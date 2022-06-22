Moody's reviews Mondelez's Baa1 ratings for downgrade; affirms Prime-2 CP rating

New York, June 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today placed the Baa1 senior unsecured rating of Mondelez International, Inc. (Mondelez) on review for downgrade along with the A3 senior unsecured rating of its subsidiary, Mondelez International Holdings Netherlands BV (MIHN). Moody's affirmed Mondelez's Prime-2 commercial paper rating reflecting that any downgrade of the senior unsecured ratings would not be expected to exceed one notch. The review follows the announcement this week[1] that the company will acquire snack bar business Clif Bar & Company (Clif) for $2.9 billion plus an earn out over time. Moody's assumes that the deal will be funded with cash, which could lift Debt to Ebitda leverage above the level acceptable for the current rating. The review allows for a more in depth analysis of the impact of this latest acquisition, the largest in a series of acquisitions over the last year and a half, which together with other deals closed or announced since the beginning of 2021 total about $7 billion.

The review will consider the impact on leverage of this latest deal, which comes at a high multiple of over 3x sales, the health of the Clif business, which has suffered from escalating costs and lower demand during the pandemic, and the likely cost and revenue synergies available to restore Clif's profitability and cash flow. Moody's will also assess in the review Mondelez's financial policies including its plans to fund the deal and utilize levers that could maintain leverage more appropriate for the rating. Mondelez has a number of levers that it could pull to maintain leverage within the parameters of the current rating, including sale of more of its stakes in JDE Pete's (JDE) and Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) which currently total approximately $5 billion in value, as well as adjustments to its share repurchase program over the next few years including previously announced plans to repurchase as much as $2 billion of shares in 2022.

Moody's will also review Mondelez's plans with respect to asset sales and the potential use of proceeds. The value of Mondelez's JDE and KDP equity stakes has declined from about $8.2 billion in early 2021 when the company's ratings were last affirmed and Moody's has said that a reduction in value of the portfolio without a commensurate reduction in leverage would be credit negative. Mondelez also plans to sell its gum business in developed markets and its Halls business, though the amount and timing of such a sale is not clear. The review will also consider integration risk, which has mounted with a fast pace of acquisitions as Mondelez has added numerous businesses, albeit in different markets around the world, the most recent before Clif being the $1.3 billion Ricolino transaction, a confectionary business in Mexico that added substantial distribution capability in that market with modest leverage impact, just announced in April. While Moody's had expected acquisitions to continue to play an important role in the company's growth strategy, and none of the recent acquisitions independently would be considered transformational, Moody's had also stated previously that it expected that the company would pursue bolt-on (<$2 billion), branded snacks acquisitions globally, mostly in emerging markets.

The following rating actions were taken:

On Review for Downgrade:

..Issuer: Mondelez International Hldgs Netherlands BV

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently A3

..Issuer: Mondelez International, Inc.

.... Issuer Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa1

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Mondelez International, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Mondelez International Hldgs Netherlands BV

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

..Issuer: Mondelez International, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Mondelez's current Baa1 rating is supported by its large scale and leading global market position in the attractive global snacks category, which will continue to grow faster than the broader global packaged food sector. The company's portfolio of leading global and regional brands generates strong earnings and free cash flow through a range of economic cycles. This allows for continued reinvestment in product development, efficiency initiatives and further expansion opportunities in developing markets that creates attractive earnings growth potential. These credit positives are balanced against corporate governance risks related to aggressive financial policy, including a sizable and growing dividend and history of using free cash flow (by Moody's definition) in its entirety to repurchase shares and an aggressive acquisition strategy. Mondelez's higher leverage than comparably rated peers is supported by its strong business profile and the incremental value and liquidity flexibility provided by its meaningful equity positions in JDE Peet's and Keurig Dr Pepper with a combined market value of roughly $5 billion, down from $8.2 billion in early 2021.

The A3 ratings on $4.5 billion USD equivalent of senior unsecured notes issued by wholly-owned Mondelez International Holdings Netherlands BV (MIHN) are rated one notch higher than the Mondelez unsecured debt instrument ratings based on their relative structural advantages. These advantages include the closer proximity of the debt instruments to Mondelez's international operating subsidiaries that generated approximately 73% of total sales in 2021 and a majority of the operating income by Moody's estimates. This is in comparison to a less than 29% proportion of reported enterprise debt that is located at MIHN. In addition, these debt instruments benefit from a downstream guarantee from Mondelez that in effect provides additional support from the 25% of total company sales generated outside of MIHN. However, MIHN does not provide an upstream guarantee of Mondelez's debt instruments. These relative advantages could increase over time as the aggregate amount of MIHN debt instruments amortize through debt maturities. However, Moody's anticipates that MIHN will continue to issue debt to hedge currency exposure from the global operations that will increase over time with growth. A continued increase in the proportion of MIHN debt relative to Mondelez debt would diminish the relative structural advantages and could reduce MIHN's debt rating

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The senior unsecured ratings are currently under review for downgrade

Moody's has previously said that the ratings could be upgraded if Mondelez maintains its leading market shares in global snacks, if the company's retained cash flow/net debt is sustained above 18%, and Debt/EBITDA is sustained below 3.5x.

Mondelez's ratings could be downgraded if debt/EBITDA is sustained above 4.0x, retained cash flow/net debt is sustained below 14% or in the event of a weakening of market positions. Debt funded shareholder returns or monetization of minority investments without a reduction in leverage could also result in a downgrade.

Environmental, Social and Governance Risk

Mondelez's ESG Credit Impact Score is neutral to low (CIS-2) with little impact from ESG on the ratings. The company's exposure to environmental and social risks are considered moderately negative because of risks around sourcing natural capital for its food products, the use of packaging materials, and the need to maintain good customer relations and health and safety standards for its workforce. Governance considerations are neutral to low and temper the environmental and social risks given the company's moderate financial policies and consistent strategy.

Mondelez has moderately negative environmental risk exposure (E-3). The company has neutral to low exposure to physical climate risk, carbon transition and water management. The company has moderately negative exposure to some other environmental risks. Waste and pollution is moderately negative reflecting the waste created from consumer food packaging materials that often are not or cannot be recycled. The moderately negative exposure to natural capital reflects the risks around the environmentally sustainable procurement of some raw materials utilized in the production of the company's food portfolio. Key inputs include cocoa, dairy, wheat, palm and other vegetable oils, sugar and other sweeteners, flavoring agents and nuts, as well as packaging materials and energy. Mondelez's scale, solid market positions and pricing power helps to mitigate the risk of increased procurement costs stemming from environmental factors that affect the cost and availability of these inputs, and the potential for more stringent regulations (e.g., plastic taxes). Mondelez's exposure to physical climate risks is minimized by a large and global property footprint consisting of 133 manufacturing and processing facilities in 45 countries, and 111 distribution facilities globally.

Similar to other companies in the packaged food sector, Mondelez has moderately negative (S-3) exposure to social risks related to responsible production, health and safety standards and customer relations. Responsible production risks for Mondelez reflect the sourcing of a number of raw materials, including cocoa and palm oil. In addition, the company has moderately negative exposure to health and safety and customer relations, like other food companies that produce ingestibles and face risks related to product labeling, marketing, product recalls, and contamination. Mondelez's portfolio of products including Oreo, Nabisco, Cadbury, Milka, Trident, and other brands also exposes the company to brand perception risk related to these issues. Mondelez has neutral to low exposure to demographic and societal trends reflecting its ability to adapt its offering to changes in end-consumer preferences. Human capital has neutral to low risk given the company's readily available workforce. Mondelez's strong product diversification, and its commitment towards fully sustainable and certified products mitigate the risks.

Mondelez's governance risk is neutral to low (G-2) with a somewhat aggressive financial strategy, as evidenced by its aggressive share repurchase policy, significant M&A activity, a sizable and growing dividend, and high financial leverage for its rating category, offset by the strong business profile, operating cash flow that provides good reinvestment flexibility and debt service coverage, and the incremental investment and liquidity flexibility provided by its meaningful minority equity positions in JDE Peet's and Keurig Dr Pepper. The company also has a moderately negative organization structure, with debt at its European subsidiary Mondelez International Holdings Netherlands BV (MIHN) closer to international cash flows that represent the majority of the company's profits than parent company debt.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/66411. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Mondelez is the fifth-largest global food company in the world (behind Nestlé, PepsiCo, Mars and Danone). With over $28 billion in annual sales, Mondelez remains the world's largest player in global snacks, a $100 billion sales category at retail that is growing faster than the broader global packaged food sector. The company's snack categories (biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy) represent approximately 89% of the total net sales. Within snacks, the company owns five global brands that generate over $1 billion in sales each: Oreo, Nabisco, Cadbury, Milka and Trident. Mondelez is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker "MDLZ".

