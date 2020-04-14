Moody's reviews JSW Steel for downgrade

Singapore, April 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has today placed under review for downgrade
JSW Steel Limited's Ba2 corporate family rating (CFR) and the Ba2
senior unsecured rating.
The ratings outlook has been revised to ratings under review from stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The steel sector has been
one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its
sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment.
More specifically, the weaknesses in JSW's credit profile,
including its exposure to steel demand for manufacturing and volatile
material costs, have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment
in these unprecedented operating conditions, and it remains vulnerable
to the outbreak continuing to spread.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on
JSW of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration
in credit quality it has triggered.
In March, JSW announced that following the nationwide lockdown initiated
by the Indian government and the various advisories from local and state
governments, production at most of its plants has either scaled
down or been suspended [1].
"The review for downgrade reflects our expectation that weak steel demand
will strain JSW's credit profile, at least through the fiscal
year ending March 2021," says Kaustubh Chaubal, a Moody's
Vice President and Senior Credit Officer. "In fact,
there is a distinct possibility JSW will remain in breach of our downgrade
triggers for its Ba2 CFR."
Even ahead the coronavirus outbreak, sluggish economic growth,
weak demand and narrow product spreads had led to a deterioration in JSW's
credit profile. Profitability -- as measured by EBITDA/ton
-- for JSW's Indian steel operations declined by 30%
during the nine months ended December 2019 to INR8,168 from INR11,677
in fiscal 2019.
"The review reflects our concern that JSW will face significant
challenges due to the coronavirus-led economic downturn,
with declining sales, weak earnings and free cash flow generation
because of tepid demand from automakers, manufacturing and other
steel consuming industries," adds Chaubal, who is also
Moody's Lead Analyst for JSW.
Moody's review for downgrade will focus on: (1) the outbreak's impact
on JSW's operations in light of increasing restrictions on people's
movement and the potential for a further shutdown of operations to ensure
employee safety; (2) the impact of the outbreak on demand,
steel prices and product spreads; (3) an analysis of JSW's
asset base, cost structure, likely cash burn rate and liquidity,
as well as management's strategy for coping with prolonged, low
and volatile commodity prices; (4) the impact of potential countermeasures
such as capex deferment as well as any government measures to support
the steelmaker's operations and consumers in its main markets;
and (5) its resilience in various stress testing scenarios, especially
with respect to liquidity.
Moody's expects to conclude the review within 90 days.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Given the current market situation, an upgrade of JSW's ratings
is unlikely in the near term. However, the outlook could
return to stable if improved market conditions lead to a recovery in metrics
to pre-outbreak levels.
Moody's could downgrade JSW's CFR if leverage remains in excess
of 4.5x or EBIT/interest coverage below 2.0x, and
EBIT margin below 12%, all on a sustained basis. Downward
ratings pressure could also build if JSW undertakes a large debt-financed
acquisition without an immediate and meaningful counterbalancing effect
on earnings, thereby resulting in a sustained increase in leverage.
Execution risks related to the timely and seamless integration of a potential
acquisition could also pressure the ratings.
ESG CONSIDERATIONS
In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors,
the ratings reflect the elevated environmental risk facing steel producers
in terms of carbon regulation and air pollution. However,
JSW uses advanced technologies for producing steel, such as Corex.
The company also reuses industrial waste gases at its captive power plants
and maximizes reutilization of treated waste water. Other investments
include a pipe conveyor belt to transport iron ore from mines to its plant
to reduce the use of trucks.
JSW's ownership is concentrated in the promoter group led by Mr.
Sajjan Jindal, which held a 42.3% stake as of 31 December
2019. The associated risks are partially mitigated by the presence
on the board of independent directors and nominees from key shareholders,
such as JFE Steel Corporation, indicating adequate board oversight.
JSW's disclosures and governance practices are in line with those of large
listed Indian corporates, and Moody's assesses governance risk as
moderate for JSW and manageable for its ratings.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Steel Industry published
in September 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1074524.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
JSW Steel Limited is one of the largest producers of steel products in
India, with an installed steelmaking capacity of 18 million tons
per annum (mtpa). JSW's international operations comprise:
(1) 1.2 million net tonnes plates and pipes mills in Texas;
(2) a 3.0 mtpa hot rolling mill and a 1.5 mtpa electric
arc furnace at Ohio; and (3) a 1.32 mtpa long steel production
facility in Piombino, Italy.
