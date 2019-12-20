Moody's reviews Northumbrian's Baa1 rating for downgrade

London, 20 December 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today placed on review
for downgrade the Baa1 issuer rating of Northumbrian Water Ltd (Northumbrian)
and senior unsecured debt ratings of Northumbrian Water Finance Plc,
whose issuance is guaranteed by Northumbrian Water Limited.
The rating action follows publication by the Water Services Regulation
Authority (Ofwat), the economic regulator for water companies in
England and Wales, of its final determination for the forthcoming
regulatory period. The determination includes a significant cut
in allowed returns which, in conjunction with challenging performance
targets and gaps between allowed and requested expenditure, will
weigh on Northumbrian's credit quality.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Today's rating actions take into account (1) Northumbrian's
exposure to a significant cut in allowed wholesale returns to ca.
2.42% real in cash terms from 2020 on a 50:50 blended
inflation basis, compared with 3.6% in the current
period; (2) a reduction in total expenditure allowances compared
with the company's requests; and (3) challenging performance
targets, which Moody's expects could lead to financial penalties
for most companies, including historically strong performers like
Northumbrian. Specifically, the rating review reflects the
anticipated pressure on the company's financial metrics, particularly
interest coverage, absent a more favourable determination following
a referral to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), material
balance sheet strengthening or significant outperformance.
On 16 December 2019, Ofwat published its final determination for
the five-year regulatory period commencing 1 April 2020 (AMP7)
for the water and wastewater companies operating in England and Wales.
As previously flagged by the regulator, the determination includes
a significant cut in allowed cash returns to ca. 2.42%
for the wholesale activities at the start of the new period, which
incorporates the regulator's decision to link half of the regulatory
assets to the Consumer Prices Index adjusted for housing costs (CPIH),
with the rest remaining linked to the Retail Prices Index (RPI).
As the share of regulatory assets linked to CPIH grows over time,
Moody's estimates that Northumbrian will have an average allowed
cash return of around 2.5% over AMP7. On an RPI-stripped
basis, for comparison with the current period, allowed returns
will fall to 1.92% (1.96% including retail
margin) from 3.6% (3.74% including the retail
margin) , a nearly 50% cut.
Ofwat's allowances for "base" operating and maintenance expenditure,
excluding enhancement projects but including retail costs, were
GBP2.7 billion, roughly GBP91 million below what the company
requested, and efficiency gap of ca. 3.4%.
The final determination also continued to include significant disallowances
on enhancement expenditure of around GBP90 million. While Northumbrian
may decide not to spend money on enhancement projects that is has not
received funding for, it may affect its performance under the outcome
delivery incentive mechanism. If, on the other hand,
the company chose to overspend on totex, under the totex sharing
mechanism, up to 46% of water-related and 34%
of wastewater-related overspend would be added to the RCV in 2025
or recovered over the 2025-30 period but would result in higher
debt and weaker cash flow over AMP7.
Moody's estimated that, under the draft determination,
Northumbrian would face net performance penalties of ca. GBP18
million in aggregate over AMP7, primarily linked to unplanned outages
and leakage, if the company performed in line with its business
plan. Although this amount is significantly less than than for
most peers, it means that even historically strong performers,
like Northumbrian, could nevertheless incur net performance penalties.
While penalties will be paid with a two-year lag and may thus only
bite in the later part of the period, the majority of penalties
would still affect cash flows during the AMP7 period. In addition,
the calibration of targets and incentive rates means that severe weather
events could carry disproportionate downside risk. As part of the
rating review, Moody's will assess the changes in the final
determination to the calibration of incentives and associated risk of
penalties as well as the company's plans to mitigate any underperformance.
Like its peers, Northumbrian must decide before 16 February 2020
whether to accept the final determination. If it does not then
Ofwat will refer it to the CMA for review, which will take between
six to twelve months to decide upon the matter. This means that
even if an appeal is successful, the final determination will still
apply until March 2021, creating immediate pressure on cash flow
and key credit metrics.
RATING OUTLOOK
The Baa1 ratings are under review for possible downgrade, reflecting
Northumbrian's exposure to the significant cut in allowed returns
from 2020 and more challenging targets and Moody's expectation that
these will weigh on the company's financial metrics and, absent
measures to strengthen its balance sheet and/or significant outperformance,
key ratios will fall below Moody's guidance for the current rating
category.
The rating review will consider (1) the company-specific total
expenditure allowances and operational performance incentives; (2)
potential management and shareholder actions to improve financial flexibility,
for example through de-gearing the business, and the ability
to achieve this in a timely manner; and (3) the company's decision
to accept or reject the final determination. Moody's will
endeavor to conclude the review within the next three months.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING
Given the ratings review Moody's currently does not envisage any
upward rating pressure. The rating could be confirmed if Moody's
concludes that impact of the final determination is likely to be adequately
mitigated by a combination of strong outperformance ability and/or balance-sheet-strengthening
measures or a more favourable outcome from the CMA, as the case
may be.
The rating could be downgraded if, taking into account such measures
as management and shareholders may implement, it appears that Northumbrian
will likely have insufficient financial flexibility to accommodate the
regulatory determination. In particular, the rating could
be downgraded if Moody's concluded that the regulatory settlement
was likely to result in (1) the Northumbrian Water Group's consolidated
leverage persistently above 100% (net debt/RCV); or (2) Northumbrian's
stand-alone net debt (including Kielder) materially exceeding the
mid-seventies in percentage terms of the company's RCV,
or an Adjusted Interest Coverage Ratio (Adjusted ICR) below 1.5x
on a persistent basis.
In addition, downward rating pressure could result from a significant
increase in business risk for the sector as a result of legal and/or regulatory
changes leading to a reduction in the stability and predictability of
regulatory earnings, which is not offset by other credit strengthening
measures; or the company facing unforeseen funding difficulties.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
On Review for Downgrade:
..Issuer: Northumbrian Water Finance Plc
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa1
..Issuer: Northumbrian Water Ltd.
....Long Term Issuer Rating, placed
on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa1
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Northumbrian Water Finance Plc
....Outlook, changed to Rating Under
Review from Negative
..Issuer: Northumbrian Water Ltd.
....Outlook, changed to Rating Under
Review from Negative
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Water Utilities
published in June 2018. Please see the Rating Methodologies page
on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
Northumbrian Water is the eighth-largest UK water utility by RCV,
providing water and sewerage services to a population of 2.7 million
in the North East of England, including the cities of Newcastle,
Durham and Sunderland. It also provides water-only services
to a population of 1.9 million in the South East of England.
The company is the main subsidiary of Northumbrian Water Group,
whose ultimate parent is CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (A2 stable),
a Hong Kong-based conglomerate partly owned by Mr. Li Ka-shing.
For the 12 months ended 31 March 2019, Northumbrian Water reported
revenues of GBP869 million and operating profit of GBP339 million.
At the financial year-end, the company had a RCV of approximately
GBP4.3 billion.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Stefanie Voelz
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Infrastructure Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Neil Griffiths-Lambeth
Associate Managing Director
Infrastructure Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
