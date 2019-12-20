Moody's reviews Severn Trent's A3/Baa1 ratings for downgrade

London, 20 December 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today placed on review
for downgrade the A3 issuer rating of Severn Trent Water Limited,
the A3 senior unsecured debt ratings of Severn Trent Water Utilities Finance
Plc, whose issuance is guaranteed by Severn Trent Water, and
the Baa1 issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings of Severn Trent Plc.
The P-2 short-term ratings are unaffected. A full
list of affected ratings is attached at the end of the press release.
The rating action follows publication by the Water Services Regulation
Authority (Ofwat), the economic regulator for water companies in
England and Wales, of its final determination for the forthcoming
regulatory period. The determination includes a significant cut
in allowed returns which, in conjunction with challenging performance
targets, will weigh on Severn Trent Water's credit quality.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Today's rating actions take into account (1) Severn Trent Water's
exposure to a significant cut in allowed wholesale returns to ca.
2.42% real in cash terms from 2020 on a 50:50 blended
inflation basis, compared with 3.6% in the current
period; (2) a reduction in total expenditure allowances compared
with the company's requests, albeit purely associated with
enhancement costs; and (3) challenging performance targets,
which Moody's expects could lead to financial penalties across the
sector. Specifically, the rating review reflects the anticipated
pressure on the company's financial metrics, particularly
interest coverage, absent a more favourable determination following
a referral to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), material
balance sheet strengthening or significant outperformance.
On 16 December 2019, Ofwat published its final determination for
the five-year regulatory period commencing 1 April 2020 (AMP7)
for the water and wastewater companies operating in England and Wales.
As previously flagged by the regulator, the determination includes
a significant cut in allowed cash returns to ca. 2.42%
for the wholesale activities at the start of the new period, which
incorporates the regulator's decision to link half of the regulatory
assets to the Consumer Prices Index adjusted for housing costs (CPIH),
with the rest remaining linked to the Retail Prices Index (RPI).
As the share of regulatory assets linked to CPIH grows over time,
Moody's estimates that Severn Trent Water will have an average allowed
cash return of around 2.5% over AMP7. On an RPI-stripped
basis, for comparison with the current period, allowed returns
will fall to 1.92% (1.96% including retail
margin) from 3.6% (3.74% including the retail
margin), a nearly 50% cut.
Unlike most of its peers, Severn Trent Water's allowances
for "base" operating and maintenance expenditure, excluding
enhancement projects but including retail costs, of GBP5.7
billion (including ca. GBP150 million for Hafren Dyfrdwy) were
materially above what the company requested -- by roughly
GBP286 million. However, the final determination still included
significant disallowances on enhancement expenditure of around GBP311
million, although the majority of these could be funded from the
additional base allowance.
Moody's estimated that, under the draft determination,
Severn Trent Water could face penalties in excess of GBP100 million in
aggregate over the period on the mains repairs measure alone, if
it performed in line with the target in its business plan. While
any penalties would only be paid with a two-year lag and may thus
only bite in the later part of the period, the majority of penalties
would still affect cash flows during the AMP7 period. In addition,
the calibration of targets and incentive rates means that severe weather
events could carry disproportionate downside risk. As part of the
rating review, Moody's will assess the changes in the final
determination to the calibration of incentives and associated risk of
penalties as well as the company's plans to mitigate any underperformance.
Like its peers, Severn Trent Water must decide before 16 February
2020 whether to accept the final determination. If it does not
then Ofwat will refer it to the CMA for review, which will take
between six to twelve months to decide upon the matter. This means
that even if an appeal is successful, the final determination will
still apply until March 2021, creating immediate pressure on cash
flow and key credit metrics.
RATING OUTLOOK
The A3/Baa1 ratings are under review for possible downgrade, reflecting
Severn Trent's exposure to the significant cut in allowed returns
from 2020 and more challenging targets and Moody's expectation that
these will weigh on the company's financial metrics and, absent
measures to strengthen its balance sheet and/or significant outperformance,
key ratios will fall below Moody's guidance for the current rating
category. The rating agency notes that the Severn Trent group's
current financial metrics do not meet guidance for the current ratings,
which were recalibrated in May 2018. Therefore, the group's
financial and dividend policy in the context of the final determination
will be another key factor in assessing rating positioning.
The rating review will otherwise consider (1) the company-specific
total expenditure allowances and operational performance incentives;
(2) potential management and shareholder actions to improve financial
flexibility, for example through de-gearing the business,
and the ability to achieve this in a timely manner; and (3) the company's
decision to accept or reject the final determination. Moody's
will endeavor to conclude the review within the next three months.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING
Given the ratings review Moody's currently does not envisage any
upward rating pressure. The rating could be confirmed if Moody's
concludes that the impact of the final determination is likely to be adequately
mitigated by a combination of strong outperformance ability and/or balance-sheet-strengthening
measures or a more favourable outcome from the CMA, as the case
may be.
The ratings could be downgraded if, taking into account any measures
management and shareholders may implement, it appears that Severn
Trent will likely have insufficient financial flexibility to accommodate
the reduction in allowed returns. In particular, the rating
could be downgrade if Moody's concluded that the regulatory settlement
was likely to result in Severn Trent's consolidated gearing,
measured by Moody's pension-adjusted net debt/RCV, consistently
above 65% or adjusted interest cover permanently below 1.7x.
In addition, downward rating pressure could result from (1) a change
in corporate strategy towards higher risk non-regulated activities;
(2) a significant increase in business risk for the sector as a result
of legal and/or regulatory changes, leading to a reduction in the
stability and predictability of regulatory earnings, which in case
of each are not offset by other credit-enhancing measures;
or (3) the group facing unforeseen funding difficulties.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
On Review for Downgrade:
..Issuer: Severn Trent Plc
....Long Term Issuer Rating, placed
on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa1
....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note
Program, placed on Review for Downgrade, currently (P)Baa1
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa1
..Issuer: Severn Trent Utilities Finance Plc
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program, placed on Review for Downgrade, currently (P)A3
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
placed on Review for Downgrade, currently A3
..Issuer: Severn Trent Water Limited
....Long Term Issuer Rating, placed
on Review for Downgrade, currently A3
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Severn Trent Plc
....Outlook, changed to Rating Under
Review from Negative
..Issuer: Severn Trent Utilities Finance Plc
....Outlook, changed to Rating Under
Review from Negative
..Issuer: Severn Trent Water Limited
....Outlook, changed to Rating Under
Review from Negative
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Water Utilities
published in June 2018. Please see the Rating Methodologies page
on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
Severn Trent Plc, headquartered in Coventry, is the holding
company for (1) Severn Trent Water Limited, the third-largest
water and sewerage company (WaSC) in the UK by RCV; and (2) Hafren
Dyfrdwy (previously Dee Valley Water Plc) - now the smallest WaSC
- acquired in early 2017. For the financial year ending
31 March 2019, the Severn Trent group reported consolidated revenue
of GBP1,767 million and profit before interest and tax of GBP563
million. Regulated water and wastewater services accounted for
92% of group earnings that year, with business services and
other activities accounting for the remaining 8%. The latter
includes mainly contract services for design, building and operation
of water and wastewater treatment facilities and networks, as well
as Severn Trent's renewable energy division. North American activities,
which were part of this segment, were sold in July 2017.
The combined RCV of Severn Trent Water and Hafren Dyfrdwy was reported
at around GBP9.3 billion as of 31 March 2019.
