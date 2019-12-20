Moody's reviews South Staffs Water's Baa2 ratings for downgrade

Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody's to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form. Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form. 2. You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities. Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision. No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever. 3. To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information. 4. You agree to read [and be bound by] the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information. 5. London, 20 December 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today placed on review for downgrade the Baa2 senior unsecured debt ratings of South Staffordshire Water Plc (South Staffs Water). The rating action follows publication by the Water Services Regulation Authority (Ofwat), the economic regulator for water companies in England and Wales, of its final determination for the forthcoming regulatory period. The determination includes a significant cut in allowed returns which, in conjunction with challenging performance targets and gaps between allowed and requested expenditure, will weigh on South Staffs Water's credit quality. The rating action follows publication by the Water Services Regulation Authority (Ofwat), the economic regulator for water companies in England and Wales, of its final determination for the forthcoming regulatory period. The determination includes a significant cut in allowed returns which, in conjunction with challenging performance targets and gaps between allowed and requested expenditure, will weigh on South Staffs Water's credit quality. RATINGS RATIONALE Today's rating actions take into account (1) South Staffs Water's exposure to a significant cut in allowed wholesale returns to ca. 2.61% real in cash terms from 2020 (on a 50:50 blended inflation basis and including a 33 bps small company premium added to the cost of debt at the final determination stage), compared with 3.6% in the current period; (2) a reduction in total expenditure allowances compared with the company's requests; and (3) challenging performance targets, which Moody's expects could lead to financial penalties for most companies, including South Staffs Water. Specifically, the rating review reflects the anticipated pressure on the company's financial metrics, particularly interest coverage, absent a more favourable determination following a referral to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), material balance sheet strengthening or significant outperformance. On 16 December 2019, Ofwat published its final determination for the five-year regulatory period commencing 1 April 2020 (AMP7) for the water and wastewater companies operating in England and Wales. As previously flagged by the regulator, the determination includes a significant cut in allowed cash returns to ca. 2.61% for the wholesale activities at the start of the new period, which incorporates the regulator's decision to link half of the regulatory assets to the Consumer Prices Index adjusted for housing costs (CPIH), with the rest remaining linked to the Retail Prices Index (RPI). As the share of regulatory assets linked to CPIH grows over time, Moody's estimates that South Staffs Water will have an average allowed cash return of around 2.77% over AMP7. On an RPI-stripped basis, for comparison with the current period, allowed returns will fall to 2.11% (2.21% including retail margin) from 3.6% (3.74% including the retail margin), a roughly 40% cut. The low returns put particular pressure on companies, including South Staffs Water, which have expensive existing debt, and whose smaller size means that they access financial markets less frequently and are, thus, not able to benefit fully from lower interest rates today. South Staffs Water's modest gearing of around 65% of net debt to regulatory capital value (RCV) may help offset some of the pressure, if it can be maintained at these levels. Ofwat's allowances for "base" operating and maintenance expenditure, excluding enhancement projects but including retail costs, were GBP504 million, roughly GBP9 million above what the company requested, but the final determination also included significant disallowances on enhancement expenditure of around GBP17 million, albeit reduced from a GBP37 million gap at the draft determination stage. While South Staffs Water may decide not to invest in enhancement projects that it did not receive funding for, this may impact its performance under the outcome delivery incentives and increase the risk of performance penalties. If, on the other hand, the company chose to overspend on totex, under the totex sharing mechanism, up to 45% of this overspend would be added to the RCV in 2025 or recovered over the 2025-30 period but would result in higher debt and weaker cash flow over AMP7. The company also still faced a material negative revenue adjustment, largely associated with developer cost claims, of GBP9 million, albeit significantly reduced from a GBP17 million revenue cut applied at the draft determination stage. Moody's estimated that, under the draft determination, South Staffs Water could face net performance penalties of around GBP12 million, if the draft determination remained unchanged and it performed in line with its plan. These penalties would largely be linked to water quality targets. While penalties will be paid with a two-year lag and may thus only bite in the later part of the period, the majority of penalties would still affect cash flows during the AMP7 period. In addition, the calibration of targets and incentive rates means that severe weather events could carry disproportionate downside risk. As part of the rating review, Moody's will assess the changes in the final determination to the calibration of incentives and the associated risk of penalties as well as the company's plans to mitigate any underperformance. Like its peers, South Staffs Water must decide before 16 February 2020 whether to accept the final determination. If it does not then Ofwat will refer it to the CMA for review, which will take between six to twelve months to decide upon the matter. This means that even if an appeal is successful, the final determination will still apply until March 2021, creating immediate pressure on cash flow and key credit metrics. RATING OUTLOOK The ratings are under review for possible downgrade, reflecting South Staffs Water's exposure to the significant cut in allowed returns from 2020 and more challenging performance targets and Moody's expectation that these will weigh on the company's financial metrics and, absent measures to strengthen its balance sheet and/or significant outperformance, key ratios will fall below Moody's guidance for the current rating category. The rating review will consider (1) the company-specific total expenditure allowances and operational performance incentives; (2) potential management and shareholder actions to improve financial flexibility, for example through de-gearing the business, and the ability to achieve this in a timely manner; and (3) the company's decision to accept or reject the final determination. Moody's will endeavor to conclude the review within the next three months. WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING Given the ratings review Moody's currently does not envisage any upward rating pressure. The rating could be confirmed if Moody's concludes that the impact of the final determination is likely to be adequately mitigated by a combination of strong outperformance ability and/or balance-sheet-strengthening measures or a more favourable outcome from the CMA, as the case may be. The ratings could be downgraded if, taking into account such measures as management may implement, it appears that South Staffs Water will likely have insufficient financial flexibility to accommodate the regulatory determination. In particular, the rating could be downgraded if Moody's concluded that the regulatory settlement was likely to result in South Staffs Water having gearing, measured by net debt to RCV above 80%, and an adjusted interest coverage persistently below 1.5x. In addition downward rating pressure could arise from a significant increase in business risk for the sector as a result of legal and/or regulatory changes leading to a reduction in the stability and predictability of regulatory earnings, which is not offset by other credit-strengthening measures, or the company facing unforeseen funding difficulties. The principal methodology used in this rating was Regulated Water Utilities published in June 2018. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS ..Issuer: South Staffordshire Water Plc On Review for Downgrade: ....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa2 Outlook Action: ....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Negative South Staffordshire Water Plc is the fourth-largest of six water-only companies (WoCs) in England and Wales by RCV (including Cambridge Water), of around GBP380 million as at March 2019. The company provides water services to a population of nearly 1.3 million within an area of 1,500 square kilometres in the English Midlands and to around 0.3 million people in the city of Cambridge and the surrounding areas. For the year ended 31 March 2019, South Staffs Water reported revenues of GBP128.8 million and operating profit of GBP31.1 million. The company is owned by South Staffordshire Plc, which is in turn owned 55.1% by long-term pension funds and institutional investors, advised and managed by Arjun Infrastructure Partners, and 44.9% controlled by Mitsubishi Corporation (A2 stable), through a direct 25% ownership stake and a 19% stake held by Mistsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Company but managed by Mitsubishi Corporation. The wider South Staffordshire plc group has also some unregulated businesses, SSI Services, which specializes in infrastructure contracting; and Echo which offers process outsourcing and software. Since April 2017, the group also has a 20% equity share in Pennon Water Services Limited (PWS)1, a subsidiary of Pennon Group Plc which combined the non-household retail operations of South Staffs Water and South West Water. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. Stefanie Voelz

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Infrastructure Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Neil Griffiths-Lambeth

Associate Managing Director

Infrastructure Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

