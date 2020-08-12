Moody's reviews Montage Resources' ratings for upgrade upon acquisition by Southwestern Energy

Southwestern's ratings remain unchanged
New York, August 12, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") placed the ratings of Montage Resources
Corporation's (Montage) on review for upgrade, including its B2
Corporate Family Rating (CFR), its B2-PD Probability of Default
Rating (PDR) and B3 ratings on the company's senior unsecured notes.
The review of Montage's ratings follows the announcement[1]
that Montage and Southwestern Energy Company (Southwestern, Ba2
stable) have reached an agreement in which Southwestern will acquire Montage
in an all stock deal. Southwestern will issue 1.8656 shares
for each share of Montage, valuing the Montage equity at $205
million and the enterprise (including debt) at $865 million.
The acquisition, which is subject to Montage's shareholder
approval and regulatory reviews, is expected to close in the fourth
quarter 2020.
This transaction is favorable for Southwestern as it adds to the company's
Appalachian acreage in both Marcellus rich gas and Utica dry gas windows,
and will marginally improve its leverage profile post-acquisition.
The combined company will be the third largest Appalachian producer with
an expected production scale increased by about 25% to 500 mboe
per day. However, the commodity price environment remains
challenging and the transaction is relatively small compared to Southwestern's
enterprise value. Therefore, Southwestern's Ba2 CFR
and stable outlook have not been affected.
"The potential ownership by Southwestern is a positive for Montage
given Southwestern's stronger credit profile," stated Arvinder
Saluja, Moody's Vice President - Senior Analyst. "In
addition, Southwestern plans to retire a portion of Montage's
2023 senior notes using proceeds of an equity issuance."
On Review for Upgrade:
..Issuer: Montage Resources Corporation
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B2-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Placed
on Review for Upgrade, currently B2
....Senior Unsecured Notes, Placed on
Review for Upgrade, currently B3 (LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Montage Resources Corporation
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE
OF THE RATINGS
Montage's ratings were placed on review for upgrade based on the
company's potential ownership by Southwestern which has stronger credit
profile and financial resources. If Montage's remaining notes
remain outstanding and are guaranteed by Southwestern then the ratings
on the notes would be upgraded to Ba3, the same as Southwestern's
senior notes. If Montage notes were to remain unguaranteed by Southwestern
post acquisition but the latter provides separate audited financial statements
pertaining to Montage going forward, then its ratings would likely
be upgraded based on anticipated parental support. However,
in the latter case, the ratings upgrade would likely be limited
to one or two notches unless there are significant changes to Montage's
stand-alone credit profile.
Montage Resources Corporation is a publicly traded exploration and production
company that operates in the Utica and Marcellus Shales. The company
is headquartered in Irving, Texas. Southwestern Energy Company
is a US independent exploration and production (E&P) company headquartered
in Houston, Texas.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration
and Production Industry published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1056808.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] Form 8-K (SEC), Southwestern Energy Company,12-Aug-2020
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Arvinder Saluja, CFA
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Steven Wood
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
