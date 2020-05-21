Moody's reviews PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust's ratings for downgrade following significant decline in capital levels

New York, May 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has placed on review for downgrade PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust's ("PMT") Ba3 corporate family rating and B2 long-term issuer rating. The rating action was prompted by the company's net loss of $600.9 million in the first quarter of 2020 that has significantly reduced its capitalization.

During the review, Moody's will reassess the company's standalone assessment, particularly its future capitalization, which will be influenced in large part by changes in asset valuations and also take into account the risks associated with the company's government-sponsored enterprise credit risk transfer (CRT) investments. These investments represent portions of interests in newly-originated loans, which PMT sells into Fannie Mae (Aaa, stable) securitizations, and as such carry credit risks for PMT.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak and falling oil prices have led to a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. Given Moody's expectation for deteriorating asset quality, profitability, capital and liquidity, the residential mortgage Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) sector is among those most affected by this credit shock. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its environmental, social and governance (ESG) framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

The turmoil in the mortgage industry stemming from the spread of coronavirus has recently led Moody's to change its outlook on the non-bank mortgage sector to negative from stable. Moody's baseline scenario is that non-bank mortgage firms will face ongoing liquidity stress, and for firms such as PMT, deterioration in asset quality.

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Similar to a number of other residential mortgage REITs, PMT has experienced a significant decline in the value of its mortgage-related assets, incurring a $1 billion non-cash fair value loss on its CRT investments in the first quarter of 2020.

The company estimates that around 70% of the fair value loss related to its CRT investments was the result of widening credit spreads and the remaining 30% represented an increase in loss expectations, as result of the spike in deferrals for the underlying mortgages. The resulting $600.9 million net loss led to a 29% decline in the company's book equity in the first quarter of 2020, a credit negative for creditors as it erodes the company's capital cushion to weather unexpected losses. The company's capitalization as measured by tangible common equity to tangible managed assets (TCE/TMA) declined to 12.8% as of 31 March 2020, from 18.3% as of year-end 2019.

During the review, Moody's will assess the extent to which the company's standalone assessment has weakened because of the decline in capital levels it has experienced during the recent market turmoil, its future profitability and capacity to restore its capital levels.

Moody's will also consider low interest rates usually translate into an increase in refinancing volumes, with a positive impact on profitability, which should support PMT's efforts to rebuild its capital levels.

The Ba3 corporate family rating currently assigned to PMT is derived from its standalone assessment, which reflects the company's franchise position as a top ten US mortgage originator, historically solid profitability and experienced management team. Partly offsetting these positive factors are the asset risks to creditor from the company's CRT investments along with the risks embedded in the company's reliance on short-term secured funding to finance its origination pipeline, which poses refinancing risks as well as the liquidity challenges stemming from the rise in servicing advance obligations. In addition, the ratings reflect PMT's reliance on Private National Mortgage Acceptance Co, LLC (Ba3, stable) as PMT is almost entirely reliant on the employees and resources of the company as its manger.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The residential mortgage Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) sector has been one of the sectors affected by the shock and PMT has experienced a significant decline in the fair value of its CRT investments, incurring a sizable net loss, which led to a significant decline in capital levels for the first quarter of 2020. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its environmental, social and governance (ESG) framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's actions reflect the impact on PMT of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

Since PMT's ratings are on review for downgrade, rating upgrades are unlikely. The ratings could be confirmed and the outlook returned to stable if Moody's were to assess that the company would rebuild its capital cushion over the next 12-18 months, restoring its ability to absorb unexpected losses.

The ratings could be downgraded at the conclusion of the review if Moody's were to assess a likely asset quality or financial performance deterioration - for example, if net income to managed assets falls consistently below and is expected to remain below 1.5% or if leverage increases such that the company's TCE/TMA falls below and is expected to remain below 15%.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Gene Berman

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Ana Arsov

MD - Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions Group

Releasing Office:

