completed the sale of its 40.53% stake in Huarong Xiangjiang Bank for a total consideration of RMB11.98 billion and its 71.99% stake in Huarong Securities for a total consideration of RMB10.93 billion in the first half of 2022. It also signed an agreement with China Trust Protection Fund Co., Ltd. in August 2022 on the disposal of its 76.79% stake in Huarong Trust for a total consideration of RMB6.15 billion. In addition, Huarong AMC also plans to sell its 79.92% stake in China Huarong Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. (Baa3 RUR). As of the end of 2021, the banking, securities, trust and leasing subsidiaries accounted for 27.2%, 3.1%, 1.4% and 7.5%, respectively, of Huarong AMC's consolidated total assets.

The review will focus on (1) new information pertaining to Huarong AMC's asset quality and profitability outlook, particularly in view of the weak property market and economic slowdown; (2) its plan to replenish capital, including potential assistance from its major shareholder, CITIC Group Corporation (A3 stable, Baseline Credit Assessment at ba1), or the Government of China (A1 stable); (3) whether the company can meet the regulatory capital requirements despite the net loss in the first half of 2022, because a failure to meet regulatory requirements would affect its capacity to grow business.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) CONSIDERATIONS

Huarong AMC's ESG Credit Impact Score is CIS-5 (very highly negative) and its Governance Issuer Profile Scores is G-5 (very highly negative), reflecting the significant impact of governance risk on the current rating. Its corporate governance and internal control failures have resulted in large losses in 2020 and delayed the publication of its 2020 annual results. Moody's views its large amounts of net losses in the first half of 2022 as a reflection of Huarong AMC's weak financial strategy and risk management, which is a key driver of today's rating action.

Given that Huarong AMC's ratings are under review for downgrade, an upgrade of its ratings is unlikely.

However, Huarong AMC's ratings could be confirmed if there is clear evidence that the support from CITIC Group Corporation or the central government strengthens, including assisting the company to replenish capital in the next three to six months, as the company assumes greater strategic importance; or Moody's assesses that the company's standalone assessment will improve in the next three to six months.

Huarong AMC's standalone assessment could improve if the company strengthens its capital base through the disposal of subsidiaries or equity placement, with its tangible common equity/tangible managed assets ratio above 4.0% on a sustained basis; the company's asset quality and profitability improve; and the company's funding and liquidity remain adequate.

Huarong AMC's ratings could be downgraded if Moody's assesses that support from CITIC Group Corporation or the central government weakens, or the company's standalone assessment remains weak.

Huarong AMC's standalone assessment could be lowered if its asset quality, profitability or capital base does not improve, or its funding and liquidity deteriorate.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/65543. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Beijing, China Huarong Asset Management Co., Ltd. reported consolidated assets of RMB1,568.4 billion as of the end of 2021.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

China Huarong Asset Management Co., Ltd.:

• Long-term (local and foreign currency) issuer rating placed on review for downgrade, currently Baa2

• Short-term (local and foreign currency) issuer rating placed on review for downgrade, currently P-2

• Entity-level outlook changed to ratings under review from stable

Huarong Finance 2017 Co., Ltd:

• Long-term (local currency) backed senior unsecured MTN placed on review for downgrade, currently (P)Baa3

• Long-term (local currency) backed senior unsecured debt rating placed on review for downgrade, currently Baa3(hyb)

• Long-term (local and foreign currency) backed senior unsecured debt rating placed on review for downgrade, currently Baa3

• Entity-level outlook changed to ratings under review from stable

Huarong Finance II Co., Ltd:

• Long-term (local currency) backed senior unsecured MTN placed on review for downgrade, currently (P)Baa3

• Long-term (local currency) backed senior unsecured debt rating placed on review for downgrade, currently Baa3

• Entity-level outlook changed to ratings under review from stable

Huarong Finance 2019 Co., Ltd.:

• Long-term (local and foreign currency) backed senior unsecured MTN placed on review for downgrade, currently (P)Baa3

• Short-term (local and foreign currency) backed senior unsecured MTN placed on review for downgrade, currently (P)P-3

• Long-term (local currency) backed senior unsecured debt rating placed on review for downgrade, currently Baa3

• Entity-level outlook changed to ratings under review from stable

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entities are participating and the rated entities or their agent(s) generally provide Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to https://ratings.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action, shown on the issuer/deal page, and for Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities, shown on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Huarong AMC's announcement at Hong Kong Stock Exchange, 16-Aug-2022

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

David Jinhua Yin

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Sophia Lee, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

