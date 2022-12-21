Moody's reviews Portsmouth Water's Baa1 rating for downgrade

London, December 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today placed on review for downgrade the Baa1 corporate family rating of Portsmouth Water Limited (Portsmouth Water). The outlook has been changed to ratings under review from stable.

The rating action follows publication by the Water Services Regulation Authority (Ofwat), the economic regulator for water companies in England and Wales, of its draft decision [1] for the cost adjustment mechanism for the Havant Thicket reservoir.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Today's rating action takes into account the very large size of the Havant Thicket reservoir project that will be delivered by Portsmouth Water in the context of the size of Portsmouth Water's existing asset base, almost twice its regulatory capital value as of March 2022 under the company's updated, and significantly higher, cost estimate, c. GBP370 million (in November 2021 prices).

Ahead of Ofwat's determination for the current regulatory period (PR19, which began in April 2020 and will run until March 2025), Portsmouth Water requested funding to deliver a new 8,700Ml reservoir, the Havant Thicket Winter Storage Reservoir (HTWSR), which would support water transfers to Southern Water Services Limited. Under the PR19 final determination, Ofwat set a 10-year price control for Portsmouth Water HTWSR with a regulatory allowance of GBP123.6 million in 2017/18 prices. Due to the early stage of development of the project at PR19 and the significant uncertainty around costs, Ofwat provided for a cost adjustment mechanism (CAM) to enable Portsmouth Water to apply for an amendment to the level of regulatory cost allowances (totex) included in the Havant Thicket Price Control, to take into account changes in cost as a result of the outcome of the planning and procurement processes for the project. Any amendment would take place as part of a mid-period determination in 2024 (as part of Ofwat's price review for the forthcoming regulatory period, PR24, which will commence in April 2025 and run until March 2030).

On 28 October 2022, Portsmouth Water submitted a request to amend, under the CAM, the level of totex Ofwat included in its Havant Thicket Price Control for the period 2020-2030. Following planning permission for the project being granted, as well as procuring the contracts for the main reservoir works and infill pipeline, Portsmouth Water's estimate of total project costs has increased to GBP370.4 million (in November 2021 prices), around 2.74x higher than the PR19 final determination. Portsmouth Water attributes the increased costs to (1) planning conditions; (2) development of the design; (3) higher risk pricing; and (4) procurement processes resulting in higher construction costs than previously expected. Moody's notes that inflation in the construction sector has outstripped the wider economy since the start of the covid-19 pandemic. Ofwat proposed, in its draft decision published on 16 December, a regulatory allowance of between GBP334.7 million and Â£340.1 million, which represents a cut of between 8.2% and 9.6% to Portsmouth Water's application. Portsmouth Water has accepted Ofwat's view of costs, with the exception of GBP5.4 million that pertains to cost associated with the existing enabling works contract and future compensation events. Ofwat has sought further justification from the company before allowing these costs around which it believes there is uncertainty.

Ofwat's draft decision on the increase in totex allowance will generate a much larger adjustment to the regulatory capital value (RCV) at the end of the current price control, March 2025, than previously envisaged (c. GBP240 million rather than GBP60 million). Ofwat's draft decision is conditional on the company making an 'appropriately' sized equity injection. By early 2023, Moody's will have clarity on (1) Ofwat's final decision on totex allowances; (2) the timing and size of the equity injection(s); and (3) the key terms of the signed contract for the mains reservoir contract. Moody's understands that there has been ongoing dialogue between Ofwat and Portsmouth Water ahead of publication of Ofwat's draft decision on the CAM, including both on proposed totex allowances and envisaged further equity injection(s).

RATING OUTLOOK

The ratings are on review for downgrade.

The rating review will consider Ofwat's final decision on the cost adjustment mechanism for Havant Thicket and the likely extent of measures taken by Portsmouth Water to strengthen its balance sheet. Moody's expects that any downgrade is likely to be limited to one notch subject to a sizeable further injection(s) of equity being made and no material changes to the CAM.

WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING

Given the ratings review Moody's currently does not envisage any upward rating pressure. The rating could be confirmed if the review concludes that balance sheet strengthening measures, in conjunction with regulatory arrangements, offset the deterioration in business risk profile during the construction phase of a project whose increased size will weigh more heavily on Portsmouth Water's overall business than previously envisaged.

The ratings could be downgraded if the deterioration in business risk profile is not met by a commensurate strengthening in financial profile.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

On Review for Downgrade:

..Issuer: Portsmouth Water Limited

....LT Corporate Family Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Portsmouth Water Limited

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

The principal methodology used in this rating was Regulated Water Utilities published in June 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/55428. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Portsmouth Water Limited is the smallest of the six water only companies in England and Wales by regulatory capital value (RCV). The company supplies around 320,000 homes and businesses in Hampshire and West Sussex. In the year to March 2022, Portsmouth Water had an RCV of GBP189.4 million, reported revenues of GBP42.7 million and operating profit of GBP3.9 million. Portsmouth Water is wholly owned by funds managed by Ancala Partners LLP, an independent infrastructure investment manager.

