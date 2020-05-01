Moody's reviews Magellan Health's ratings for downgrade

New York, May 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") placed the ratings of Magellan Health, Inc. ("Magellan") under review for downgrade. The ratings placed under review include the Ba1 Corporate Family Rating, the Ba1-PD Probability of Default Rating and the Ba1 (LGD 4) rating on Magellan's senior unsecured notes. The Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating is unchanged at SGL-1

The rating review is prompted by Magellan's decision to sell its Magellan Complete Care business for $850 million. Despite an influx of cash, the divestiture has certain negative credit implications related to reduced scale and diversity. Magellan Complete Care represented approximately 38% of the company's 2019 revenue. Despite certain cost control challenges in Magellan Complete Care, the Ba1 rating gave considerable weight to Magellan's broad product offerings spanning numerous healthcare areas, ranging from behavioral health to the comprehensive care management of complex patients in Magellan Complete Care. In addition, Magellan Complete Care was a core strategic focus area for Magellan in recent years.

Ratings placed under review for downgrade:

Corporate Family Rating, Ba1

Probability of Default Rating, Ba1-PD

Senior unsecured notes due 2024, Ba1 (LGD 4)

Outlook actions:

Changed to Ratings Under Review from Stable

The rating review will focus on Magellan's scale, diversity and competitive position of its remaining business units including the behavioral health and pharmacy benefit management businesses, as well as its growth strategy following the transaction. The review will also consider the use of divestiture proceeds and Magellan's post-transaction capital structure.

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Magellan's Ba1 Corporate Family Rating (under review for downgrade) reflects its good scale and growth prospects in its two key segments: healthcare and pharmacy. The company offers a broad mix of services to a diverse customer group, with only one customer exceeding 10% of revenue. The rating also reflects relatively low financial leverage with gross debt/EBITDA likely to remain below 3.0x. Tempering these strengths, Magellan competes with much larger health insurance competitors and pharmacy benefits management companies. Other key risks include customer turnover and earnings volatility. The credit profile is also constrained by the uncertainty created by rapid industry consolidation involving healthcare insurers and providers.

The SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity reflects very good liquidity. This results from positive free cash flow, unrestricted cash and investments totaling over $200 million as of December 31, 2019, and availability under a $400 million revolving credit facility expiring in 2023.

Social and governance considerations are material to Magellan's credit profile. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under Moody's ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. Magellan may temporarily experience improved profitability because of reduced utilization of non-coronavirus related healthcare services during social distancing. However, significant coronavirus infection and hospital rates within Magellan's membership could cause medical costs to substantially rise, reducing Magellan's profitability. The full impact of the coronavirus is highly uncertain and depends on its severity and duration. Apart from coronavirus-related social risks, Magellan also faces rising exposure to regulatory and legislative efforts that in turn are driving industry consolidation. Among governance considerations, the company's financial policies are generally conservative.

Magellan Health, Inc. is a healthcare services company engaged in managing the care of patients with complex healthcare needs, pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of healthcare. Magellan's customers include health plans and other managed care organizations, employers, labor unions, various military and governmental agencies and third-party administrators. Revenues in 2019 totaled approximately $7.2 billion..

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in Otober 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

