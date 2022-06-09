Moody's reviews PBF and PBFX ratings for upgrade

New York, June 09, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") placed PBF Holding Company LLC (PBF) ratings on review for upgrade, including the company's B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), B2-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR), and Caa1 senior unsecured rating. The B2 senior secured notes rating remains unchanged and will be withdrawn upon redemption.

Concurrently, Moody's placed PBF Logistics LP's (PBFX) ratings on review for upgrade, including the company's B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), B2-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR), and B3 senior unsecured rating.

This follows PBF Holdings' announcement that it will call for redemption its $1.25 billion senior secured notes due 2025 at a price of 104.625%.[1]

"PBF's redemption of its senior secured notes is credit enhancing because of the substantial reduction in debt," said Jonathan Teitel, a Moody's analyst.

On Review for Upgrade:

..Issuer: PBF Holding Company LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B2-PD

.... Senior Unsecured Global Notes, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Caa1 (LGD5)

..Issuer: PBF Logistics LP

.... Corporate Family Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B2-PD

.... Senior Unsecured Global Notes, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B3 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: PBF Holding Company LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Negative

..Issuer: PBF Logistics LP

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

PBF's and PBFX's ratings were placed on review for upgrade based on the anticipated redemption of PBF's $1.25 billion of senior secured notes due 2025 using cash on the balance sheet. The review of PBF Holding will focus on the credit profile benefits from the significant reduction of debt combined with Moody's expectation for improving profitability, cash flow and leverage driven by high crack spreads, rising demand for refined products and constrained supply. The review will also consider the company's financial policies with regards to leverage and returns to shareholders given its stronger cash flow outlook. The review of PBFX will focus on the improvement in PBF's credit profile, from which PBFX generates the substantial majority of its revenue, along with consideration of PBFX's stand-alone credit profile and forward view of its financial performance and credit metrics.

Moody's expects to conclude the review following completion of the redemption of the notes which is expected to occur on July 11th.

PBF Holding, headquartered in Parsippany, NJ, is a subsidiary of PBF Energy Inc., a refiner in the US with facilities in multiple states. PBF Energy Inc. is the sole managing member of PBF Energy Company LLC and owns about 99.2% of the economic interests in PBF Energy Company LLC (the parent company of PBF Holding).

PBFX, headquartered in Parsippany, NJ, is a master limited partnership formed by PBF Energy Inc. for midstream infrastructure relating to the refineries. PBF Energy Inc. owns the general partner of PBFX and about 48% of the limited partnership interest.

The principal methodology used in rating PBF Holding Company LLC was Refining and Marketing published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74331. The principal methodology used in rating PBF Logistics LP was Midstream Energy published in February 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/379531. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] PBF press release 09-Jun-2022

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jonathan Teitel, CFA

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Steven Wood

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

