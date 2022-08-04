Moody's reviews Radiance's ratings for downgrade

Hong Kong, August 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has placed Radiance Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd.'s (Radiance) B1 corporate family rating (CFR) and B2 senior unsecured ratings on review for downgrade.

At the same time, Moody's has also changed the outlook to ratings under review from stable.

"The review for downgrade reflects our concerns that Radiance's weaker-than-expected contracted sales will dampen its credit metrics and liquidity buffer over the next 6 -12 months to levels that will not support its ratings," says Alfred Hui, a Moody's Analyst.

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's expects Radiance's contracted sales to decline more than the agency previously expected in 2022 due to weak market sentiment and Covid-led disruptions. During the first half of 2022, Radiance's contracted sales dropped 56% year on year to RMB24.4 billion.

The weak contracted sales will reduce the company's operating cash flow, future revenue recognition and credit metrics.

Moody's also expects Radiance's gross margin to decrease as the company would need to lower the sales price to boost contracted sales and cash collection amid challenging operating and funding conditions.

Moody's estimates that Radiance's cash balance as of June 2022 could have dropped from the level as of the end of 2021, due to its weak contracted sales and use of internal cash to repay its RMB3.3 billion onshore bonds and asset-backed securities. Radiance also repaid some offshore bonds during the first half of 2022.

Moody's estimates that Radiance can repay its offshore bond and RMB3.4 billion of onshore bonds coming due or puttable from August 2022 to December 2023. Radiance will likely repay its maturing debt mainly using its internal cash source, given its weakened access to bond funding. The repayment will reduce the company's balance sheet liquidity.

Radiance's B2 senior unsecured debt rating is one notch lower than the CFR due to structural subordination risk. This risk reflects the fact that most of the claims are at the operating subsidiary level and have priority over claims at the holding company level in a bankruptcy scenario. In addition, the holding company lacks significant mitigating factors for structural subordination. As a result, the expected recovery rate for claims at the holding company will be lower.

Moody's will review Radiance's (1) 2022 interim financials; (2) contracted sales performance and the associated implications on its credit metrics; and (3) ability to access new funding to meet its refinancing needs and maintain adequate liquidity.

An upgrade of Radiance's ratings is unlikely, given they are on review for downgrade. However, Moody's could confirm the ratings if the company can improve its contracted sales performance, credit metrics and liquidity.

Moody's could downgrade Radiance's ratings if the company's contracted sales remain weak such that its operating cash flow and credit metrics are likely to deteriorate, or its liquidity and access to funding weaken further.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/66220. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Established in 1996, Radiance Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. is a Chinese property developer with more than 25 years of experience in property development. As of 31 December 2021, it had a total land bank of 33.2 million square meters with nationwide coverage in different geographic regions in China.

