Moody's reviews Noble Energy's ratings for upgrade

New York, July 20, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") placed the ratings of Noble Energy,
Inc. (Noble) on review for upgrade, including its Baa3 long-term
rating and P-3 commercial paper rating.
The review of Noble's ratings follows the announcement[1] that
Noble and Chevron Corporation (Chevron) have reached an agreement in which
Chevron will acquire Noble in an all stock deal. Chevron will issue
0.1191 shares for each share of Noble, valuing the Noble
equity at $5 billion and the enterprise (including debt) at $13
billion. The acquisition, which is subject to Noble's
shareholder approval and regulatory reviews, is expected to close
in the fourth quarter 2020.
"The potential ownership by Chevron is a positive for Noble given
Chevron's much stronger credit profile," stated James
Wilkins, Moody's Vice President - Senior Analyst.
The following summarizes the ratings activity.
On Review for Upgrade:
..Issuer: Noble Energy, Inc.
....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Placed on
Review for Upgrade, currently (P)Baa3
....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper,
Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently P-3
....Senior Unsecured Notes, Placed on
Review for Upgrade, currently Baa3
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Noble Energy, Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE
OF THE RATINGS
Noble's ratings were placed on review for upgrade based on their
potential ownership by Chevron (Aa2 stable) which has a much stronger
credit profile and financial resources. If Noble's notes
remain outstanding and are guaranteed by Chevron then the ratings on the
notes would be upgraded to Chevron's rating level. If Noble were
to be an unguaranteed subsidiary of Chevron post acquisition and continue
to provide separate audited financial statements going forward,
then its ratings would likely be upgraded based on anticipated parental
support. However, the ratings upgrade would likely be limited
to the Baa category unless there are significant changes to Noble's
stand-alone credit profile.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration
and Production Industry published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1056808.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Noble is an independent energy company engaged in worldwide exploration
and production of oil and gas. The company's core operating areas
include onshore US, primarily in the Delaware Basin, DJ Basin
and Eagle Ford Shale; offshore Eastern Mediterranean; and offshore
West Africa. Noble controls and owns a significant proportion of
Noble Midstream Partners LP (unrated), a publicly traded midstream
gathering and processing master limited partnership.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] Form 8-K (SEC) 20-Jul-2020
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
