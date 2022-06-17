Moody's reviews Lucid Energy's ratings for upgrade upon sale to Targa Resources

New York, June 17, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") placed Lucid Energy Group II Borrower, LLC's (Lucid) ratings on review for upgrade, including the company's B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), B2-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR) and B2 senior secured term loan rating.
This follows Lucid and Targa Resources Corp. (Targa, Baa3 stable) entering into an agreement on June 16, 2022 under which Targa will acquire Lucid for $3.55 billion in cash. [1]
"The acquisition of Lucid Energy by Targa Resources is credit enhancing for Lucid given Targa's stronger credit profile," commented Jonathan Teitel, a Moody's analyst.
On Review for Upgrade:
..Issuer: Lucid Energy Group II Borrower, LLC
.... Corporate Family Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B2
.... Probability of Default Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B2-PD
.... Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B2 (LGD4)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Lucid Energy Group II Borrower, LLC
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Lucid's ratings were placed on review for upgrade based on the likely acquisition by Targa, which has a stronger credit profile, and a more diversified portfolio of midstream assets and greater financial resources. As a standalone company, Moody's expected growing volumes on Lucid's system, driving higher EBITDA. The improved commodity price environment supports increased drilling and completion activities and offers better visibility to volume growth. Lucid has a large natural gas gathering and processing system, a strong but somewhat concentrated customer base, acreage dedications, and presence in the highly economic Delaware Basin within the broader Permian Basin. Customer contracts have fixed fees which limit Lucid's direct commodity price risk. Also, the contracts have long tenors. There are volume risks though Lucid has some minimum volume commitments.
At closing, Moody's expects Lucid's debt will be fully paid off with the proceeds from the transaction. Moody's will likely withdraw all of Lucid's ratings upon full extinguishment of the company's debt. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022, subject to regulatory approvals.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Midstream Energy published in February 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/379531. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
Lucid is a natural gas gathering and processing company in the Delaware Basin within the broader Permian Basin.
