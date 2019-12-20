Moody's reviews SES Water's Baa1 rating for downgrade

London, 20 December 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today placed on review
for downgrade the Baa1 senior secured debt rating of Sutton and East Surrey
Water Plc (SES Water).
Creditors of the GBP100 million 2.874% Guaranteed Secured
Index-Linked Bond, with a final maturity in 2031, issued
by SES Water in March 2001, also benefit from an unconditional and
irrevocable guarantee of scheduled principal and interest payments by
Assured Guaranty (Europe) plc (previously Financial Security Assurance
(U.K.) Limited), pursuant to a financial guarantee
insurance policy. The A2 guaranteed rating is in line with the
insurance financial strength rating of Assured Guaranty (Europe) plc and
remains unaffected.
The rating action follows publication by the Water Services Regulation
Authority (Ofwat), the economic regulator for water companies in
England and Wales, of its final determination for the forthcoming
regulatory period. The determination includes a significant cut
in allowed returns which, in conjunction with challenging performance
targets and gaps between allowed and requested expenditure, will
weigh on SES Water's credit quality.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Today's rating actions take into account (1) SES Water's exposure
to a significant cut in allowed wholesale returns to ca. 2.42%
real in cash terms from 2020 on a 50:50 blended inflation basis,
compared with 3.6% in the current period; (2) a reduction
in total expenditure allowances compared with the company's requests;
and (3) challenging performance targets, which Moody's expects
could lead to financial penalties for most companies. Specifically,
the rating review reflects the anticipated pressure on the company's
financial metrics, particularly interest coverage, absent
a more favourable determination following a referral to the Competition
and Markets Authority (CMA), material balance sheet strengthening
or significant outperformance.
On 16 December 2019, Ofwat published its final determination for
the five-year regulatory period commencing 1 April 2020 (AMP7)
for the water and wastewater companies operating in England and Wales.
As previously flagged by the regulator, the determination includes
a significant cut in allowed cash returns to ca. 2.42%
for the wholesale activities at the start of the new period, which
incorporates the regulator's decision to link half of the regulatory
assets to the Consumer Prices Index adjusted for housing costs (CPIH),
with the rest remaining linked to the Retail Prices Index (RPI).
As the share of regulatory assets linked to CPIH grows over time,
Moody's estimates that SES Water will have an average allowed cash
return of around 2.5% over AMP7. On an RPI-stripped
basis, for comparison with the current period, allowed returns
will fall to 1.92% (1.96% including retail
margin) from 3.6% (3.74% including the retail
margin), a nearly 50% cut. The low returns put particular
pressure on companies, including SES Water, which have expensive
existing debt, and whose smaller size means that they access financial
markets less frequently and are, thus, not able to benefit
fully from lower interest rates today. SES Water's modest
gearing of around 60%-65% of net debt to regulatory
capital value (RCV) may help offset some of the pressure, if it
can be maintained at these levels, despite the pressure on cost
efficiencies.
Ofwat's allowances for "base" operating and maintenance expenditure,
excluding enhancement projects but including retail costs, were
GBP232 million, roughly GBP6 million below what the company requested.
The gap is primarily related to the company's retail costs,
which is an area where SES Water has been suffering also during the current
regulatory period. Ofwat had also highlighted SES Water,
among three other companies, for being a particular outlier on base
cost items, in this case retail, ahead of the draft determination.
The final determination also included significant disallowances for enhancement
expenditure of around GBP13 million, albeit reduced from GBP29 million
gap at the draft determination.
Contrary to most peers, Moody's estimated that, under
the draft determination, SES Water would not face net performance
penalties (nor net rewards), if it performed in line with its plan.
As part of the rating review, Moody's will assess the changes
in the final determination to the calibration of incentives and associated
risk of penalties as well as the company's plans to mitigate any
underperformance.
Like its peers, SES Water must decide before 16 February 2020 whether
to accept the final determination. If it does not then Ofwat will
refer it to the CMA for review, which will take between six to twelve
months to decide upon the matter. This means that even if an appeal
is successful, the final determination will still apply until March
2021, creating immediate pressure on cash flow and key credit metrics.
RATING OUTLOOK
The ratings are under review for possible downgrade, reflecting
SES Water's exposure to the significant cut in allowed returns from
2020 and more challenging targets and Moody's expectation that these
will weigh on the company's financial metrics and, absent
measures to strengthen its balance sheet and/or significant outperformance,
key ratios will fall below Moody's guidance for the current rating
category.
The rating review will consider (1) the company-specific total
expenditure allowances and operational performance incentives; (2)
potential management and shareholder actions to improve financial flexibility,
for example through de-gearing the business, and the ability
to achieve this in a timely manner; and (3) the company's decision
to accept or reject the final determination. Moody's will
endeavor to conclude the review within the next three months.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING
Given the ratings review Moody's currently does not envisage any
upward rating pressure. The rating could be confirmed if Moody's
concludes that the impact of the final determination is likely to be adequately
mitigated by a combination of strong outperformance ability and/or balance-sheet-strengthening
measures or a more favourable outcome from the CMA, as the case
may be.
The ratings could be downgraded if, taking into account such measures
as management may implement, it appears that SES Water will likely
have insufficient financial flexibility to accommodate the regulatory
determination. In particular, the rating could be downgraded
if Moody's concluded that the regulatory settlement was likely to
result in SES Water having gearing, measured by net debt to regulatory
capital value (RCV), above 80% and an adjusted interest coverage
persistently below 1.5x.
In addition, downward rating pressure could result from a significant
increase in business risk for the sector as a result of legal and/or regulatory
changes leading to a reduction in the stability and predictability of
regulatory earnings, which is not offset by other credit strengthening
measures, or the company facing unforeseen funding difficulties.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Regulated Water Utilities
published in June 2018. Please see the Rating Methodologies page
on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: Sutton and East Surrey Water plc
On Review for Downgrade:
....Underlying Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa1
Outlook Action:
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Negative
SES Water is one of the six water-only companies (WoCs) of England
and Wales. It is the owner of water infrastructure assets and the
monopoly provider of essential water services to a population of about
712,000 in its franchise area of around 835 square km in the South
East of England. For the year ended 31 March 2019, SES Water
reported revenues of GBP66.8 million and operating profit of GBP20.1
million, and had an RCV of around GBP260 million.
Since 2013, the company has been jointly owned by Sumitomo Corporation
(Baa1 stable) and Osaka Gas Co., Ltd. (A1 stable)
with each holding a 50% stake.
