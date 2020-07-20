Moody's reviews Noble Energy's ratings for upgrade

New York, July 20, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") placed the ratings of Noble Energy, Inc. (Noble) on review for upgrade, including its Baa3 long-term rating and P-3 commercial paper rating.

The review of Noble's ratings follows the announcement[1] that Noble and Chevron Corporation (Chevron) have reached an agreement in which Chevron will acquire Noble in an all stock deal. Chevron will issue 0.1191 shares for each share of Noble, valuing the Noble equity at $5 billion and the enterprise (including debt) at $13 billion. The acquisition, which is subject to Noble's shareholder approval and regulatory reviews, is expected to close in the fourth quarter 2020.

"The potential ownership by Chevron is a positive for Noble given Chevron's much stronger credit profile," stated James Wilkins, Moody's Vice President - Senior Analyst.

The following summarizes the ratings activity.

On Review for Upgrade:

..Issuer: Noble Energy, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently (P)Baa3

....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently P-3

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Noble Energy, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Noble's ratings were placed on review for upgrade based on their potential ownership by Chevron (Aa2 stable) which has a much stronger credit profile and financial resources. If Noble's notes remain outstanding and are guaranteed by Chevron then the ratings on the notes would be upgraded to Chevron's rating level. If Noble were to be an unguaranteed subsidiary of Chevron post acquisition and continue to provide separate audited financial statements going forward, then its ratings would likely be upgraded based on anticipated parental support. However, the ratings upgrade would likely be limited to the Baa category unless there are significant changes to Noble's stand-alone credit profile.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration and Production Industry published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1056808. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Noble is an independent energy company engaged in worldwide exploration and production of oil and gas. The company's core operating areas include onshore US, primarily in the Delaware Basin, DJ Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; offshore Eastern Mediterranean; and offshore West Africa. Noble controls and owns a significant proportion of Noble Midstream Partners LP (unrated), a publicly traded midstream gathering and processing master limited partnership.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Form 8-K (SEC) 20-Jul-2020

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

James Wilkins

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Steven Wood

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

