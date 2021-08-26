Moody's reviews Nanyang Commercial Bank's deposit ratings for downgrade

Hong Kong, August 26, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has placed on review for downgrade the A3 local currency and foreign currency long-term deposit ratings of Nanyang Commercial Bank, Ltd. (Nanyang).

At the same time, Moody's has affirmed the bank's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA at baa2. Moody's has also affirmed the bank's A2/P-1 Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRR), A2(cr)/P-1(cr) Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessment, Ba2(hyb) preference stock non-cumulative rating and Baa2(hyb) subordinated debt rating.

A list of all affected ratings can be found at the end of the press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The review for downgrade for Nanyang's deposit ratings follows the rating action on its ultimate parent, China Cinda Asset Management Co., Ltd. (Cinda AMC, A3 RUR) on 25 August 2021, in which Moody's placed Cinda AMC's ratings on review for downgrade. For details of that rating action, please see the press release:

https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-places-ratings-of-Cinda-AMC-Orient-AMC-and-Great--PR_450733

Nanyang's government support uplift may change if there is any changes to the Moody's government support assumption for Cinda AMC and Cinda HK. This is because Moody's currently incorporates a one notch uplift in Nanyang's deposit ratings based on our assessment of a moderate level of indirect support from the Chinese government (A1 stable) which would flow through Cinda AMC and China Cinda (HK) Holdings Company Limited (Cinda HK, A3 RUR), in times of need. This was premised on Nanyang's strategic importance to Cinda AMC and 100% indirect ownership by Cinda AMC through Cinda HK.

Because only the deposit ratings of Nanyang incorporate government support uplift, all other ratings and assessments were affirmed.

The affirmation of Nanyang's baa2 BCA reflects the bank's resilient credit profile despite the impact of the pandemic. Moody's expects Hong Kong SAR, China's economy to continue to recover due to the effective containment against the spread of the pandemic. Strong external demand, improving labor market conditions and rising consumption will also underpin economic resilience, leading to favorable conditions for Nanyang.

Moody's expects Nanyang to maintain good asset quality over the next 12-18 months. While the bank's relatively large lending to mainland China weighs on its asset quality, this is mitigated by 1) the bank's customer focus on large state-owned enterprises with relatively resilient financial profiles and 2) the continued economic recovery in mainland China.

Moody's expects Nanyang's capitalization to remain adequate, supported by measured loan growth. Nanyang's loans grew by 6% in 2020, which has declined significantly from 22% growth in 2017. The drop in the bank's tangible common equity/risk weighted assets (TCE/RWA) to 13.7% as of the end of 2020 from 15.6% as of the end of 2019 was due to the adoption of standardized approach in RWA calculation from internal ratings based approach, which Moody's does not view as economic deterioration in capitalization. Moody's expects Nanyang's profitability to remain stable over the next 12-18 months, supported by declining funding costs, reversing the weakening profitability seen in 2020 due to the low interest rate environment.

Moody's expects the bank's liquidity to remain sound and sufficient to cover its use of market funds. Although the bank has a low reliance on wholesale funding, its relatively high proportion of corporate deposits and small deposit market share constrain its funding profile.

Nanyang's baa2 Adjusted BCA is at the same level of its BCA, indicating no uplift from affiliate support. This is because the parent's intrinsic ability to provide support to the bank is limited because the parent's ba2 standalone BCA is lower than the subsidiary bank's baa2 BCA.

Moody's applies an Advanced Loss Given Framework (LGF) to analyze Nanyang's unconsolidated liabilities because the bank is incorporated in Hong Kong, which the rating agency considers to be under an operational resolution regime. Moody's LGF analysis indicates a low loss given failure for deposits, resulting in a one-notch uplift from the bank's Adjusted BCA because of the loss absorption provided by capital instruments, and the volume of deposits and senior unsecured debt. For the bank's other junior securities, Moody's LGF analysis shows a moderate loss given failure for subordinated debt and high loss given failure for preference shares, given the modest volume of junior debt and the limited protection from more subordinated instruments and residual equity, resulting in no uplift from the bank's Adjusted BCA.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

As Nanyang's deposit ratings are under review for downgrade, they are unlikely to be upgraded over the next 12-18 months.

Nanyang's BCA could be upgraded if operating conditions in Hong Kong and mainland China improve; the bank maintains good asset quality, effective risk controls and sound underwriting in its mainland lending; and it maintains strong capitalization with TCE/RWA above 15% on a sustained basis.

Moody's could confirm Nanyang's deposit ratings if (1) Cinda AMC's ratings are confirmed, (2) there is no significant changes to the strategic importance of Nanyang to Cinda AMC, and (3) Moody's assesses that the bank will continue to benefit from a moderate level of indirect support from the Government of China through its parent.

Moody's could downgrade Nanyang's deposit ratings if (1) Cinda AMC's long-term issuer rating is downgraded, (2) there is a significant changes to the strategic importance of Nanyang to Cinda AMC, or (3) Nanyang's BCA is downgraded.

Nanyang's BCA could be downgraded if its (1) asset quality deteriorates, with impaired loans exceeding 3.5% of gross loans; (2) capital adequacy weakens, with TCE/RWA falling below 10% on a sustained basis; (3) profitability deteriorates materially, with net income/tangible assets below 0.5%; or (4) operating conditions in Hong Kong and mainland China deteriorate significantly.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Hong Kong SAR, China, Nanyang Commercial Bank, Ltd. reported total assets of HKD505.7 billion as of the end of December 2020.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS AND ASSESSMENTS

On Review for Downgrade:

..Issuer: Nanyang Commercial Bank, Ltd.

....Long-term Bank Deposit Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently A3, outlook changed to rating under review from stable

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Nanyang Commercial Bank, Ltd.

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Nanyang Commercial Bank, Ltd.

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa2

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa2

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed A2(cr)

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-1(cr)

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed A2

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... Short-term Bank Deposit Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed P-2

.... Long-term Pref. Stock Non-cumulative (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Ba2 (hyb)

.... Long-term Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Baa2 (hyb)

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

