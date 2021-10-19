Moody's reviews Ronshine's ratings for downgrade

Hong Kong, October 19, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has placed on review for downgrade the B2 corporate
family rating (CFR) of Ronshine China Holdings Limited and the B3 senior
unsecured rating on the bonds issued by Ronshine.
At the same time, Moody's has changed the outlook to ratings
under review from stable.
"The review for downgrade reflects Ronshine's heightened refinancing
risks because of its sizable debt maturing over the next 6-12 months
and its weakened access to offshore funding amid tight funding conditions,"
says Kelly Chen, a Moody's Assistant Vice President.
RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE
OF THE RATINGS
Ronshine's B2 CFR continues to reflect the company's track record
and strong market position in property development in the Yangtze River
Delta region and Fujian Province. The B2 CFR also considers the
company's adequate liquidity and diversified funding access.
On the other hand, the rating is constrained by Ronshine's aggressive
expansion, resulting in low profitability and weakened interest
coverage; and its high exposure to its joint ventures, which
lowers its corporate transparency.
Moody's expects Ronshine's liquidity will weaken over the next 12-18
months amid the tougher operating and funding environment. As of
30 June 2021, the company had unrestricted cash of RMB27.3
billion, compared with reported short-term debt of RMB25.2
billion. Ronshine has a large amount of debt maturing or becoming
puttable from 1 October 2021 to 31 December 2022 -- specifically,
USD1.5 billion of offshore bonds and RMB9.4 billion of onshore
bonds maturing or becoming puttable during the period.
Moody's expects Ronshine will use its internal cash to repay some
of its maturing debt, but the repayment will reduce the funding
available for its operations over the next 12-18 months.
The company's financial flexibility will also be hurt if the weakness
in debt capital markets persists.
Moody's expects Ronshine's contracted sales will decline over
the next 6-12 months, driven by weaker homebuyer confidence
amid tight funding conditions. This will weaken the company's
operating cash flow and in turn its liquidity.
Ronshine's B3 senior unsecured rating is one notch lower than its CFR
to reflect the risk of structural subordination. This risk reflects
the fact that the majority of Ronshine's claims are at its operating subsidiaries
and have priority over claims at the holding company in a bankruptcy scenario.
In addition, the holding company lacks significant mitigating factors
for structural subordination. As a result, the expected recovery
rate for claims at the holding company will be lower.
With respect to environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors,
Ronshine's B2 CFR rating considers the company's ownership by its chairman,
Mr. Ou Zonghong, who owned a 65% stake as of the end
of June 2021. It also considers the company's established governance
structures and standards as required by the relevant code for companies
listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Furthermore, Ronshine
has three special committees — an audit committee, a remuneration
committee and a nomination committee -- of which the audit
committee is chaired and dominated by independent non-executive
directors.
Moody's review will focus on (1) assessing Ronshine's access to
funding and its liquidity and refinancing risks, in particular its
ability to address its maturing debt (including puttable bonds) in a timely
manner; and (2) the company's ability to maintain stable sales and
operating cash flow on a sustained basis.
Moody's could downgrade the rating if Ronshine's liquidity and refinancing
risks heighten, if its operating cash flow materially declines because
of a drop in property sales, or if its funding access weakens.
An upgrade of the ratings is unlikely in the near term, given the
review for downgrade. However, Moody's could confirm the
ratings if Ronshine's funding access improves and if it maintains
stable operating cash flow and strengthens its liquidity.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding And Property
Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Ronshine China Holdings Limited was incorporated in the Cayman Islands
in 2014 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in January 2016.
The property developer focuses on mid-to-high-end
residential units in Fujian Province, the Yangtze River Delta,
the Pearl River Delta, Central China and the Bohai Sea region.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating
when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless
noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity,
the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s)
generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of
its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com
for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the
ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's
Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating
and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving
this Credit Rating.
Chen Chen
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Franco Leung
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077