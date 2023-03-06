Moody's reviews Shoko Chukin Bank's A1 ratings for downgrade

Tokyo, March 06, 2023 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has placed The Shoko Chukin Bank, Ltd.'s (SCB) A1 long-term (LT) local and foreign currency bank deposit ratings on review for downgrade and changed their outlooks to ratings under review from stable. Concurrently, Moody's has placed on review for downgrade the bank's P-1 short-term (ST) local and foreign currency bank deposit ratings, A1/P-1 LT and ST local and foreign currency Counterparty Risk Ratings, and A1(cr)/P-1(cr) LT and ST Counterparty Risk Assessments. The bank's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA remain unchanged at ba1.

RATINGS RATIONALE/FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The review for downgrade follows a recommendation on 17 February 2023 by a board of experts organized by the Small and Medium Enterprise Agency for the government to sell its entire equity stake in the bank within two years after the Shoko Chukin Bank Limited Act (Shoko Chukin Act) is revised.

The stake sale will likely undermine Moody's current expectation that the bank would receive full support from the Government of Japan (A1 stable) when needed. Subject to Cabinet approval, the revision to the Shoko Chukin Act – which is necessary for the stake sale – will likely be submitted to the current ordinary Diet session, which will end around June.

In its review, Moody's will assess how the revision of the Shoko Chukin Act will change its assessment of the government's support for the bank.

SCB's current A1 long-term deposit ratings incorporate a six-notch uplift from its ba1 BCA, reflecting Moody's expectation of full government support for the bank. This assessment considers the government's sizeable ownership in SCB, its extensive involvement in the bank's business, and the importance of small-to-medium size enterprise financing to Japan's industrial policy.

The board of experts has also recommended a revision to the Shoko Chukin Act so that the bank will voluntarily return the Special Reserve Fund to the government once its financial fundamentals improve. The board also recommends that the bank set aside funds every year to prepare for the voluntary return of the Special Reserve.

Moody's regards the potential stake sale and the likely changes it may bring to the bank's corporate governance, financial strategy and risk management as a governance risk under its environmental, social and governance (ESG) framework.

Upward pressure on the bank's ratings is unlikely, given the review for downgrade. Moody's could confirm the bank's ratings if the Cabinet or the Diet decides not to revise the Shoko Chukin Act.

Moody's could downgrade the bank's ratings if the Cabinet and the Diet decides to revise the Act, because that would lower the rating agency's assessment of government support for the bank.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology (Japanese) published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/73737. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The Shoko Chukin Bank, Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, is a joint-stock bank that operates in all Japanese prefectures. Its consolidated assets totaled JPY13.0 trillion as of the end of September 2022.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

