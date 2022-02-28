Moody's reviews Renewable Energy Group's ratings for upgrade

New York, February 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") placed the ratings of Renewable
Energy Group, Inc. (REG) on review for upgrade, including
its B1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), B1-PD Probability of
Default rating (PDR) and B2 rating on its senior secured notes.
The review of REG's ratings follows the announcement[1] that
REG and Chevron Corporation (Chevron) have reached an agreement in which
Chevron will acquire REG's outstanding shares in an all-cash
transaction valued at $3.15 billion. Chevron will
pay $61.50 in cash for each share of REG. The acquisition,
which has been approved by the boards of directors of both companies,
is subject to REG's shareholder approval and regulatory reviews.
It is expected to close in the second half of 2022.
"The potential ownership by Chevron is a positive for Renewable Energy
given Chevron's much stronger credit profile," stated James Wilkins,
Moody's Vice President - Senior Analyst.
The following summarizes the ratings activity.
On Review for Upgrade:
..Issuer: Renewable Energy Group, Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Placed
on Review for Upgrade, currently B1
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B1-PD
....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B2 (LGD4)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Renewable Energy Group, Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE
OF THE RATINGS
REG's ratings were placed on review for upgrade based on their potential
ownership by Chevron (Aa2 stable) which has a stronger credit profile
and greater financial resources. While the agreement and plan of
merger provides for a potential redemption or repayment of REG's
debt, Chevron has not commented on how the REG debt will be treated.
As of September 30, 2021, REG had $550 million of secured
notes due 2028, no outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit
facility (unrated) and cash and marketable securities (inclusive of long-term
securities) totaling $1.0 billion. The holders of
the secured notes due 2028 have the right to require the company to repurchase
the notes at a price of 101, upon the occurrence of a Change in
Control or once a definitive agreement is in place for the Change in Control.
However, if REG's notes remain outstanding and are guaranteed
by Chevron then the ratings on the notes would be upgraded to Chevron's
rating level. If REG were to be an unguaranteed subsidiary of Chevron
post acquisition and continue to provide separate audited financial statements
going forward, then its ratings would likely be upgraded based on
anticipated parental support. However, the ratings upgrade
would likely be limited to the Ba category unless there are significant
changes to REG's stand-alone credit profile. If separate
financial statements and sufficient disclosures are not made available
to support the maintenance of ratings, Moody's will likely withdraw
REG's ratings.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Refining and Marketing
published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1277301.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Renewable Energy Group, Inc. is one of North America's largest
producers of advanced biofuels through converting natural fats,
oils and greases into transportation biofuels.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] Form 8-K (SEC) 28-Feb-2022
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
James Wilkins
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Steven Wood
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653