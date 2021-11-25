Moody's reviews Jiangxi Water's Baa2 ratings for upgrade

Hong Kong, November 25, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has placed on review for upgrade the Baa2 issuer rating of Jiangxi Provincial Water Conservancy Invt Grp (Jiangxi Water), and the Baa2 senior unsecured rating on the bonds issued by Jiangxi Provincial Water Conservancy (China) and guaranteed by Jiangxi Water. Moody's has also changed the outlook to ratings under review from stable.

"The review for upgrade reflects the elevated strategic importance of Jiangxi Water in the provincial government's 14th Five Year Plan. As such, we expect higher clarity and certainty of government support for the company's water supply integration projects across counties and districts in Jiangxi province," says Cedric Lai, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst, adding "The enhanced government's propensity to support is likely to result in a rating upgrade in the near term."

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Jiangxi Water's rating incorporates a one-notch downward adjustment reflecting uncertainties in the timeliness and priority of government support in these water integration projects in rural areas, which require substantial investments by the company to upgrade the infrastructure and have relatively low tariffs. Recent government policy documents have highlighted the importance of water supply security in the 14th Five Year Plan and added more clarity regarding government support for these projects. Moody's will decide if these policy statements will remove the uncertainties reflected in the one-notch downward adjustment during the review period.

As the sole provincial water conservancy platform in Jiangxi province, Jiangxi Water undertakes key water conservancy projects, urban and rural water supply integration projects that the company acquires and manages under government mandate. As of the end of 2020, Jiangxi Water has consolidated 51 water supply companies in counties and districts in Jiangxi, covering over half of the population in the province.

According to recent guidelines and policies published by the central and Jiangxi provincial governments, notably "The 14th five-year plan for security in water supply" published by Jiangxi provincial department of water resources in September 2021, the company's urban and rural water supply integration projects are defined as key public infrastructure in rural areas backed by strong government support. These urban and rural water supply integration projects are essential to ensuring the quality and standard of water supplied to rural residents, which has become a key initiative for Jiangxi provincial government. Moreover, such projects are also emphasized in the central government's rural revitalization strategy.

Furthermore, Jiangxi province is an important province for the water conservancy sector because of its abundant water resources. Moody's believes under the central and provincial government's new five-year plan, such water conservancy projects and water supply infrastructure will become more important given the country's development focus to improve the overall living standard and safety of urban and rural residents.

With the elevated strategic importance, Jiangxi Water will benefit from enhanced priority of government's funding support and access to low cost funding such as loans from policy banks. It points towards increased government's propensity to support that will likely result in a rating upgrade.

Jiangxi Water's Baa2 issuer rating is based on (1) Jiangxi provincial government's GCS score of a2; (2) Moody's assessment of how the company's specific characteristics affect the Jiangxi provincial government's propensity to provide support, which results in a three-notch downward adjustment.

Moody's assessment of Jiangxi's GCS score reflects (1) its status as a province with direct reporting lines to the central government and its positioning at one of the higher administrative levels in Moody's assessment of the hierarchy of China's regional and local governments (RLGs); (2) its moderate economic and fiscal profiles, relatively moderate risks from the local banking system and relatively low contingent liability risks from its state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

Jiangxi Water's Baa2 issuer rating reflects the Jiangxi government's propensity to support the company, given (1) the provincial government's ultimate ownership of the company and Jiangxi Water's role as the sole provincial water conservancy platform; (2) the track record of government cash payment; and (3) Jiangxi Water's strong access to funding.

However, the three-notch downward adjustment from Jiangxi government's GCS score mainly reflects 1) Jiangxi Water's medium exposure and investment in commercial businesses, which mainly include construction, solar and hydro renewable projects, and local property development, 2) its relatively fast debt growth to support the investment in water supply and water conservancy projects relative to government cash payments, and 3) the uncertainty relating to the acquisition of water supply plants within provinces where the credit quality of the targets and timing of the acquisition are unclear.

The rating also takes into account the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

Jiangxi Water's environmental risk is considered as moderate. Jiangxi is a province with abundant water resources, and the company's operations could be affected by any water diversion and pollution; for example, the water quality of its reservoir or incoming polluted raw water for its water supply plants. However, the company's policy goal to conserve water resources within the province and its importance in flood control are in line with the national policy, and Moody's expects to see policy support and its compliance with environmental regulations.

Jiangxi Water bears high social risks due to its engagement in large-scale water conservancy project investments and water supply projects that could affect the health and safety of the province's residents. The water projects undertaken by Jiangxi Water carry significant social functions for the benefit of Jiangxi residents, including flood control and maintaining the quality and capacity of water supply in the province, benefiting over half of the population of Jiangxi province.

Governance considerations are also material to the ratings, as Jiangxi Water is subject to oversight and reporting requirements to its owner RLG, reflecting its public policy role and status as a government-owned entity.

Moody's review will focus on Jiangxi Water's progress on urban and rural water supply integration projects, corresponding government policy support, and funding arrangements from policy banks. Moody's could upgrade the rating if the rating agency sees strengthening government policy support for urban and rural water supply integration projects.

The rating could also be upgraded if (1) China's sovereign rating is upgraded or the Jiangxi government's GCS strengthens, which could be a result of a material strengthening of Jiangxi government's economic or financial profile, or their ability to coordinate timely support; (2) Jiangxi Water's specific characteristics change in a way that enhances the Jiangxi government's propensity to support the company, such as a significant improvement in the visibility of government recurring support, including the provision of grants and subsidies.

A downgrade of the ratings is unlikely given the review for upgrade. However, Moody's could confirm the rating if Jiangxi Water has made little progress in receiving timely government support for the urban and rural water supply integration projects.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Local Government Financing Vehicles in China Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216254. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Established in 2008, Jiangxi Provincial Water Conservancy Invt Grp (Jiangxi Water) is the sole provincial-level water conservancy state-owned enterprise (SOE) within Jiangxi province. The company is 90% owned by Jiangxi Provincial State-owned Assets Supervision & Administration Commission (Jiangxi SASAC) and 10% owned by Jiangxi Administration Asset Group Co Ltd. Jiangxi Water's business activities include investments in and the operation of water conservancy projects, urban and rural water supply integration, hydropower and solar projects. The company reported revenue of RMB4.7 billion for full year of 2020; and total assets recorded RMB59.7 billion as of end-2020.

The local market analyst for these ratings is Sarah Xu, +86 (212) 057-4030.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entities are participating and the rated entities or their agent(s) generally provide Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

