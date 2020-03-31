Moody's reviews Manchester Airport Group Funding's Baa1 ratings for downgrade

London, 31 March 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today placed on review
for downgrade the Baa1 senior secured rating and the (P)Baa1 rating of
the multicurrency medium term note programme of Manchester Airport Group
Funding Plc (Manchester Airport Group Funding). The outlook has
been changed to ratings on review from stable.
Manchester Airport Group Funding Plc is a finance company owned by the
Manchester Airport Group Plc (MAG) and the entity issuing bonds within
the group.
A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak,
the deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices and
asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock
across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit
effects of these developments are unprecedented. The airport sector
is among the most significantly affected by the shock given its exposure
to travel restrictions and sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment.
Moody´s regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety that lead to severe restrictions to air travel,
cancellation of airline routes and closing of borders, as well as
enhanced health and safety standards and regulation potentially resulting
in additional compliance expenses and potential non-compliance
costs in the form of fines.
Moody's current base case assumption is that the coronavirus pandemic
will lead to a period of severe cuts in passenger traffic over the upcoming
weeks given restrictions on travel, but that there will be a gradual
recovery in passenger volumes starting by the third quarter 2020.
Unlike previous negative shocks such as the SARS epidemic in 2003,
the prospects for traffic rebound is more uncertain because (1) travel
restrictions in some form may continue for some time even if the spread
of the virus seems contained; (2) the deteriorating global economic
outlook would likely slow the recovery in traffic and consumer spending,
even if travel restrictions are eased; and (3) the coronavirus outbreak
is also weakening the credit profile of airlines, which have been
drastically cutting capacity. As events continue to unfold,
there is a higher than usual degree of uncertainty around the length of
travel restrictions and drop in travel demand. Hence, it
is difficult to predict the overall traffic volumes for 2020.
Nevertheless, Moody's currently assumes that the decline in
MAG's passenger traffic will be at least 30% in the calendar
year ending December 2020 compared to the previous year, driven
by dramatic declines in the first half of the year and a recovery in the
second half, albeit phased over the period. There are,
however, high risks of more challenging downside scenarios.
The review for downgrade takes account of MAG's rising credit and
liquidity risks due to the sharp decline in traffic as a result of implementation
of travel restrictions and the uncertainties around traffic rebound prospects,
including because of the company's exposure to airlines that are
themselves under stress.
Notwithstanding the significantly reduced cash flow over at least the
next few weeks, MAG's airports remain an important infrastructure
provider in the UK, with a potential for recovery once the coronavirus
outbreak and its effects have been contained.
The current Baa1 rating of Manchester Airport Group Funding reflects (1)
the strength of catchment areas serviced by MAG's key airports,
Manchester and Stansted; (2) a balanced and diversified traffic profile;
(3) a relatively high concentration of airlines; (4) a fairly high
financial leverage; and (5) the supportive nature of its owners as
well as financing structure.
LIQUIDITY AND DEBT COVENANTS
MAG's liquidity position was solid prior to the coronavirus outbreak.
However, traffic reduction as a result of interruption in flight
activity will result in significantly lower cash flow. Moody's
understands that as of mid-March 2020, MAG had approximately
GBP320 million of cash on balance sheet and no additional availability
under the company's revolving credit facilities due in June 2023.
While the company has no immediate refinancing needs, it will need
to access additional sources of funding or capital in order to cover its
expenditure, given its largely fixed cost base, and ensure
that it has sufficient liquidity to see itself through the next few months.
Given reduction in earnings, Moody's expects MAG's ratios
to deteriorate with a potential for erosion of the company's headroom
against covenants included in its debt documentation. MAG's
debt documentation includes two financial covenants -- net debt/EBITDA
of 7.5x and interest cover ratio of 1.4x tested as of end-March
and end-September on a historical and forward-looking basis.
Moody's considers that there is a high probability of MAG breaching
its financial covenants in the next 12 months, which will require
the company to take action in order to avoid debt acceleration.
FOCUS OF THE REVIEW
As part of the review process, Moody's will consider MAG's
access to liquidity as well as potential for measures to mitigate the
impact of a substantial decline in traffic on the company's financial
covenants and credit metrics.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
Given the current review for downgrade, upward rating pressure on
Manchester Airport Group Funding's ratings is unlikely in the near
term. However, the ratings could be confirmed if (1) MAG
strengthened its liquidity profile; (2) it appeared likely that MAG
was able to restore its financial profile to the levels commensurate with
the current rating; and (3) the company was able to successfully
address the risks of potential covenant breaches.
The ratings of Manchester Airport Group Funding could be downgraded if
(1) the company failed to strengthen its liquidity profile; (2) the
company was not able to address the risk of potential covenant breaches
well in advance of testing dates; (3) it appeared likely that the
company's credit metrics would not restore to the levels commensurate
with the current rating, namely funds from operations (FFO)/debt
at least in the low teens in percentage terms or FFO interest cover above
4.5x; or (4) it appeared likely that the coronavirus outbreak
had medium to longer term impact on the airport traffic, either
because of travel restrictions or potential airline failures.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Privately Managed
Airports and Related Issuers published in September 2017 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1092224.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Manchester Airport Group Funding Plc, a finance company owned by
the Manchester Airport Group Plc (MAG). MAG is the owner and operator
of Manchester airport, London Stansted airport, and the East
Midlands airport. The company is ultimately owned by IFM Global
Infrastructure Fund (IFM), Manchester City Council (MCC) and borough
councils within Greater Manchester with economic ownership split 35.5%,
35.5% and 29% respectively (voting rights are however
split evenly between IFM and MCC).
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
On Review for Downgrade:
..Issuer: Manchester Airport Group Funding Plc
....Senior Secured Medium-Term Note
Program, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently (P)Baa1
....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa1
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Manchester Airport Group Funding Plc
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Stable
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
