Moody's reviews Melco group companies for downgrade

Hong Kong, March 16, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has placed under review for downgrade the ratings
of Melco Resorts Finance Limited (MRF), Studio City Finance Limited
(Studio City Finance) and Studio City Company Limited (Studio City Company).
The affected ratings are (1) MRF's Ba2 corporate family rating (CFR)
and senior unsecured rating; (2) Studio City Finance's B1 CFR
and B2 senior unsecured rating; and (3) Studio City Company's
Ba3 senior secured rating.
The outlooks for the three entities have been changed to rating under
review from stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"The review for downgrade reflects our expectation that the Melco group
companies' very weak earnings and cash flow amid the coronavirus
outbreak will significantly stretch their financial metrics, at
least through 2020," says Sean Hwang, a Moody's
Analyst.
"In particular, protracted weakness in their core Macau businesses
will likely lead to significant negative free cash flow and erode the
companies' balance sheet strength," adds Hwang.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The gaming sector has
been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given
its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment.
More specifically, the weaknesses in the Melco group companies'
credit profile, including its exposure to Macau have left it vulnerable
to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions
and the companies remain vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
Today's actions reflect the impact on the Melco group companies
of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration
in credit quality it has triggered.
The Melco group under Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MRE)
generates most of its consolidated EBITDA from its gaming operations in
Macau, where gaming revenue dropped 88% in February 2020
from a year earlier. The steep decline was the result of quarantine
and travel restrictions put in place by both China's and Macau's
governments, along with public fear of contagion and a 15-day
mandatory casino closure during the month.
Moody's expects a severe double-digit drop in the group's
revenue this year from a year earlier, and a much larger drop in
EBITDA, given significant fixed expenses. Consequently,
MRE's and Studio City Finance's adjusted debt/EBITDA will
likely more than double in 2020 from the estimated 3.4x and 4.2x
for 2019.
The drop in earnings coupled with the companies' planned capital
spending for the year -- including the Studio City phase two expansion
and MRE's integrated resort development in Cyprus -- also means
the companies will likely record significant negative free cash flow this
year.
In a scenario with a severe and prolonged outbreak, the companies'
large negative free cash flow would materially reduce liquidity holdings
or increase debt, or both.
While Moody's expects the companies' operating performance
and financial metrics will recover once the virus-related disruptions
ease, the timing and pace of such recovery remains highly uncertain.
That said, MRE held consolidated cash of $1.4 billion
at the beginning of 2020, which Moody's expects to be sufficient
to cover its cash needs for the next 12 months. And while Studio
City Finance's existing cash will be insufficient to cover the planned
capital spending for this year, this concern is mitigated by the
likelihood of support from the parent in case of need and Moody's
view that spending can be delayed as needed depending on the arrangement
of necessary funding.
MRF's credit quality and ratings are driven by the consolidated credit
quality of its parent, MRE, given that MRF is 100%-owned
by MRE with limited ring-fencing mechanisms. In addition,
Moody's expects MRE will continue to rely heavily on MRF for profit generation
and funding.
Studio City Finance's ratings continue to incorporate a one-notch
uplift reflecting Moody's view that its parent MRE is likely to
extend extraordinary support to it in times of need, given the company's
strategic importance to the parent and the parent's good liquidity holdings.
The ratings also factor in the companies' exposure to changing demographics
and consumer preferences, as well as the high concentration of ultimate
ownership in a controlling shareholder. These risks are mitigated
by the Melco group's good track record of managing the social aspect of
its operations, the positioning of its core market of Macau as a
destination gaming hub, and the board oversight exercised through
independent board directors.
Moody's review will focus on (1) developments associated with the coronavirus-related
disruptions and its effects on the companies' operations and capital
structure; (2) the severity and length of the slump in gaming revenue;
and (3) the companies' ability to preserve liquidity during this
challenging period.
The ratings could be downgraded if Moody's believes the companies'
earnings and financial metrics are unlikely to recover to pre-coronavirus
levels in a timely manner or if their liquidity weakens significantly.
This situation can result from a protracted severe impact of the coronavirus
outbreak or continuation of an aggressive financial policy during the
earnings downturn.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Gaming Industry published
in December 2017. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Melco Resorts Finance Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Melco
Resorts & Entertainment Limited, which is listed on the NASDAQ
exchange and is majority-owned by the Hong Kong-listed Melco
International Development Ltd. All of Melco Resorts Finance's operations
are currently located in Macau.
Through Melco Resorts (Macau) Limited, Melco Resorts Finance operates
two wholly-owned casinos in the territory, namely,
Altira Macau and City of Dreams. It also has non-casino
based operations at its Mocha Clubs, and provides both gaming and
non-gaming services to Studio City.
Studio City Finance Limited is a holding company incorporated in the British
Virgin Islands. Through its subsidiaries, it develops and
operates the Studio City property, an Asian-focused integrated
gaming and entertainment resort located at Cotai in Macau.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating
when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless
noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity,
the rated entities are participating and the rated entities or their agent(s)
generally provide Moody's with information for the purposes of its
ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for
the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy
for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating
and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving
this Credit Rating.
Sean Hwang
Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Chris Park
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077