Moody's reviews Jiayuan's rating for downgrade

Hong Kong, March 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has placed Jiayuan International Group Limited's B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and B3 senior unsecured rating on review for downgrade.

At the same time, Moody's has changed the outlook to ratings under review from stable.

"The review for downgrade reflects Jiayuan's heightened refinancing risks in view of its sizable debt maturing over the next 6-12 months," says Kelly Chen, a Moody's Assistant Vice President and Analyst.

"The company's high reliance on offshore debt funding and its weakened access to the offshore bond market would limit its financial flexibility to address its refinancing needs," adds Chen.

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's expects Jiayuan's liquidity to worsen over the next 6-12 months in view of its high offshore refinancing needs and the prolonged weak funding environment.

Jiayuan relies heavily on offshore bond markets for financing, which accounted for 43% of its total debt as of the end of June 2021. In particular, the company had around USD900 million of offshore bonds maturing or becoming puttable before the end of June 2023. Given Jiayuan's weakened access to the offshore bond market, it is unlikely to raise new bonds at a reasonable cost to refinance its maturing debts over the next 6-12 months.

Moody's expects Jiayuan to repay these maturing bonds with its internal cash, but this would reduce the funding available for its operations. As of the end of June 2021, the company had unrestricted cash of RMB10.5 billion, covering 1.3x of its reported short-term debt on the same date. However, Moody's believes it is uncertain that Jiayuan will be able to utilize a significant part of its cash for debt repayment at the holding company level, particularly the cash trapped at the project levels.

Moody's forecasts that Jiayuan's contracted sales will fall over the next 6-12 months, driven by weak homebuyer confidence and reduced funding for its operations. The drop in contracted sales will reduce the company's operating cash flow and weaken its financial and liquidity profiles. Jiayuan's contracted sales declined 19.5% year over year in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2021.

Moody's expects Jiayuan's interest coverage, measured by EBIT/interest coverage, to decrease to 2.5x-2.6x over the next 12-18 months, from 2.9x for the 12 months ended June 2021, driven by slower revenue recognition and declining profit margins as the company will likely offer price discounts to accelerate sales. On the other hand, Moody's forecasts that the company's debt leverage, as measured by revenue/debt, will stay around 80%-85% over the same period given the expected debt reduction.

Jiayuan's CFR reflects the company's track record in its core markets in the Yangtze River Delta and its low-cost and quality land bank, tempered by Jiayuan's developing operating scale and its high exposure to the offshore debt market.

Jiayuan's senior unsecured rating is one notch below its CFR because of legal and structural subordination risks. Most of the claims are at the operating subsidiaries and in the event of a bankruptcy, they have priority over claims at the holding company. In addition, the holding company lacks significant mitigating factors for structural subordination. As a result, the expected recovery rate for claims at the holding company will be low.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, Moody's has considered the risks associated with the company's concentrated ownership, with Mr. Shum Tin Ching, holding a 74.7% stake in Jiayuan and pledging around 8.7% of the company's total outstanding shares for financing as of 1 December 2021.

Moody's has also considered the company's listed status on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the application of the Hong Kong Listing Rules and Securities and Future Ordinance on the company. In addition, Mr. Shum has demonstrated his commitment to the company by injecting assets to strengthen its operations and equity base, and reducing his share pledge loan to lower the risk of a change in control.

Moody's review will assess (1) Jiayuan's liquidity and refinancing risks; (2) its ability to address its maturing debt (including puttable bonds) in a timely manner; and (3) the company's ability to maintain stable sales and operating cash flow on a sustained basis.

Moody's could confirm Jiayuan's rating if the company strengthens its (1) access to different types of funding, (2) liquidity, and (3) its operating cash flow.

On the other hand, Moody's could downgrade the rating if the company's (1) liquidity and refinancing risks heighten; (2) access to onshore or offshore funding further weakens; or (3) operating cash flow declines materially due to a drop in property sales.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Jiayuan International Group Limited develops mass-market residential properties mainly in Jiangsu and Anhui provinces. The company had a total land bank of around 18.7 million square meters as of the end of June 2021. It also develops and operates commercial properties alongside its residential property projects.

