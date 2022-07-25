Moody's reviews IEA's ratings for upgrade upon MasTec's announced acquisition

New York, July 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has placed IEA Energy Services LLC's ("IEA") ratings on review for upgrade, including IEA's B2 corporate family rating ("CFR"), B2-PD probability of default rating and B3 rating on the company's senior notes. The company's SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating remains unchanged.

This follows the announced acquisition of IEA for about $1.1 billion in enterprise value by MasTec, Inc. ("MasTec", Baa3 stable). The closing of the transaction is subject to IEA shareholders' approval, antitrust approvals and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions with closing expected in late 2022.

"The ratings review for upgrade reflects our expectation that IEA's credit quality will improve once it is acquired by MasTec, an investment-grade rated company. IEA will be able to tap into MasTec's greater corporate resources and benefit from business synergies. IEA will also be subject to MasTec's more conservative financial policies and corporate governance," says Jiming Zou, Moody's Vice President and Lead Analyst for IEA.

On Review for Upgrade:

..Issuer: IEA Energy Services LLC

.. Corporate Family Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B2

.. Probability of Default Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B2-PD

.. Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B3 (LGD2)

Outlook actions:

..Issuer: IEA Energy Services LLC

.. Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

IEA's ratings are under review for upgrade based on the announced acquisition by MasTec. MasTec is a much larger engineering and construction company serving customers in a broad range of industries such as telecommunications, oil & gas, power generation, pipeline infrastructure, electrical utility transmission and distribution. MasTec's investment-grade rating has also factored in its solid execution, stable profit margins, low debt leverage, excellent liquidity and conservative financial policies.

The B2 CFR for IEA as a standalone company is supported by its strong market position in wind and solar power construction in North America and the favorable growth prospects for renewable energy projects. The company reported a sizeable, and still growing, backlog of $2.8 billion at the end of March 2022. However, its rating is constrained by the risks associated with fixed-price contracts, which account for the majority of its earnings, and business concentration on the renewable energy sector. Price competition, extreme weather conditions, labor and equipment shortages could negatively affect project execution and weigh on IEA's earnings despite its technical expertise. Evolving federal tax credits and state renewable energy policies will continue to affect the investment decisions of many wind and solar projects, although renewable energy has long-term growth prospects and recent extensions of the tax credits have enhanced business visibility through 2025. Recently, IEA's management has expressed confidence in its business outlook for 2022, despite cost inflation and supply constraints, based on the strong order backlog and project ramp-up in the following three quarters after a weaker Q1.

Moody's expects IEA's $300 million senior notes will be repaid once the acquisition by MasTec is consummated. Moody's will likely withdraw IEA's ratings upon the extinguishment of the company's debt. The transaction is expected to close in late 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, IEA Energy Services LLC is an engineering, procurement and construction company that primarily serves the wind and solar, transportation and rail end markets. IEA is a subsidiary of Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA). Ares currently owns about 32% of the shares outstanding. IEA generated $2.1 billion in revenues in 2021.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Construction published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74957. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jiming Zou, CFA

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

Karen Nickerson

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

