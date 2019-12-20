Moody's reviews South Staffs Water's Baa2 ratings for downgrade

London, 20 December 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today placed on review
for downgrade the Baa2 senior unsecured debt ratings of South Staffordshire
Water Plc (South Staffs Water).
The rating action follows publication by the Water Services Regulation
Authority (Ofwat), the economic regulator for water companies in
England and Wales, of its final determination for the forthcoming
regulatory period. The determination includes a significant cut
in allowed returns which, in conjunction with challenging performance
targets and gaps between allowed and requested expenditure, will
weigh on South Staffs Water's credit quality.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Today's rating actions take into account (1) South Staffs Water's
exposure to a significant cut in allowed wholesale returns to ca.
2.61% real in cash terms from 2020 (on a 50:50 blended
inflation basis and including a 33 bps small company premium added to
the cost of debt at the final determination stage), compared with
3.6% in the current period; (2) a reduction in total
expenditure allowances compared with the company's requests;
and (3) challenging performance targets, which Moody's expects
could lead to financial penalties for most companies, including
South Staffs Water. Specifically, the rating review reflects
the anticipated pressure on the company's financial metrics,
particularly interest coverage, absent a more favourable determination
following a referral to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA),
material balance sheet strengthening or significant outperformance.
On 16 December 2019, Ofwat published its final determination for
the five-year regulatory period commencing 1 April 2020 (AMP7)
for the water and wastewater companies operating in England and Wales.
As previously flagged by the regulator, the determination includes
a significant cut in allowed cash returns to ca. 2.61%
for the wholesale activities at the start of the new period, which
incorporates the regulator's decision to link half of the regulatory
assets to the Consumer Prices Index adjusted for housing costs (CPIH),
with the rest remaining linked to the Retail Prices Index (RPI).
As the share of regulatory assets linked to CPIH grows over time,
Moody's estimates that South Staffs Water will have an average allowed
cash return of around 2.77% over AMP7. On an RPI-stripped
basis, for comparison with the current period, allowed returns
will fall to 2.11% (2.21% including retail
margin) from 3.6% (3.74% including the retail
margin), a roughly 40% cut. The low returns put particular
pressure on companies, including South Staffs Water, which
have expensive existing debt, and whose smaller size means that
they access financial markets less frequently and are, thus,
not able to benefit fully from lower interest rates today. South
Staffs Water's modest gearing of around 65% of net debt to
regulatory capital value (RCV) may help offset some of the pressure,
if it can be maintained at these levels.
Ofwat's allowances for "base" operating and maintenance expenditure,
excluding enhancement projects but including retail costs, were
GBP504 million, roughly GBP9 million above what the company requested,
but the final determination also included significant disallowances on
enhancement expenditure of around GBP17 million, albeit reduced
from a GBP37 million gap at the draft determination stage. While
South Staffs Water may decide not to invest in enhancement projects that
it did not receive funding for, this may impact its performance
under the outcome delivery incentives and increase the risk of performance
penalties. If, on the other hand, the company chose
to overspend on totex, under the totex sharing mechanism,
up to 45% of this overspend would be added to the RCV in 2025 or
recovered over the 2025-30 period but would result in higher debt
and weaker cash flow over AMP7.
The company also still faced a material negative revenue adjustment,
largely associated with developer cost claims, of GBP9 million,
albeit significantly reduced from a GBP17 million revenue cut applied
at the draft determination stage.
Moody's estimated that, under the draft determination,
South Staffs Water could face net performance penalties of around GBP12
million, if the draft determination remained unchanged and it performed
in line with its plan. These penalties would largely be linked
to water quality targets. While penalties will be paid with a two-year
lag and may thus only bite in the later part of the period, the
majority of penalties would still affect cash flows during the AMP7 period.
In addition, the calibration of targets and incentive rates means
that severe weather events could carry disproportionate downside risk.
As part of the rating review, Moody's will assess the changes
in the final determination to the calibration of incentives and the associated
risk of penalties as well as the company's plans to mitigate any
underperformance.
Like its peers, South Staffs Water must decide before 16 February
2020 whether to accept the final determination. If it does not
then Ofwat will refer it to the CMA for review, which will take
between six to twelve months to decide upon the matter. This means
that even if an appeal is successful, the final determination will
still apply until March 2021, creating immediate pressure on cash
flow and key credit metrics.
RATING OUTLOOK
The ratings are under review for possible downgrade, reflecting
South Staffs Water's exposure to the significant cut in allowed
returns from 2020 and more challenging performance targets and Moody's
expectation that these will weigh on the company's financial metrics
and, absent measures to strengthen its balance sheet and/or significant
outperformance, key ratios will fall below Moody's guidance
for the current rating category.
The rating review will consider (1) the company-specific total
expenditure allowances and operational performance incentives; (2)
potential management and shareholder actions to improve financial flexibility,
for example through de-gearing the business, and the ability
to achieve this in a timely manner; and (3) the company's decision
to accept or reject the final determination. Moody's will
endeavor to conclude the review within the next three months.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING
Given the ratings review Moody's currently does not envisage any
upward rating pressure. The rating could be confirmed if Moody's
concludes that the impact of the final determination is likely to be adequately
mitigated by a combination of strong outperformance ability and/or balance-sheet-strengthening
measures or a more favourable outcome from the CMA, as the case
may be.
The ratings could be downgraded if, taking into account such measures
as management may implement, it appears that South Staffs Water
will likely have insufficient financial flexibility to accommodate the
regulatory determination. In particular, the rating could
be downgraded if Moody's concluded that the regulatory settlement
was likely to result in South Staffs Water having gearing, measured
by net debt to RCV above 80%, and an adjusted interest coverage
persistently below 1.5x.
In addition downward rating pressure could arise from a significant increase
in business risk for the sector as a result of legal and/or regulatory
changes leading to a reduction in the stability and predictability of
regulatory earnings, which is not offset by other credit-strengthening
measures, or the company facing unforeseen funding difficulties.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Regulated Water Utilities
published in June 2018. Please see the Rating Methodologies page
on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: South Staffordshire Water Plc
On Review for Downgrade:
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa2
Outlook Action:
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Negative
South Staffordshire Water Plc is the fourth-largest of six water-only
companies (WoCs) in England and Wales by RCV (including Cambridge Water),
of around GBP380 million as at March 2019. The company provides
water services to a population of nearly 1.3 million within an
area of 1,500 square kilometres in the English Midlands and to around
0.3 million people in the city of Cambridge and the surrounding
areas.
For the year ended 31 March 2019, South Staffs Water reported revenues
of GBP128.8 million and operating profit of GBP31.1 million.
The company is owned by South Staffordshire Plc, which is in turn
owned 55.1% by long-term pension funds and institutional
investors, advised and managed by Arjun Infrastructure Partners,
and 44.9% controlled by Mitsubishi Corporation (A2 stable),
through a direct 25% ownership stake and a 19% stake held
by Mistsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Company but managed by Mitsubishi
Corporation.
The wider South Staffordshire plc group has also some unregulated businesses,
SSI Services, which specializes in infrastructure contracting;
and Echo which offers process outsourcing and software. Since April
2017, the group also has a 20% equity share in Pennon Water
Services Limited (PWS)1, a subsidiary of Pennon Group Plc which
combined the non-household retail operations of South Staffs Water
and South West Water.
