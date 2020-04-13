Moody's reviews NuStar's Ba2 ratings for downgrade

New York, April 13, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") placed
under review for downgrade all ratings of NuStar Energy L.P.
(NuStar) and NuStar Logistics, L.P. (NuStar Logistics),
including its Ba2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), Ba2-PD Probability
of Default rating and Ba2 ratings of senior unsecured notes. The
B1 ratings of NuStar Logistics' subordinated notes and the ratings
of preferred units issued at NuStar Energy L.P. were also
placed on review for downgrade. Concurrently, Moody's
downgraded NuStar's Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating to SGL4 from
SGL3.
"The review for downgrade of the ratings is focused on high refinancing
risks and the need for NuStar to reduce its absolute level of debt.
The company is taking steps to raise capital through asset monetization
and currently relies on its committed bank facility to meet its $450
million bond maturity in September 2020," said Elena Nadtotchi,
Moody's Senior Credit Officer.
Downgrades:
..Issuer: NuStar Energy L.P.
.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating,
Downgraded to SGL-4 from SGL-3
On Review for Downgrade:
..Issuer: NuStar Energy L.P.
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba2-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Placed
on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba2
....Pref. Stock Preferred Stock,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B1 (LGD6)
..Issuer: NuStar Logistics, L.P.
....Subordinate Notes, Placed on Review
for Downgrade, currently B1 (LGD6)
....Senior Unsecured Notes, Placed on
Review for Downgrade, currently Ba2 (LGD3)
..Issuer: St. James (Parish of) LA
....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: NuStar Energy L.P.
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Stable
..Issuer: NuStar Logistics, L.P.
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE
OF THE RATINGS
The review for downgrade reflects NuStar's substantial amount of debt
and high level of refinancing requirements in 2020-2022.
With preferred instruments accounting for about 20% of the capital
structure, NuStar manages a substantial layer of cash payments,
that together with its distributions restrict the company's ability
to generate free cash flow and right-size the amount of liabilities
accumulated to fund growth.
Moody's review will focus on the steps being taken by the company to reduce
debt and address refinancing in a timely manner, as well as on the
corresponding impact on its asset base and business profile. Moody's
expects the review period to be relatively short.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The midstream sector is
one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its
sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically,
the weaknesses in NuStar's credit profile and its high reliance on financial
markets for refinancing have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment
in these unprecedented operating conditions and NuStar remains vulnerable
to the outbreak continuing to spread. We regard the coronavirus
outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects
the impact on NuStar of the breadth and severity of the shock, and
the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.
NuStar liquidity is weak, as reflected in the downgrade of its SGL
rating to SGL4, because the company needs to manage significant
maturities in 2020-2022. NuStar's next maturity will be
$450 million senior notes due in September 2020, as well
as $300 million senior notes maturing in February 2021.
NuStar's principal source of liquidity is its committed $1 billion
revolving credit facility that matures in October 2023. The credit
facility is unsecured, but drawings are subject to a material adverse
change clause. The credit facility has two financial covenants
(debt/EBITDA of no greater than 5.0x starting in the first quartet
2019 and EBITDA/ Interest of at least 1.75x). NuStar reported
that it was in compliance with the financial covenants at December 31,
2019. Moody's expects NuStar's earnings to decline
modestly in 2020, yet NuStar should be able to maintain access to
the funds. At year-end 2019, NuStar reported $712
million available for borrowing under the facility, prior to the
reduction of the commitment by $200 million to $1 billion,
as the company extended the maturity of the facility to 2023 from 2021.
Supporting NuStar's liquidity profile is its large asset base as well
as its unsecured capital structure and the corresponding flexibility to
monetize assets or raise financing to raise cash.
NuStar Energy is a sizable and diversified pipeline and storage company
operating a network of oil and refining product pipelines in the Permian
and Eagle Ford basins in Texas, and an interstate ammonia pipeline
connecting production and terminals in Louisiana with America's corn belt.
NuStar also owns and operates large crude and refining products storage
network across the Midwest. Although NuStar's asset footprint is
primarily within the continental United States, the company operates
terminal facilities in Canada, and has operations in Mexico.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Midstream Energy published
in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147839.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Elena Nadtotchi
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Steven Wood
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653