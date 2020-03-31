Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Related Issuers Milione S.p.A. Related Research Credit Opinion: Milione S.p.A.: Annual update Announcement: Moody's takes rating actions on 11 European airports Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Milione S.p.A. Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Milione S.p.A. Rating Action: Moody's assigns Baa3 rating to Milione S.p.A.; stable outlook Rating Action: Moody's reviews Milione's Baa3 ratings for downgrade 31 Mar 2020 Madrid, March 31, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, (Moody's) has today placed under review for downgrade the Baa3 corporate family rating (CFR) and the Baa3 senior secured rating of the EUR300 million bond of Milione S.p.A. (Milione), the holding company of SAVE S.p.A. (SAVE), the concessionaire operating the Venice and Treviso airports in Italy. (Milione), the holding company of SAVE S.p.A. (SAVE), the concessionaire operating the Venice and Treviso airports in Italy. RATINGS RATIONALE The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, a deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The airport industry is one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its exposure to travel restrictions and sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. Moody´s regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety that lead to severe restrictions to air travel, cancellation of airline routes and closing of borders, as well as enhanced health and safety standards and regulation potentially resulting in additional compliance expenses and potential non-compliance costs in the form of fines. Moody's base case assumption is that the coronavirus pandemic will lead to a period of severe cuts in passenger traffic over the upcoming weeks but that there will be a gradual recovery in passenger volumes starting by the third quarter 2020. Unlike previous negative shocks such as the SARS epidemic in 2003, the prospects for traffic rebound is more uncertain because (1) travel restrictions in some form may continue for some time even if the spread of the virus seems contained; (2) the deteriorating global economic outlook would likely slow the recovery in traffic and consumer spending, even if travel restrictions are eased; and (3) the coronavirus outbreak is also weakening the credit profile of airlines, which have been drastically cutting capacity. As events continue to unfold, there is a higher than usual degree of uncertainty around the length of travel restrictions and drop in travel demand. Hence, it is difficult to predict the overall traffic volumes for 2020. Nevertheless, Moody's currently expects that the decline in Milione's passenger traffic will be at least 30% in the financial year ending December 2020, driven by dramatic declines in the first half of the year and a recovery in the second half. There are, however, high risks of more challenging downside scenarios. The review for downgrade takes account of Milione's rising credit and liquidity risks to due to the sharp decline in traffic of around 95% over the last weeks, as a result of a series of restrictive measures and travel bans imposed by the Italian government since 23 February and the wider range of travel restrictions implemented for an unknow period of time. Over the last month, Milione has responded to this situation reducing operating costs, delaying extraordinary capital expenditures and cutting dividends. However, these measures will only have a marginal effect if the disruption in Milione's operations lasts beyond the next few months. Notwithstanding the significantly reduced cash flow over at least the next few weeks, Milione´s airports remain an important infrastructure provider in Italy with a potential for recovery once the coronavirus pandemic and its effects have been contained. The Baa3 rating of Milione reflects (1) the strong fundamentals of the Venice and Treviso airports; (2) the favourable competitive position of its managed airports, albeit with some transmodal competition for domestic traffic; (3) the high proportion of origin and destination passengers characterised by a significant international component and a diversified carrier base; (4) a sizeable investment programme; (5) a leveraged financial profile with debt maturities concentration over the 2025-26 period, which heightens refinancing risks; and (6) the expectation that Milione's shareholders will seek to maintain an investment grade rating and target the strengthening of the business over the longer term. LIQUIDITY AND DEBT COVENANTS Milione exhibits a good liquidity position, with around €95 million in cash at the end of March, following the drawdown of its €30 million revolving credit facility and availability under its capex facility, both with maturities in 2025. In addition, Milione has a remaining undrawn amount of €80 million under its capex facility that could be used in case the company needs to perform maintenance works, and a €70 million undrawn amount under its EIB facility that is available for investment purposes. Milione's cash balances would allow the company to cover all cash requirements, including operating expenses and debt repayments, even if Milione were to earn no revenue during 2020. Given the reduction in earnings, Moody's expects Milione's ratios to deteriorate with a potential for erosion of the company's headroom against covenants included in its debt documentation. Milione's debt documentation includes two financial covenants -- net debt/EBITDA of 9x and interest cover ratio of 2x tested as of end-June and end-December on a historical basis. While Moody's baseline scenario is that the group will not breach its financial covenants in the next 12 months, leverage will increase significantly and there remains substantial uncertainty about the length of time that Milione's operations will be disrupted. FOCUS OF THE REVIEW As part of the review process, Moody's will consider Milione's actions to preserve earnings and liquidity during this period of significant disruption in operations and to maintain compliance with the covenants on its debt package, or obtain waivers or amendments thereof. In addition, Moody´s will assess capacity changes for the carriers operating at the group's airports or any additional travel restrictions that will further delay recovery in traffic volumes. Failure to secure the appropriate mitigations highlighted above will likely result in a rating downgrade. A CFR is an opinion on the expected loss associated with the debt obligations of a group of companies assuming that it had one single class of debt and is a single consolidated legal entity. The CFR assigned to Milione consolidates the legal and financial obligations of the group and reflects the structural features of Milione's debt structure. FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING In light of the current review for downgrade, upward rating pressure on Milione's ratings is highly unlikely in the near future. Negative pressure on Milione's rating would result from (1) a permanent weakening of the company's financial profile, such that funds from operations (FFO)/debt would likely remain below 8% and Moody's Debt Service Coverage Ratio would likely remain below 1.5x; (2) a deterioration of the group's liquidity profile; (3) an increased risk of covenant breaches without appropriate mitigations; (4) an increased likelihood that the coronavirus outbreak will have a more sustained detrimental impact on traffic levels, either because of travel restrictions or potential airline failures; or (5) evidence of any form of political interference negatively affecting the overall group's business or financial profile. PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY The principal methodology used in these ratings was Privately Managed Airports and Related Issuers published in September 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1092224. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. COMPANY PROFILE Milione S.p.A. is the holding company for SAVE S.p.A., the operator of the Venice and Treviso airports, in Italy. With 14.5 million passengers in 2019, SAVE is the third-largest Italian airport group, after Rome and Milan. SAVE also holds stakes in the Verona and Brescia airports (40.8%) and Brussels Charleroi airport (18%). Milione is ultimately owned by Finanziaria Internazionale, which holds investments in a number of financial and industrial sectors in Italy (12% stake), and the infrastructure funds managed by DWS (part of the Deutsche Bank Group) and InfraVia Capital Partners, each with a 44% stake. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004. For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure. These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569 At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome announced and described above. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. 