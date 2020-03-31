Moody's reviews Milione's Baa3 ratings for downgrade

Madrid, March 31, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, (Moody's) has today placed
under review for downgrade the Baa3 corporate family rating (CFR) and
the Baa3 senior secured rating of the EUR300 million bond of Milione S.p.A.
(Milione), the holding company of SAVE S.p.A.
(SAVE), the concessionaire operating the Venice and Treviso airports
in Italy.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, a deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The airport industry is
one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its
exposure to travel restrictions and sensitivity to consumer demand and
sentiment.
Moody´s regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety that lead to severe restrictions to air travel,
cancellation of airline routes and closing of borders, as well as
enhanced health and safety standards and regulation potentially resulting
in additional compliance expenses and potential non-compliance
costs in the form of fines.
Moody's base case assumption is that the coronavirus pandemic will lead
to a period of severe cuts in passenger traffic over the upcoming weeks
but that there will be a gradual recovery in passenger volumes starting
by the third quarter 2020.
Unlike previous negative shocks such as the SARS epidemic in 2003,
the prospects for traffic rebound is more uncertain because (1) travel
restrictions in some form may continue for some time even if the spread
of the virus seems contained; (2) the deteriorating global economic
outlook would likely slow the recovery in traffic and consumer spending,
even if travel restrictions are eased; and (3) the coronavirus outbreak
is also weakening the credit profile of airlines, which have been
drastically cutting capacity. As events continue to unfold,
there is a higher than usual degree of uncertainty around the length of
travel restrictions and drop in travel demand. Hence, it
is difficult to predict the overall traffic volumes for 2020.
Nevertheless, Moody's currently expects that the decline in
Milione's passenger traffic will be at least 30% in the financial
year ending December 2020, driven by dramatic declines in the first
half of the year and a recovery in the second half. There are,
however, high risks of more challenging downside scenarios.
The review for downgrade takes account of Milione's rising credit
and liquidity risks to due to the sharp decline in traffic of around 95%
over the last weeks, as a result of a series of restrictive measures
and travel bans imposed by the Italian government since 23 February and
the wider range of travel restrictions implemented for an unknow period
of time. Over the last month, Milione has responded to this
situation reducing operating costs, delaying extraordinary capital
expenditures and cutting dividends. However, these measures
will only have a marginal effect if the disruption in Milione's
operations lasts beyond the next few months.
Notwithstanding the significantly reduced cash flow over at least the
next few weeks, Milione´s airports remain an important infrastructure
provider in Italy with a potential for recovery once the coronavirus pandemic
and its effects have been contained.
The Baa3 rating of Milione reflects (1) the strong fundamentals of the
Venice and Treviso airports; (2) the favourable competitive position
of its managed airports, albeit with some transmodal competition
for domestic traffic; (3) the high proportion of origin and destination
passengers characterised by a significant international component and
a diversified carrier base; (4) a sizeable investment programme;
(5) a leveraged financial profile with debt maturities concentration over
the 2025-26 period, which heightens refinancing risks;
and (6) the expectation that Milione's shareholders will seek to
maintain an investment grade rating and target the strengthening of the
business over the longer term.
LIQUIDITY AND DEBT COVENANTS
Milione exhibits a good liquidity position, with around €95
million in cash at the end of March, following the drawdown of its
€30 million revolving credit facility and availability under its
capex facility, both with maturities in 2025. In addition,
Milione has a remaining undrawn amount of €80 million under its capex
facility that could be used in case the company needs to perform maintenance
works, and a €70 million undrawn amount under its EIB facility
that is available for investment purposes. Milione's cash
balances would allow the company to cover all cash requirements,
including operating expenses and debt repayments, even if Milione
were to earn no revenue during 2020.
Given the reduction in earnings, Moody's expects Milione's
ratios to deteriorate with a potential for erosion of the company's
headroom against covenants included in its debt documentation.
Milione's debt documentation includes two financial covenants --
net debt/EBITDA of 9x and interest cover ratio of 2x tested as of end-June
and end-December on a historical basis. While Moody's baseline
scenario is that the group will not breach its financial covenants in
the next 12 months, leverage will increase significantly and there
remains substantial uncertainty about the length of time that Milione's
operations will be disrupted.
FOCUS OF THE REVIEW
As part of the review process, Moody's will consider Milione's
actions to preserve earnings and liquidity during this period of significant
disruption in operations and to maintain compliance with the covenants
on its debt package, or obtain waivers or amendments thereof.
In addition, Moody´s will assess capacity changes for the
carriers operating at the group's airports or any additional travel
restrictions that will further delay recovery in traffic volumes.
Failure to secure the appropriate mitigations highlighted above will likely
result in a rating downgrade.
A CFR is an opinion on the expected loss associated with the debt obligations
of a group of companies assuming that it had one single class of debt
and is a single consolidated legal entity. The CFR assigned to
Milione consolidates the legal and financial obligations of the group
and reflects the structural features of Milione's debt structure.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
In light of the current review for downgrade, upward rating pressure
on Milione's ratings is highly unlikely in the near future.
Negative pressure on Milione's rating would result from (1) a permanent
weakening of the company's financial profile, such that funds from
operations (FFO)/debt would likely remain below 8% and Moody's
Debt Service Coverage Ratio would likely remain below 1.5x;
(2) a deterioration of the group's liquidity profile; (3) an
increased risk of covenant breaches without appropriate mitigations;
(4) an increased likelihood that the coronavirus outbreak will have a
more sustained detrimental impact on traffic levels, either because
of travel restrictions or potential airline failures; or (5) evidence
of any form of political interference negatively affecting the overall
group's business or financial profile.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Privately Managed
Airports and Related Issuers published in September 2017 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1092224.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Milione S.p.A. is the holding company for SAVE S.p.A.,
the operator of the Venice and Treviso airports, in Italy.
With 14.5 million passengers in 2019, SAVE is the third-largest
Italian airport group, after Rome and Milan. SAVE also holds
stakes in the Verona and Brescia airports (40.8%) and Brussels
Charleroi airport (18%). Milione is ultimately owned by
Finanziaria Internazionale, which holds investments in a number
of financial and industrial sectors in Italy (12% stake),
and the infrastructure funds managed by DWS (part of the Deutsche Bank
Group) and InfraVia Capital Partners, each with a 44% stake.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited.
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome announced and described above.
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
