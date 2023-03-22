info

Rating Action:

Moody's reviews Huarong AMC's ratings for downgrade

 The document has been translated in other languages

22 Mar 2023

Hong Kong, March 22, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has placed the Baa2 long-term and P-2 short-term issuer ratings of China Huarong Asset Management Co., Ltd. (Huarong AMC) under review for downgrade.

In addition, Moody's has placed the debt ratings and medium-term note (MTN) program ratings of Huarong AMC's offshore financing vehicles under review for downgrade. These include the Baa3 long-term backed senior unsecured debt ratings and the (P)Baa3 backed senior unsecured MTN program ratings of Huarong Finance 2017 Co., Ltd and Huarong Finance II Co., Ltd, as well as the Baa3 long-term backed senior unsecured debt rating, the (P)Baa3 long-term and (P)P-3 short-term backed senior unsecured MTN program ratings of Huarong Finance 2019 Co., Ltd.

A list of all affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Today's rating actions reflect the pressure on Huarong AMC's standalone assessment of b3 due to its profit warning on 19 March[1] that it would record a net loss attributable to the company's shareholders of approximately RMB27.6 billion in 2022 because of fair value losses on equity investments, a decrease in revenue from acquisition-and-restructuring distressed debt assets and an increase in credit impairment losses. Moody's views its large amounts of net loss in 2022 as a reflection of Huarong AMC's weakness in risk management, which is a key driver of today's rating action.

Huarong AMC's Baa2 long-term issuer rating incorporates a standalone assessment of b3, a one-notch uplift based on Moody's assumption of a moderate level of support from CITIC Group Corporation (A3 stable, Baseline Credit Assessment at ba1), and a six-notch uplift based on Moody's assumption of a very high level of support from and a very high level of dependence on the Government of China (A1 stable).

The large net loss in 2022 has eroded Huarong AMC's weak equity base and capital positions. Moody's estimates that Huarong AMC's net loss in the second half of 2022 was RMB8.7 billion, equivalent to 23% of its equity attributable to equity holders of the parent company as of 30 June 2022. The company's tangible common equity/tangible managed assets on a group consolidated basis based on Moody's calculation was low, at 3.78% as of 30 June 2022.

The company's capital positions have also been affected by its equity investments in China Everbright Bank Company Limited (CEB, Baa2 stable, Baseline Credit Assessment at ba2). On 16 March, the company announced that it had converted its holdings of 140,186,860 convertible bonds issued by CEB into ordinary shares and would hold a 6.83% to 7.19% stake in CEB after the conversion. The capital regulation for state-owned AMC stipulates that their' minority equity investments in other financial institutions that exceed 30% of net common equity tier 1 capital need to be deducted from its capital base.

Huarong AMC received regulatory approval to issue RMB30 billion tier 2 capital instruments in October 2022. However, the company's common equity tier 1 capital ratio will continue to be under pressure as it does not raise equity capital. Huarong AMC's total capital adequacy ratio at the parent company level was 12.72% as of 30 June 2022, slightly higher than the minimum regulatory requirement of 12.5%.

Huarong AMC's profitability and asset quality face intense strain due to the correction in the property market and volatile capital markets. The company has large credit exposures to property developers and other corporate borrowers under its acquisition-and-restructuring distressed asset management business, through which Huarong AMC gains a fixed return by entering into a restructuring agreement with the original creditor and debtor. In addition, Huarong AMC holds large amounts of financial investments whose fair values are sensitive to fluctuations in the capital markets.

The review will focus on (1) new information pertaining to Huarong AMC's asset quality and profitability outlook; (2) the impact of the net loss in 2022 and equity investments in CEB on Huarong AMC's capital adequacy ratios and leverage; (3) its plan to replenish capital, including potential assistance from its major shareholder, CITIC Group Corporation, or the Government of China.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) CONSIDERATIONS

Huarong AMC's ESG Credit Impact Score is CIS-5 (very highly negative) and its Governance Issuer Profile Scores is G-5 (very highly negative), reflecting the significant impact of governance risk on the current rating. Its past failures in corporate governance and internal control have resulted in large losses in 2020 and 2022.

Given that Huarong AMC's ratings are under review for downgrade, an upgrade of its ratings is unlikely.

However, Moody's could confirm Huarong AMC's ratings if there is clear evidence that support from CITIC Group Corporation or the central government has strengthened as the company assumes greater strategic importance; or Moody's assesses that the company's standalone assessment will improve.

Huarong AMC's standalone assessment could improve if the company materially strengthens its capital base through the disposal of subsidiaries or an equity placement, with its tangible common equity/tangible managed assets ratio above 4.0% on a sustained basis; the company's asset quality and profitability improve; and the company's funding and liquidity remain adequate.

Huarong AMC's ratings could be downgraded if Moody's assesses that support from CITIC Group Corporation or the central government has weakened, or the company's standalone assessment weakens.

Huarong AMC's standalone assessment could be lowered if Moody's assesses that the company's profitability, capital and asset quality have deteriorated significantly; the company fails to comply with the minimum regulatory requirements on capital adequacy and leverage; or its funding and liquidity deteriorate.

The ratings of Huarong AMC's offshore financing vehicles could be changed if Huarong AMC's long-term issuer rating is changed, or Moody's assesses that Huarong AMC's ability and willingness to support its overseas subsidiaries have changed.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/65543. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Beijing, China Huarong Asset Management Co., Ltd. reported consolidated assets of RMB978.3 billion as of the end of June 2022.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: China Huarong Asset Management Co., Ltd.

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Negative

..Issuer: Huarong Finance 2017 Co., Ltd

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Negative

..Issuer: Huarong Finance 2019 Co., Ltd.

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Negative

..Issuer: Huarong Finance II Co., Ltd

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Negative

On Review for Possible Downgrade:

..Issuer: China Huarong Asset Management Co., Ltd.

....ST Issuer Rating (Foreign Currency), Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently P-2

....ST Issuer Rating (Local Currency), Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently P-2

....LT Issuer Rating (Foreign Currency), Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa2

....LT Issuer Rating (Local Currency), Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa2

..Issuer: Huarong Finance 2017 Co., Ltd

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Local Currency), Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently (P)Baa3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Foreign Currency), Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa3

..Issuer: Huarong Finance 2019 Co., Ltd.

....Other Short Term (Foreign Currency), Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently (P)P-3

....Other Short Term (Local Currency), Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently (P)P-3

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign Currency), Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently (P)Baa3

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Local Currency), Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently (P)Baa3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa3

..Issuer: Huarong Finance II Co., Ltd

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Local Currency), Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently (P)Baa3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa3

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entities are participating and the rated entities or their agent(s) generally provide Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to https://ratings.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action, shown on the issuer/deal page, and for Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities, shown on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Huarong AMC's profit warning posted at Hong Kong Stock Exchange, 19-Mar-2023

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

David Jinhua Yin
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong,
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077

Sophia Lee, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong,
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077

