Moody's reviews Parsley Energy's ratings for upgrade upon acquisition by Pioneer Natural Resources

New York, October 22, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") placed Parsley Energy LLC's (Parsley) Ba2 Corporate Family Rating and its Ba3 senior unsecured rating on review for upgrade.

The review of Parsley's ratings follows Pioneer Natural Resources Company's (Pioneer, Baa2 stable) announcement[1] that it will merge with Parsley in an all-stock transaction. Pioneer will issue 0.1252 shares for each share of Parsley, valuing the Parsley equity at $4.5 billion and the enterprise (including debt) at $7.6 billion. The acquisition, which is subject to regulatory reviews and shareholder approvals for both Parsley and Pioneer, is expected to close in the first quarter 2021.

"The potential ownership by Pioneer is a positive for Parsley's bondholders, given Pioneer's stronger credit profile," stated John Thieroff, Moody's Vice President - Senior Analyst. "Parsley will solidify Pioneer's position as a leading independent in the Permian basin and enhance its already sizeable inventory of high-quality acreage, while also giving Pioneer greater operational flexibility via Parsley's large Delaware position."

On Review for Upgrade:

..Issuer: Parsley Energy LLC

.... Probability of Default Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Ba2-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Ba2

.... Senior Unsecured Notes, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Ba3 (LGD4)

..Issuer: Jagged Peak Energy LLC

.... Senior Unsecured Notes, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Ba3 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Parsley Energy LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

..Issuer: Jagged Peak Energy LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Parsley's ratings were placed on review for upgrade based on their potential ownership by Pioneer which has a stronger credit profile and greater financial resources. If Parsley's notes remain outstanding and are guaranteed by Pioneer then the ratings on the notes would be upgraded to Pioneer's rating level. If Parsley were to be an unguaranteed subsidiary of Pioneer post-acquisition and continue to provide separate audited financial statements going forward, then its ratings would likely be upgraded based on anticipated parental support.

Austin, TX-based Parsley Energy LLC is an oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in west Texas.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration and Production Industry published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1056808. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Form 8-K (SEC), Pioneer Natural Resources, 20-Oct-2020

