Moody's reviews Portsmouth Water's Baa1 ratings for downgrade

London, 20 December 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today placed on review
for downgrade the Baa1 corporate family rating of Portsmouth Water Limited
(Portsmouth Water).
The rating action follows publication by the Water Services Regulation
Authority (Ofwat), the economic regulator for water companies in
England and Wales, of its final determination for the forthcoming
regulatory period. The determination includes a significant cut
in allowed returns which, in conjunction with challenging performance
targets, will weigh on Portsmouth Water's credit quality.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Today's rating actions take into account (1) Portsmouth Water's
exposure to a significant cut in allowed wholesale returns to ca.
2.61% real in cash terms from 2020 on a 50:50 blended
inflation basis, compared with 3.75% in the current
period (in both cases including the relevant small company premium applied
by Ofwat for this company); (2) a reduction in total expenditure
allowances compared with the company's requests around one major
investment project, which in its size is unprecedented for Portsmouth
Water; and (3) challenging performance targets, which creates
significant downside risks, particularly in severe weather events.
Specifically, the rating review reflects the anticipated pressure
on the company's financial metrics, particularly interest
coverage, absent a more favourable determination following a referral
to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), material balance
sheet strengthening or significant outperformance.
On 16 December 2019, Ofwat published its final determination for
the five-year regulatory period commencing 1 April 2020 (AMP7)
for the water and wastewater companies operating in England and Wales.
As previously flagged by the regulator, the determination includes
a significant cut in allowed cash returns for Portsmouth Water (including
the small company premium of 33 bps applied to the cost of debt element)
to ca. 2.61% for the wholesale activities at the
start of the new period, which incorporates the regulator's
decision to link half of the regulatory assets to the Consumer Prices
Index adjusted for housing costs (CPIH), with the rest remaining
linked to the Retail Prices Index (RPI). As the share of regulatory
assets linked to CPIH grows over time, Moody's estimates that
Portsmouth Water will have an average allowed cash return of around 2.75%
over AMP7. On an RPI-stripped basis, for comparison
with the current period, allowed returns will fall to 2.11%
(2.21% including retail margin) from 3.75%
for wholesale activities (or 3.89% including the retail
margin), a nearly 45% cut. Despite the small company
premium included for Portsmouth Water, the company's inflexible
capital structure with essentially one long-dated piece of debt
that carries interest well above today's market rates means that
the falling return places particular pressure on Portsmouth Water's
interest coverage metrics. However, the company's low
gearing of below 60% of net debt to regulatory capital value (RCV),
underpinned with planned equity injections, will allow some mitigation.
Unlike most of its peers, Ofwat's allowances for "base"
operating and maintenance expenditure, excluding enhancement projects
but including retail costs, for Portsmouth Water were GBP185 million,
roughly GBP19 million higher than what the company requested, more
than offsetting the disallowances on enhancement expenditure. However,
the company is facing one of the largest investment projects in its history,
in form of the Havant Thicket Winter Storage Reservoir (HTWSR),
which follows a separate ten-year price control and where Ofwat
has set challenging cost efficiency targets, but also allowed an
interim review of costs once the procurement process is under way.
Portsmouth Water will also be allowed a separate return for HTWSR that
is in line with the industry's WACC, i.e. not
including a small company premium applied to Portsmouth Water.
The return will be subject to a re-opener at the five-year
mark.
Further contrary to most peers, Moody's estimated that,
under the draft determination, Portsmouth Water would face no net
performance penalties (nor net rewards), if it performed in line
with its plan. However, the rating agency believed that there
was significant downward risk in performance commitments associated with
per capita consumption. As part of the rating review, Moody's
will assess the changes in the final determination to the calibration
of incentives and associated risk of penalties as well as the company's
plans to mitigate any underperformance.
One of Portsmouth Water's main challenges for the draft determination
was a revenue cut of ca. GBP2.7 million (in 2017/18 prices)
due to recognition of received developer contributions in the current
period compared with previous regulatory assumptions. This has
actually been increased to GBP4.4 million at the final determination,
a material negative.
Like its peers, Portsmouth Water must decide before 16 February
2020 whether to accept the final determination. If it does not
then Ofwat will refer it to the CMA for review, which will take
between six to twelve months to decide upon the matter. This means
that even if an appeal is successful, the final determination will
still apply until March 2021, creating immediate pressure on cash
flow and key credit metrics.
RATING OUTLOOK
The ratings are under review for possible downgrade, reflecting
Portsmouth Water's exposure to the significant cut in allowed returns
from 2020 and challenging performance targets and Moody's expectation
that these will weigh on the company's financial metrics and,
absent measures to strengthen its balance sheet and/or significant outperformance,
key ratios will fall below Moody's guidance for the current rating
category.
The rating review will consider (1) the company-specific total
expenditure allowances and operational performance incentives; (2)
potential management and shareholder actions to improve financial flexibility,
for example through de-gearing the business, and the ability
to achieve this in a timely manner; and (3) the company's decision
to accept or reject the final determination. Moody's will
endeavor to conclude the review within the next three months.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING
Given the ratings review Moody's currently does not envisage any
upward rating pressure. The rating could be confirmed if Moody's
concludes that the impact of the final determination is likely to be adequately
mitigated by a combination of strong outperformance ability and/or balance-sheet-strengthening
measures or a more favourable outcome from the CMA, as the case
may be.
The ratings could be downgraded if, taking into account such measures
as management may implement, it appears that Portsmouth Water will
likely have insufficient financial flexibility to accommodate the regulatory
determination. In particular, the rating could be downgraded
if Moody's concluded that the regulatory settlement was likely to
result in Portsmouth Water having gearing, measured by net debt
to RCV above 80%, and an adjusted interest coverage persistently
below 1.5x.
In addition downward rating pressure could arise from a significant increase
in business risk for the sector as a result of legal and/or regulatory
changes leading to a reduction in the stability and predictability of
regulatory earnings, which is not offset by other credit-strengthening
measures, of the company facing unforeseen funding difficulties.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Regulated Water Utilities
published in June 2018. Please see the Rating Methodologies page
on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: Portsmouth Water Limited
On Review for Downgrade:
.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Placed
on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa1
Outlook Action:
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Negative
Portsmouth Water Limited is the smallest of the six water only companies
in England and Wales by RCV (following the acquisition of Dee Valley Water
plc by Severn Trent Water Limited) and has the lowest average customer
bills of all the water service providers in the sector. The company
supplies around 320,000 homes and businesses in an area of 868 square
kilometres in Hampshire and West Sussex. It serves Gosport,
Fareham, Portsmouth, Havant, Chichester and Bognor Regis,
as well as some surrounding rural areas.
In the year to March 2019, Portsmouth Water had an RCV of GBP150.1
million, reported revenues of around GBP42.2 million and
operating profit of GBP7.9 million.
Since March 2018, Portsmouth Water is wholly owned by funds managed
by Ancala Partners LLP, an independent infrastructure investment
manager.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Stefanie Voelz
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Infrastructure Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Neil Griffiths-Lambeth
Associate Managing Director
Infrastructure Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454