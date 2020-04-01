Moody's reviews Schlumberger's A1 rating for downgrade

Schlumberger Holdings' Baa1 rating affirmed; negative outlook
New York, April 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") placed Schlumberger
Ltd's (Schlumberger) A1 issuer rating and the A1 senior unsecured
ratings of its guaranteed subsidiaries under review for downgrade.
Moody's affirmed Schlumberger's Prime-1 short term
rating. Moody's also affirmed Schlumberger Holding Corporation's
(SHC) Baa1 issuer rating and senior unsecured ratings, and its Prime-2
short term rating. SHC's outlook was changed to negative
from stable.
"The review of Schlumberger's ratings reflects the large negative
effect of capital spending cuts by its oil and gas producing clientele
on the company's revenues and cash flow," commented
Pete Speer, Moody's Senior Vice President. "Our
ratings review will consider the steps that the company can take to mitigate
the effects on its credit profile and its prospects for free cash flow
generation and debt reduction to enhance its resilience in an uncertain
recovery."
RATINGS RATIONALE
The large cuts in capital spending announced by many of the major international
oil companies and independent exploration and production companies in
response to the collapse of oil prices will reduce Schlumberger's
revenues and cash flow in 2020 with an uncertain pace of recovery in 2021.
In addition, Schlumberger's financial leverage metrics were
already weakly positioned for its A1 rating entering this downturn and
the company's through the cycle earnings power may be lower than
Moody's prior expectations, and therefore the ratings are
being reviewed for downgrade.
Moody's ratings review will focus on the potential magnitude of
the declines in the company's earnings, factoring in potential
areas internationally where the company could benefit from increased capital
investment by national oil companies. Moody's will also evaluate
management's plans for cuts in operating expenses and capital investment
to assess Schlumberger's ability to generate free cash flow for
debt reduction. Based on our initial assessment, Moody's
believes that a potential downgrade would likely be limited to one notch,
and therefore the company's P-1 rating was affirmed.
The negative outlook for SHC reflects the challenges to its earnings and
cash flow given its focus in the United States. However,
SHC has substantially reduced debt in recent years which has improved
its resilience entering this downturn and as a result its Baa1 rating
was affirmed.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The oilfield services
(OFS) sector will be one of the sectors most significantly affected by
the shock given its sensitivity to demand and oil prices. Schlumberger
and SHC will remain vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread and
oil prices remaining weak. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as
a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact
on Schlumberger's and SHC's credit quality, the breadth
and severity of the oil demand and supply shocks, and the broad
deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.
SHC is a wholly owned but unguaranteed subsidiary of Schlumberger.
The Baa1 ratings of SHC and its guaranteed subsidiary, Cameron International,
reflect its stand-alone credit profile of Baa3 with two notches
of uplift based upon its strategic importance to Schlumberger.
SHC owns much of Schlumberger's intellectual property and is integral
to its global business from a research, manufacturing and technology
perspective. While SHC's focus in the United States will
result in a significant drop in its earnings and cash flow in 2020,
the company has benefited from multiple years of debt reduction largely
funded by its parent company. This should allow SHC to maintain
its stand-alone credit profile while Schlumberger's support
remains strong despite the potential lowering of its rating by one notch.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
SHC's ratings could be downgraded if its earnings deteriorate more
than anticipated leading to higher financial leverage metrics and less
free cash flow generation and continued debt reduction. If Schlumberger's
ratings were to fall below A2 then SHC's ratings could be downgraded.
An upgrade of SHC is unlikely in 2020 given the weak fundamental business
conditions it faces and the potential downgrade of its parent company.
SHC's stand-alone credit profile would have to greatly improve
through debt reduction and EBITDA growth for a rating upgrade to be considered.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Global Oilfield Services
Industry Rating Methodology published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1062654.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
On Review for Downgrade:
..Issuer: Schlumberger Finance B.V.
....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note
Program, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently (P)A1
....Senior Unsecured Notes, Placed on
Review for Downgrade, currently A1
..Issuer: Schlumberger Finance Canada Ltd.
....Senior Unsecured Notes, Placed on
Review for Downgrade, currently A1
..Issuer: Schlumberger Finance France SAS
....Senior Unsecured Notes, Placed on
Review for Downgrade, currently A1
..Issuer: Schlumberger Investment SA
....Senior Unsecured Notes, Placed on
Review for Downgrade, currently A1
..Issuer: Schlumberger Ltd
.... Issuer Rating, Placed on Review
for Downgrade, currently A1
..Issuer: Schlumberger Oilfield UK, plc
....Senior Unsecured Notes, Placed on
Review for Downgrade, currently A1
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Cameron International Corporation
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
..Issuer: Schlumberger Finance B.V.
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Stable
..Issuer: Schlumberger Finance Canada Ltd.
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Stable
..Issuer: Schlumberger Finance France SAS
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Stable
..Issuer: Schlumberger Holdings Corporation
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
..Issuer: Schlumberger Investment SA
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Stable
..Issuer: Schlumberger Ltd
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Stable
..Issuer: Schlumberger Norge AS
....Outlook, Remains Stable
..Issuer: Schlumberger Oilfield UK, plc
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Stable
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Cameron International Corporation
....Senior Unsecured Notes, Affirmed
Baa1
..Issuer: Schlumberger Finance B.V.
....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper,
Affirmed P-1
....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note
Program, Affirmed (P)P-1
..Issuer: Schlumberger Holdings Corporation
.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa1
....Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2
....Senior Unsecured Notes, Affirmed
Baa1
..Issuer: Schlumberger Investment SA
....Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-1
..Issuer: Schlumberger Norge AS
....Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-1
..Issuer: Schlumberger Plc
....Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-1
..Issuer: Schlumberger S.A.
....Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-1
Schlumberger is the world's largest diversified oilfield services company,
providing services and technologies across the full range of the drilling
life cycle from geophysical and seismic to exploration and development
to well workover and abandonment. SHC was formed in 2011 as a wholly-owned
subsidiary of SLB, and contains SLB's US operations.
