Moody's reviews MaxLinear's ratings for downgrade on announced bid for Silicon Motion

New York, May 06, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") placed MaxLinear, Inc.'s (MaxLinear) ratings, including the Ba3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), Ba3-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR), and the Ba3 Senior Secured rating, on review for downgrade following the company's announced bid to acquire Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (Silicon Motion) in a cash and stock transaction.

MaxLinear plans to acquire Silicon Motion for a per share price of $93.54 cash and 0.388 MaxLinear shares, or about $114 per share based on MaxLinear's May 4th closing price (day prior to the offer) and about $3.8 billion of total purchase price for the equity excluding transaction fees. The acquisition, which is expected to close during the first half of calendar 2023, will be funded with a combination of bank debt financing and newly-issued MaxLinear shares. MaxLinear has fully committed bank debt financing from Wells Fargo to fund the acquisition. The acquisition is not subject to any financing conditions. At closing, MaxLinear shareholders will own about 86% of the combined company's shares. The acquisition requires approval from Silicon Motion's shareholders and from regulatory bodies, including those in the US and China.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The acquisition will diversify MaxLinear's revenue base and expand the service available market enhancing MaxLinear's overall scale. Silicon Motion will provide MaxLinear with a complementary portfolio of solid state drive (SSD) controller technology, establishing a substantial position for MaxLinear in storage technology and enhancing the company's portfolio of product offerings in the data center market and other end markets.

This is a highly leveraging acquisition for MaxLinear, with proforma debt to EBITDA increasing to over 6.5x (proforma combined twelve months ended March 31, 2022, Moody's adjusted, excluding cost synergies) or about 5.5x including $100 million of anticipated cost synergies to be achieved within 18 months of closing. The leverage increases from a current level of 1.7x. In addition, the integration risk of combining two similarly sized companies will be high over the integration period of at least the next 18 months. Integration challenges will include expanding MaxLinear into new markets, while merging the R&D and sales operations of Silicon Motion.

The review will focus on: (1) the strategic rationale of the acquisition; (2) details on the integration plan and cost synergies, including targeted areas, timing, and costs to achieve; (3) the mix and terms of the debt capital structure; (4) long term financial policies, including deleveraging plans and capital allocation; and (5) any conditions placed on the combined company in order to obtain regulatory approval.

Based on current information, at the conclusion of the review, Moody's expects that MaxLinear's ratings could be downgraded by one notch.

Reflecting the cash balance of $151 million as of March 31, 2022 and Moody's expectation that MaxLinear will maintain full availability under the $100 million senior secured revolving credit facility and generate free cash flow exceeding $100 million over the next year (not incorporating the pending acquisition of Silicon Motion), the SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating remains unchanged.

On Review for Downgrade :

..Issuer: MaxLinear, Inc.

….Corporate Family Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba3

….Probability of Default Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba3-PD

….Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba3 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: MaxLinear, Inc.

….Outlook, Changed to Rating Under Review from Stable

MaxLinear, Inc., based in Carlsbad, California, is a fabless semiconductor firm that produces radio frequency ("RF") and mixed-signal integrated circuits used in broadband communications, data centers, and metro and long-haul data transport network applications.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, based in Taiwan, designs solid state drive (SSD) controllers and related products for PCs, mobile phones, automotive and industrial applications, and data center flash storage arrays.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Semiconductors published in September 2021

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

