Moody's reviews Renewable Energy Group's ratings for upgrade

New York, February 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") placed the ratings of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (REG) on review for upgrade, including its B1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), B1-PD Probability of Default rating (PDR) and B2 rating on its senior secured notes.

The review of REG's ratings follows the announcement[1] that REG and Chevron Corporation (Chevron) have reached an agreement in which Chevron will acquire REG's outstanding shares in an all-cash transaction valued at $3.15 billion. Chevron will pay $61.50 in cash for each share of REG. The acquisition, which has been approved by the boards of directors of both companies, is subject to REG's shareholder approval and regulatory reviews. It is expected to close in the second half of 2022.

"The potential ownership by Chevron is a positive for Renewable Energy given Chevron's much stronger credit profile," stated James Wilkins, Moody's Vice President - Senior Analyst.

The following summarizes the ratings activity.

On Review for Upgrade:

..Issuer: Renewable Energy Group, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B1-PD

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B2 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Renewable Energy Group, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

REG's ratings were placed on review for upgrade based on their potential ownership by Chevron (Aa2 stable) which has a stronger credit profile and greater financial resources. While the agreement and plan of merger provides for a potential redemption or repayment of REG's debt, Chevron has not commented on how the REG debt will be treated. As of September 30, 2021, REG had $550 million of secured notes due 2028, no outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility (unrated) and cash and marketable securities (inclusive of long-term securities) totaling $1.0 billion. The holders of the secured notes due 2028 have the right to require the company to repurchase the notes at a price of 101, upon the occurrence of a Change in Control or once a definitive agreement is in place for the Change in Control. However, if REG's notes remain outstanding and are guaranteed by Chevron then the ratings on the notes would be upgraded to Chevron's rating level. If REG were to be an unguaranteed subsidiary of Chevron post acquisition and continue to provide separate audited financial statements going forward, then its ratings would likely be upgraded based on anticipated parental support. However, the ratings upgrade would likely be limited to the Ba category unless there are significant changes to REG's stand-alone credit profile. If separate financial statements and sufficient disclosures are not made available to support the maintenance of ratings, Moody's will likely withdraw REG's ratings.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Refining and Marketing published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1277301. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. is one of North America's largest producers of advanced biofuels through converting natural fats, oils and greases into transportation biofuels.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Form 8-K (SEC) 28-Feb-2022

