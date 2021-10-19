Moody's reviews Ronshine's ratings for downgrade

Hong Kong, October 19, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has placed on review for downgrade the B2 corporate family rating (CFR) of Ronshine China Holdings Limited and the B3 senior unsecured rating on the bonds issued by Ronshine.

At the same time, Moody's has changed the outlook to ratings under review from stable.

"The review for downgrade reflects Ronshine's heightened refinancing risks because of its sizable debt maturing over the next 6-12 months and its weakened access to offshore funding amid tight funding conditions," says Kelly Chen, a Moody's Assistant Vice President.

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ronshine's B2 CFR continues to reflect the company's track record and strong market position in property development in the Yangtze River Delta region and Fujian Province. The B2 CFR also considers the company's adequate liquidity and diversified funding access.

On the other hand, the rating is constrained by Ronshine's aggressive expansion, resulting in low profitability and weakened interest coverage; and its high exposure to its joint ventures, which lowers its corporate transparency.

Moody's expects Ronshine's liquidity will weaken over the next 12-18 months amid the tougher operating and funding environment. As of 30 June 2021, the company had unrestricted cash of RMB27.3 billion, compared with reported short-term debt of RMB25.2 billion. Ronshine has a large amount of debt maturing or becoming puttable from 1 October 2021 to 31 December 2022 -- specifically, USD1.5 billion of offshore bonds and RMB9.4 billion of onshore bonds maturing or becoming puttable during the period.

Moody's expects Ronshine will use its internal cash to repay some of its maturing debt, but the repayment will reduce the funding available for its operations over the next 12-18 months. The company's financial flexibility will also be hurt if the weakness in debt capital markets persists.

Moody's expects Ronshine's contracted sales will decline over the next 6-12 months, driven by weaker homebuyer confidence amid tight funding conditions. This will weaken the company's operating cash flow and in turn its liquidity.

Ronshine's B3 senior unsecured rating is one notch lower than its CFR to reflect the risk of structural subordination. This risk reflects the fact that the majority of Ronshine's claims are at its operating subsidiaries and have priority over claims at the holding company in a bankruptcy scenario. In addition, the holding company lacks significant mitigating factors for structural subordination. As a result, the expected recovery rate for claims at the holding company will be lower.

With respect to environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, Ronshine's B2 CFR rating considers the company's ownership by its chairman, Mr. Ou Zonghong, who owned a 65% stake as of the end of June 2021. It also considers the company's established governance structures and standards as required by the relevant code for companies listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Furthermore, Ronshine has three special committees — an audit committee, a remuneration committee and a nomination committee -- of which the audit committee is chaired and dominated by independent non-executive directors.

Moody's review will focus on (1) assessing Ronshine's access to funding and its liquidity and refinancing risks, in particular its ability to address its maturing debt (including puttable bonds) in a timely manner; and (2) the company's ability to maintain stable sales and operating cash flow on a sustained basis.

Moody's could downgrade the rating if Ronshine's liquidity and refinancing risks heighten, if its operating cash flow materially declines because of a drop in property sales, or if its funding access weakens.

An upgrade of the ratings is unlikely in the near term, given the review for downgrade. However, Moody's could confirm the ratings if Ronshine's funding access improves and if it maintains stable operating cash flow and strengthens its liquidity.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Ronshine China Holdings Limited was incorporated in the Cayman Islands in 2014 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in January 2016. The property developer focuses on mid-to-high-end residential units in Fujian Province, the Yangtze River Delta, the Pearl River Delta, Central China and the Bohai Sea region.

