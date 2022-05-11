Moody's reviews Popular Inc.'s ratings (Ba3 long-term senior unsecured) for upgrade

New York, May 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has placed on review for upgrade the ratings and assessments of Popular, Inc. (Popular, Ba3 Senior Unsecured) and its bank subsidiary, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, including its ba2 standalone baseline credit assessment (BCA).

The review for upgrade was prompted by the continued strength of Popular's balance sheet and operating and financial resilience through the coronavirus pandemic as well as the Puerto Rican government's recent exit from bankruptcy, which Moody's expects will improve the island's economic prospects. The review will focus on the bank's future loan performance and the strength of its capitalization, profitability and funding.

On Review for Upgrade:

..Issuer: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently ba2

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently ba2

.... ST Counterparty Risk Assessment, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently NP(cr)

.... LT Counterparty Risk Assessment, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Ba1(cr)

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently NP

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently NP

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Ba2

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Ba2

.... LT Issuer Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Ba3, Ratings Under Review from Stable

.... ST Deposit Rating (Local Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently P-3

.... LT Deposit Rating (Local Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Baa3, Ratings Under Review from Stable

..Issuer: Popular Capital Trust II

....BACKED Pref. Stock (Local Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B1(hyb)

....BACKED Pref. Stock Shelf (Local Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently (P)B1

..Issuer: Popular North America Capital Trust I

....Pref. Stock (Local Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B1(hyb)

..Issuer: Popular North America, Inc.

.... BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Local Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently (P)Ba3

.... BACKED Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program (Local Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently (P)Ba3

..Issuer: Popular, Inc.

....Junior Subordinated Shelf (Local Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently (P)B1

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Local Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently (P)Ba3

....Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program (Local Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently (P)Ba3

....Pref. Stock Non-cumulative (Local Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B2(hyb)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Ba3, Ratings Under Review from Stable

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

..Issuer: Popular Capital Trust II

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From No Outlook

..Issuer: Popular North America Capital Trust I

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From No Outlook

..Issuer: Popular North America, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From No Outlook

..Issuer: Popular, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

During the review for upgrade, Moody's will assess Popular's asset quality resilience and capital and profitability strength, relative to peers as the coronavirus pandemic-related challenges abate. The review will also focus on the benefits to creditors from Popular's leading deposit market share in Puerto Rico, as well as from the improving economic prospects for the island as a result of the Puerto Rican government's recent exit from bankruptcy. The review will also consider any medium term strategic plans to lending and liquidity stemming from the Puerto Rican government's emergence from bankruptcy. Moody's anticipates that on island lending opportunities may increase and that some amount of liquidity, particularly that associated with government deposits, may run off consistent with the emergence.

Moody's expects the Puerto Rican government's exit from bankruptcy will lead to better near-term economic prospects for the island. In addition, the anticipated federal reconstruction funds from the US Government (United States of America, Government of; Aaa stable) and structural reforms proposed by the Federal Oversight and Management Board (FOMB) for Puerto Rico have improved Puerto Rico's operating environment for banks.

The bank's capitalization has remained strong, with tangible common equity on a Moody's adjusted basis (TCE) as a percentage of risk-weighted assets (Moody's TCE ratio) of 16.9% at 31 December 2021. Popular's capital position is a key credit strength because it provides a buffer against unexpected credit and operational losses. While Popular has made some capital distributions with dividends and share repurchases, Moody's believes the bank will continue to maintain capital levels higher than most US mainland regional bank peers.

Moody's said that Popular's deposit franchise value is primarily driven by its dominant market position in Puerto Rico, where it enjoys an approximate 52% deposit market share as of 30 June 2021. This affords Popular with market-leading pricing power supporting profitability. Additionally, the Puerto Rican banking system has undergone a period of rapid consolidation over the last several years as foreign banks left the island, creating an incrementally more favorable operating environment for incumbent banks as competition eases.

Asset quality remains a credit challenge for the bank, Moody's noted, as Puerto Rico's weak economy is reflected in Popular's relatively high problem loan ratio of 6.2% as of 31 December 2021, which is significantly higher than US mainland bank peer average. Although excluding troubled debt restructured (TDR) loans that are backed by the Federal Housing Administration would reduce this ratio to 3.68%, it still remains elevated relative to mainland US regional bank peers. However, Moody's expects that asset quality will benefit from the improving local economy prospects.

The BCA could be upgraded upon conclusion of the review if Moody's were to assess that the bank was able to maintain its current level of profitability, funding and liquidity, and continues to demonstrate stress capital resilience. The BCA could also be upgraded if Moody's were to assess a sustainable improvement in Puerto Rico's operating environment, which would lead to a reduction in problem loans. A higher BCA would likely lead to a ratings upgrade.

Given the direction of the review, a ratings downgrade in unlikely over the next 12-18 months. The ratings could be confirmed at the current levels if Moody's believes that Popular is unable to maintain a strong capital cushion above its minimum regulatory capital requirement or if Moody's perceives the bank has increased its risk appetite. A stark deterioration in asset quality, unexpected weakening in liquidity and material decline in capitalization would lead to a ratings downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

