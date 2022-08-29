Moody's reviews LPL for upgrade (Ba1 corporate family)

New York, August 29, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has placed on review for upgrade LPL Holdings, Inc.'s Ba1 corporate family rating (CFR), Ba2 senior unsecured rating and Baa3 senior secured bank credit facility ratings.

Moody's has taken the following rating actions:

Issuer: LPL Holdings, Inc.

....Corporate Family Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently at Ba1

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently at Baa3

....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently at Baa3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently at Ba2

Outlook Actions:

Issuer: LPL Holdings, Inc.

....Outlook, changed to Ratings Under Review from Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's said its rating action reflects LPL's strong financial profile, driven by its strong franchise, impressive scale, solid organic growth, favorable shift in revenue mix towards recurring advisory asset fees, and maintenance of creditor-friendly financial policies during challenging operating environments. The rating action also reflects Moody's expectation that LPL's financial profile will benefit substantially from rising interest rates, and recognizes that the firm's strong competitive position provides additional flexibility to weather cyclical downturns in financial markets and the possibility of lower interest rates in the future. LPL's scale and product offerings have expanded, driven by a combination of solid organic growth and acquired assets. These factors, along with LPL's strong balance sheet and ability to generate positive operating leverage, has buffered the negative effects of the 2022 declines in equity and bond markets.

Moody's said the firm's net debt leverage, as calculated by LPL's credit agreement, was 2.1x for the trailing-twelve months ended 30 June 2022. Since 2018, LPL's management has committed to a net debt leverage target of 2.0x-2.75x, from 3.25x -3.5x previously; and this ratio is now at the favorable end of its target range. LPL's transparent and maintained focus on managing its capital structure and leverage appetite has been credit positive. LPL's Moody's-adjusted trailing-twelve-months' debt to EBITDA ratio at 30 June 2022 improved 2.8x from 3.2x a year prior, with the earlier period being immediately after LPL issued debt to partially fund its Waddell & Reed acquisition. Moody's expects LPL's earnings and cash flows to continue to grow, as the revenue-benefits from higher interest rates further materialize. Because this growth will result in the firm's leverage ratio remaining on a favorable trajectory towards the outside bound of the lower end of its stated leverage target, LPL could choose to increase debt to fund acquisitions or shareholder distributions.

Moody's said that in considering an upgrade of LPL to investment-grade status, it will focus on examining the stability of the firm's financial strategy & risk management, examine its board structure & policies, and assess the firm's level of commitment towards maintaining its stated leverage and liquidity targets. The review will also consider LPL's long-term capital and liquidity planning in the context of its growth strategy.

LPL's ratings could be upgraded should Moody's conclude its review by assessing that the firm's financial profile and policies will likely remain consistent in the longer-term, including with respect to the firm's leverage and liquidity targets, and that its appetite for debt-funded acquisitions will not become outsized.

LPL's ratings could be downgraded should there be a shift in its financial policy that significantly increases debt to fund shareholder distributions or should debt be issued to fund M&A resulting in a sustained level of Moody's-adjusted debt leverage above 3.5x. A significant failure in LPL's regulatory compliance or technology infrastructure could also lead to a downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Securities Industry Service Providers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/66474. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Gabriel Hack

Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Donald Robertson

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

