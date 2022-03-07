Moody's reviews Jiayuan's rating for downgrade

Hong Kong, March 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has placed Jiayuan International Group
Limited's B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and B3 senior unsecured
rating on review for downgrade.
At the same time, Moody's has changed the outlook to ratings under
review from stable.
"The review for downgrade reflects Jiayuan's heightened refinancing risks
in view of its sizable debt maturing over the next 6-12 months,"
says Kelly Chen, a Moody's Assistant Vice President and Analyst.
"The company's high reliance on offshore debt funding and
its weakened access to the offshore bond market would limit its financial
flexibility to address its refinancing needs," adds Chen.
RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE
OF THE RATINGS
Moody's expects Jiayuan's liquidity to worsen over the next 6-12
months in view of its high offshore refinancing needs and the prolonged
weak funding environment.
Jiayuan relies heavily on offshore bond markets for financing, which
accounted for 43% of its total debt as of the end of June 2021.
In particular, the company had around USD900 million of offshore
bonds maturing or becoming puttable before the end of June 2023.
Given Jiayuan's weakened access to the offshore bond market,
it is unlikely to raise new bonds at a reasonable cost to refinance its
maturing debts over the next 6-12 months.
Moody's expects Jiayuan to repay these maturing bonds with its internal
cash, but this would reduce the funding available for its operations.
As of the end of June 2021, the company had unrestricted cash of
RMB10.5 billion, covering 1.3x of its reported short-term
debt on the same date. However, Moody's believes it is uncertain
that Jiayuan will be able to utilize a significant part of its cash for
debt repayment at the holding company level, particularly the cash
trapped at the project levels.
Moody's forecasts that Jiayuan's contracted sales will fall over
the next 6-12 months, driven by weak homebuyer confidence
and reduced funding for its operations. The drop in contracted
sales will reduce the company's operating cash flow and weaken its
financial and liquidity profiles. Jiayuan's contracted sales
declined 19.5% year over year in the fourth quarter (Q4)
of 2021.
Moody's expects Jiayuan's interest coverage, measured by EBIT/interest
coverage, to decrease to 2.5x-2.6x over the
next 12-18 months, from 2.9x for the 12 months ended
June 2021, driven by slower revenue recognition and declining profit
margins as the company will likely offer price discounts to accelerate
sales. On the other hand, Moody's forecasts that the company's
debt leverage, as measured by revenue/debt, will stay around
80%-85% over the same period given the expected debt
reduction.
Jiayuan's CFR reflects the company's track record in its core markets
in the Yangtze River Delta and its low-cost and quality land bank,
tempered by Jiayuan's developing operating scale and its high exposure
to the offshore debt market.
Jiayuan's senior unsecured rating is one notch below its CFR because of
legal and structural subordination risks. Most of the claims are
at the operating subsidiaries and in the event of a bankruptcy,
they have priority over claims at the holding company. In addition,
the holding company lacks significant mitigating factors for structural
subordination. As a result, the expected recovery rate for
claims at the holding company will be low.
In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors,
Moody's has considered the risks associated with the company's concentrated
ownership, with Mr. Shum Tin Ching, holding a 74.7%
stake in Jiayuan and pledging around 8.7% of the company's
total outstanding shares for financing as of 1 December 2021.
Moody's has also considered the company's listed status on the Hong Kong
Stock Exchange and the application of the Hong Kong Listing Rules and
Securities and Future Ordinance on the company. In addition,
Mr. Shum has demonstrated his commitment to the company by injecting
assets to strengthen its operations and equity base, and reducing
his share pledge loan to lower the risk of a change in control.
Moody's review will assess (1) Jiayuan's liquidity and refinancing
risks; (2) its ability to address its maturing debt (including puttable
bonds) in a timely manner; and (3) the company's ability to maintain
stable sales and operating cash flow on a sustained basis.
Moody's could confirm Jiayuan's rating if the company strengthens
its (1) access to different types of funding, (2) liquidity,
and (3) its operating cash flow.
On the other hand, Moody's could downgrade the rating if the company's
(1) liquidity and refinancing risks heighten; (2) access to onshore
or offshore funding further weakens; or (3) operating cash flow declines
materially due to a drop in property sales.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding And Property
Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Jiayuan International Group Limited develops mass-market residential
properties mainly in Jiangsu and Anhui provinces. The company had
a total land bank of around 18.7 million square meters as of the
end of June 2021. It also develops and operates commercial properties
alongside its residential property projects.
