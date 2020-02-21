Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

International plc: Update following change in outlook to positive from stable Credit Opinion: Morgan Stanley: Update following change in outlook to positive from stable Credit Opinion: Morgan Stanley: Update to Credit Analysis Credit Opinion: Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc: Update to credit analysis Credit Opinion: Morgan Stanley: Update to Credit Analysis Rating Action: Moody's reviews Morgan Stanley for upgrade (A3 senior/Prime-2) 21 Feb 2020 New York, February 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has placed on review for upgrade Morgan Stanley's (MS) short- and long-term ratings (A3 senior/Prime-2). Moody's has also placed on review for upgrade the long-term ratings and assessments of subsidiaries Morgan Stanley Bank, N.A. (MSBNA, A1 deposits), Morgan Stanley Private Bank, N.A. (MSPBNA, A1 deposits), Morgan Stanley Bank AG (MSBAG, A1 deposits), Morgan Stanley Bank International Limited (MSBIL, A1 deposits), Morgan Stanley Europe SE (MSESE, A1 issuer), Morgan Stanley Capital Group Inc. (MSCGI, A1 issuer), Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC (MSCS, A1 issuer), Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (MSIP, A1 issuer), and Morgan Stanley Finance LLC (MSFL, A3 issuer). Moody's affirmed the subsidiaries' Prime-1 short-term ratings and Prime-1(cr) short-term assessments. Morgan Stanley and its subsidiaries had previously been on positive outlook, said Moody's. The rating actions follow Morgan Stanley's announcement that it plans to acquire E*TRADE Financial Corp. (ETFC, Baa2 review for upgrade) for $13 billion in an all-stock transaction. Morgan Stanley expects to acquire ETFC in the fourth quarter of 2020, subject to receiving regulators' and ETFC's shareholders' approvals. A complete list of affected ratings and entities can be found at the end of this press release. RATINGS RATIONALE Moody's said Morgan Stanley's agreement to acquire ETFC is credit positive. It will tilt Morgan Stanley's business mix towards wealth management, a more stable and lower-risk source of profitability than its inherently more volatile capital markets' activities, that nevertheless has a strong franchise and has performed well in the face of industry-wide revenue pressure. Following the integration of ETFC into Morgan Stanley's wealth management business, Morgan Stanley's wealth and investment management segments would account for approximately 57% of its total pretax income (excluding potential acquisition-related synergies) compared with 51% in 2019, said Moody's. By seeking to expand and enhance its wealth management franchise, Morgan Stanley has once again strongly demonstrated its commitment to its core long-held strategic priorities, said Moody's. The careful stewardship of its senior leadership team has strengthened its financial performance, evidenced by a trend of improved profitability and favorable capital and liquidity positions that substantially offset challenges posed by its heavy reliance on market funding. The on-boarding of ETFC's approximately $56 billion of customer deposits would improve Morgan Stanley's funding structure, said Moody's. Moody's said there are attractive business development opportunities in combining Morgan Stanley's and ETFC's services across the broad spectrum of their respective financial advisory and self-directed investor categories, and in their workplace stock plan management activities. Morgan Stanley did not model specific revenue synergies in its announcement, but nevertheless expects to grow revenue and improve its wealth management profit margins above 30%, said Moody's. There are also substantial cost-saving opportunities available in combining and consolidating personnel, systems and physical locations. Moody's said that corporate governance is highly relevant for Morgan Stanley as it is for all banks. Its Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) incorporates a one-notch downward adjustment to reflect the credit risk associated with the opacity and complexity of its global operations. Like its global investment bank peers, it has a complex legal structure, and its global footprint and extensive capital market activities increases management and governance challenges. However, Morgan Stanley's governance frameworks and related controls and processes have materially improved since the financial crisis. Nonetheless, corporate governance remains a key credit consideration given new emerging risks and continues to be a subject of Moody's ongoing monitoring. Moody's said its review for upgrade would focus on Morgan Stanley's plans for the acquisition and integration of ETFC and would also include a broader assessment of the strengths of its wealth management and investment management businesses, as well as the effectiveness of its risk management practices in its higher-risk Institutional Securities unit. Moody's said it would also monitor and assess the results of Morgan Stanley's regulatory stress testing. Moody's said Morgan Stanley's A3 senior unsecured debt and issuer ratings are derived from its lead bank's (MSBNA) baa2 BCA and a notch of affiliate support from its largest shareholder and strategic partner, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (A1 senior with stable outlook, a3 BCA at MUFG Bank, Ltd.), resulting in a baa1 Adjusted BCA. The application of Moody's Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis results in an assumption of a low loss-given failure resulting in a further notch of uplift to arrive at the A3 ratings, reflecting the benefit senior debt holders are likely to achieve from the substantial amount of holding company senior debt outstanding as well as the amount of debt subordinated to it. Morgan Stanley's Baa2 subordinated holding company debt and Ba1(hyb) non-cumulative preferred stock ratings reflect the juniority of these obligations, with a high loss-given-failure, given the small volume of securities outstanding and the limited protection from more subordinated instruments and residual equity, said Moody's. Morgan Stanley's Prime-2 short-term ratings, and the various types of Prime-1 short-term ratings and Prime-1(cr) short-term assessments assigned to its relevant subsidiaries, are based on Moody's approach for determining short-term ratings on its Global Short-Term Rating Scale. US banks: MSBNA and MSPBNA are US-based FDIC-insured indirect wholly owned subsidiaries of Morgan Stanley. Moody's said it considers MSBNA's and MSPBNA's credit profiles to be aligned, and accordingly they each have the same ratings' profile, derived from their baa1 Adjusted BCA's (which include a notch of affiliate support). The banks' baa2 BCAs are supported by Morgan Stanley's adherence to broadly consistent strategic objectives and financial goals during the past several years under the stewardship of a long-tenured senior leadership team. It has maintained its competitive strength among the leaders in global capital markets activities and has enlarged and strengthened its wealth management business, notably by improving this unit's pretax margin to 27% in 2019 from 20% in 2014. These factors have contributed to an overall improvement in the firms profitability, with Moody's-adjusted net income reaching approximately 1.0% of tangible assets. Firm-wide pretax earnings volatility has also improved, and now closely matches peers'. In addition, the firm has significant positive structural liquidity and comprehensive liquidity management that substantially offset challenges posed by its heavy reliance on market funding. Morgan Stanley continues to maintain a peer-leading risk-based capital position, with 16.4% standardized and 17.0% advanced-approach Basel III Common Equity Tier 1 ratios at December 2019. Although Morgan Stanley had a greater decline in capital than its closest peer under the severely adverse scenario of the Federal Reserve's 2019 Dodd-Frank Act stress test (DFAST), this worse outcome appears to be the result of stress assumptions pertaining to cost management and, possibly, operational losses, rather than revenue- or market risk-related stresses that could be harder to control. One of Morgan Stanley's core strengths since the financial crisis has been its willingness and ability to engage in and effectively manage periodic cost reductions. It's loan growth remains a key ongoing credit risk, especially for its more volatile Institutional Securities business. The banks' A1 deposit and issuer ratings benefit from three notches of uplift from the baa1 Adjusted BCAs in Moody's Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis, because their deposits and senior unsecured obligations are likely to face extremely low loss-given-failure, due to the loss absorption provided by holding company obligations. MSBNA's and MSPBNA's Aa3 counterparty risk ratings (CRR) and Aa3(cr) counterparty risk assessments (CRA) each incorporate one notch of incremental uplift for US government support. This reflects Moody's view that Morgan Stanley's systemic importance primarily derives from its high degree of interconnectedness with other global systemically important banks and its role as a significant derivatives counterparty. As such, there is a moderate likelihood that in resolution, the US government could act to support the operational liabilities of Morgan Stanley's systemically important subsidiaries (but not their debt or deposits), including MSBNA's and MSPBNA's, in order to limit systemic risk and contagion and facilitate an orderly unwind of such obligations. Highly integrated and harmonized entities: Moody's considers the standalone credit profiles of MSESE, MSBAG, MSBIL, MSCGI and MSCS to be highly integrated and harmonized with the rest of Morgan Stanley. Their management, operations and financial affairs are highly integrated with those of the group, they have extensive transactions and balances with other group companies, and they rely on other group entities to provide important treasury, risk management and other services. Moody's believes that US regulators would likely use the group's total loss-absorbing capacity (TLAC) to support these entities, and their ratings and assessments are aligned with those of MSBNA. Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (MSIP): MSIP is one of Morgan Stanley's largest operating subsidiaries and its primary European broker-dealer. MSIP's ratings reflect its stable liquidity, improved funding profile, weak and volatile earnings, and controlled risk appetite. Its ratings also reflect Moody's expectation that there is a very high likelihood that Morgan Stanley would support MSIP, and in the event of a failure of the group, creditors at MSIP would benefit from the bail-in of Morgan Stanley's holding company debt. The combination of a very high likelihood of support from the group and the benefit of a significantly lower loss-given-failure for MSIP creditors in the event of failure results in seven notches of uplift from MSIP's Ba2 Standalone Assessment to its A1 senior unsecured debt rating. Morgan Stanley Finance LLC (MSFL): MSFL is a finance subsidiary and Morgan Stanley fully and unconditionally guarantees its securities. Its creditors are in effect pari passu with Morgan Stanley's senior unsecured creditors, and accordingly its A3 senior rating is at the same level as Morgan Stanley's. FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE MS's ratings could be upgraded should it complete the ETFC acquisition as planned and/or maintain its trend of improving the quality and stability of its profitability, with favorable capital and liquidity, and with no significant weaknesses in controls and risk management practices. Additionally, Moody's will assess Morgan Stanley's resilience to stress events by examining the results of the Federal Reserve's 2020 Dodd-Frank Act stress test. FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE Since Morgan Stanley is on review for upgrade, there is currently no downward pressure on its ratings. Its existing ratings could be confirmed rather than upgraded should the ETFC acquisition not proceed as planned or Morgan Stanley's results show evidence of weakening. The ratings could be downgraded with evidence of a prolonged weakening of results, a significant deterioration in loan credit quality or loan underwriting standards, an increase in portfolio concentrations, a deterioration in the firm's liquidity profile, a general increase in risk appetite, or if there is evidence of a controls, risk management or governance failure that is not promptly identified and fully remediated. Issuer: Morgan Stanley Review for upgrade: ....Issuer Rating, placed on Review for Upgrade, currently A3, outlook changed to Rating Under Review from Positive ....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, placed on Review for Upgrade, currently A3, outlook changed to Rating Under Review from Positive ....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture, placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Baa2 ....Non-cumulative Preferred Stock, placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Ba1(hyb) ....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, placed on Review for Upgrade, currently (P)A3 ....Other Short Term, placed on Review for Upgrade, currently (P)P-2 ....Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program, placed on Review for Upgrade, currently (P)Baa2 ....Senior Unsecured Shelf, placed on Review for Upgrade, currently (P)A3 ....Subordinate Shelf, placed on Review for Upgrade, currently (P)Baa2 ....Non-cumulative Preferred Stock Shelf, placed on Review for Upgrade, currently (P)Ba1 ....Backed Commercial Paper, placed on Review for Upgrade, currently P-2 ....Commercial Paper, placed on Review for Upgrade, currently P-2 ..Outlook Actions: ....Outlook, Changed to Rating Under Review from Positive Issuer: Morgan Stanley Bank, N.A. ..Affirmations: ....Short Term Deposit Rating, Affirmed P-1 ....Short Term Issuer Rating, Affirmed P-1 ....Short Term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-1(cr) ....Short Term Counterparty Risk Rating, Affirmed P-1 ..Review for upgrade: ....Long Term Deposit Rating, placed on Review for Upgrade, currently A1, outlook changed to Rating Under Review from Positive ....Long Term Issuer Rating, placed on Review for Upgrade, currently A1, outlook changed to Rating Under Review from Positive ....Baseline Credit Assessment, placed on Review for Upgrade, currently baa2 ....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, placed on Review for Upgrade, currently baa1 ....Long Term Counterparty Risk Assessment, placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Aa3(cr) ....Long Term Counterparty Risk Rating, placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Aa3 LT Deposit Note/CD Program notes, placed on Review for Upgrade, currently A1, outlook changed to Rating Under Review from Positive ..Outlook Actions: ....Outlook, Changed to Rating Under Review from Positive Issuer: Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc ..Affirmations: ....Short Term Issuer Rating, Affirmed P-1 ....Short Term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-1(cr) ....Other Short Term, Affirmed (P)P-1 ..Review for upgrade: ....Long Term Issuer Rating, placed on Review for Upgrade, currently A1 ....Long Term Counterparty Risk Assessment, placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Aa3(cr) ....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, placed on Review for Upgrade, currently A1 ....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, placed on Review for Upgrade, currently A1 ....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, placed on Review for Upgrade, currently (P)A1 ....Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, placed on Review for Upgrade, currently (P)A1 ....Senior Secured Medium-Term Note Program, placed on Review for Upgrade, currently (P)A1 ..Outlook Actions: ....Outlook, Changed to Rating Under Review from Positive Issuer: Morgan Stanley Bank International Limited ..Affirmations: ....Short Term Deposit Rating, Affirmed P-1 ....Short Term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-1(cr) ....Short Term Counterparty Risk Rating, Affirmed P-1 ..Review for upgrade: ....Long Term Deposit Rating, placed on Review for Upgrade, currently A1, outlook changed to Rating Under Review from Positive ....Issuer Rating, placed on Review for Upgrade, currently A1, outlook changed to Rating Under Review from Positive ....Baseline Credit Assessment, placed on Review for Upgrade, currently baa2 ....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, placed on Review for Upgrade, currently baa1 ....Long Term Counterparty Risk Assessment, placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Aa3(cr) ....Long Term Counterparty Risk Rating, placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Aa3 ..Outlook Actions: ....Outlook, Changed to Rating Under Review from Positive Issuer: Morgan Stanley Capital Group Inc. ..Affirmations: ....Short Term Issuer Rating, Affirmed P-1 ....Short Term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-1(cr) ..Review for upgrade: ....Long Term Issuer Rating, placed on Review for Upgrade, currently A1 ....Long Term Counterparty Risk Assessment, placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Aa3(cr) ..Outlook Actions: ....Outlook, Changed to Rating Under Review from Positive Issuer: Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC ..Affirmations: ....Short Term Issuer Rating, Affirmed P-1 ....Short Term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-1(cr) ..Review for upgrade: ....Long Term Issuer Rating, placed on Review for Upgrade, currently A1 ....Long Term Counterparty Risk Assessment, placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Aa3(cr) ..Outlook Actions: ....Outlook, Changed to Rating Under Review from Positive Issuer: Morgan Stanley Europe SE ..Affirmations: ....Short Term Issuer Rating, Affirmed P-1 ....Short Term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-1(cr) ..Review for upgrade: ....Long Term Issuer Rating, placed on Review for Upgrade, currently A1 ....Long Term Counterparty Risk Assessment, placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Aa3(cr) ..Outlook Actions: ....Outlook, Changed to Rating Under Review from Positive Issuer: Morgan Stanley Bank AG ..Affirmations: ....Short Term Deposit Rating, Affirmed P-1 ....Short Term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-1(cr) ....Short Term Counterparty Risk Rating, Affirmed P-1 ..Review for upgrade: ....Long Term Deposit Rating, placed on Review for Upgrade, currently A1, Changed to Rating Under Review from Positive ....Issuer Rating, placed on Review for Upgrade, currently A1, Changed to Rating Under Review from Positive ....Baseline Credit Assessment, placed on Review for Upgrade, currently baa2 ....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, placed on Review for Upgrade, currently baa1 ....Long Term Counterparty Risk Assessment, placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Aa3(cr) ....Long Term Counterparty Risk Rating, placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Aa3 ..Outlook Actions: ....Outlook, Changed to Rating Under Review from Positive Issuer: Morgan Stanley Finance LLC ..Review for upgrade: ....Backed Issuer Rating, placed on Review for Upgrade, currently A3, outlook changed to Rating Under Review from Positive ....Backed Senior Unsecured Medium Term Note Program, placed on Review for Upgrade, currently (P)A3 ....Backed Senior Unsecured Shelf, placed on Review for Upgrade, currently (P)A3 ....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, placed on Review for Upgrade, currently A3, outlook changed to Rating Under Review from Positive ..Outlook Actions: ....Outlook, Changed to Rating Under Review from Positive Issuer: Morgan Stanley Private Bank, N.A. ..Affirmations: ....Short Term Deposit Rating, Affirmed P-1 ....Short Term Issuer Rating, Affirmed P-1 ....Short Term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-1(cr) ....Short Term Counterparty Risk Rating, Affirmed P-1 ..Review for upgrade: ....Long Term Deposit Rating, placed on Review for Upgrade, currently A1, outlook changed to Rating Under Review from Positive ....Long Term Issuer Rating, placed on Review for Upgrade, currently A1, outlook changed to Rating Under Review from Positive ....Baseline Credit Assessment, placed on Review for Upgrade, currently baa2 ....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, placed on Review for Upgrade, currently baa1 ....Long Term Counterparty Risk Assessment, placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Aa3(cr) ....Long Term Counterparty Risk Rating, placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Aa3 ..Outlook Actions: ....Outlook, Changed to Rating Under Review from Positive The principal methodology used in rating Morgan Stanley, Morgan Stanley Bank, N.A., Morgan Stanley Private Bank, N.A., Morgan Stanley Bank International Limited, Morgan Stanley Bank AG and Morgan Stanley Finance LLC was Banks Methodology published in November 2019. The principal methodologies used in rating Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc, Morgan Stanley Europe SE, Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC and Morgan Stanley Capital Group Inc. were Securities Industry Market Makers Methodology published in November 2019 and Banks Methodology published in November 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND/OR ITS CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE MOODY'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S (COLLECTIVELY, "PUBLICATIONS") MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY'S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS ("ASSESSMENTS"), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY'S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.



MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.



ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.



MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.



All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY'S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY'S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.



To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY'S.



To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.



NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY'S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.



Moody's Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Corporation ("MCO"), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody's Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and Moody's investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody's Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody's Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at



Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY'S affiliate, Moody's Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody's Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to "wholesale clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY'S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a "wholesale client" and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to "retail clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY'S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.



Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. ("MJKK") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody's Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody's SF Japan K.K. ("MSFJ") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.



MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.



MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.



