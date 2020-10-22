Moody's reviews Parsley Energy's ratings for upgrade upon acquisition by Pioneer Natural Resources

New York, October 22, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") placed Parsley Energy LLC's
(Parsley) Ba2 Corporate Family Rating and its Ba3 senior unsecured rating
on review for upgrade.
The review of Parsley's ratings follows Pioneer Natural Resources
Company's (Pioneer, Baa2 stable) announcement[1] that
it will merge with Parsley in an all-stock transaction.
Pioneer will issue 0.1252 shares for each share of Parsley,
valuing the Parsley equity at $4.5 billion and the enterprise
(including debt) at $7.6 billion. The acquisition,
which is subject to regulatory reviews and shareholder approvals for both
Parsley and Pioneer, is expected to close in the first quarter 2021.
"The potential ownership by Pioneer is a positive for Parsley's
bondholders, given Pioneer's stronger credit profile," stated
John Thieroff, Moody's Vice President - Senior Analyst.
"Parsley will solidify Pioneer's position as a leading independent
in the Permian basin and enhance its already sizeable inventory of high-quality
acreage, while also giving Pioneer greater operational flexibility
via Parsley's large Delaware position."
On Review for Upgrade:
..Issuer: Parsley Energy LLC
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Ba2-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Placed
on Review for Upgrade, currently Ba2
.... Senior Unsecured Notes, Placed
on Review for Upgrade, currently Ba3 (LGD4)
..Issuer: Jagged Peak Energy LLC
.... Senior Unsecured Notes, Placed
on Review for Upgrade, currently Ba3 (LGD4)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Parsley Energy LLC
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Stable
..Issuer: Jagged Peak Energy LLC
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE
OF THE RATINGS
Parsley's ratings were placed on review for upgrade based on their potential
ownership by Pioneer which has a stronger credit profile and greater financial
resources. If Parsley's notes remain outstanding and are guaranteed
by Pioneer then the ratings on the notes would be upgraded to Pioneer's
rating level. If Parsley were to be an unguaranteed subsidiary
of Pioneer post-acquisition and continue to provide separate audited
financial statements going forward, then its ratings would likely
be upgraded based on anticipated parental support.
Austin, TX-based Parsley Energy LLC is an oil and gas exploration
and production company with operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins
in west Texas.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration
and Production Industry published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1056808.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] Form 8-K (SEC), Pioneer Natural Resources,
20-Oct-2020
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
John Thieroff
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Steven Wood
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653