Moody's reviews Stagecoach for upgrade

London, 21 December 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today placed
the Baa3 issuer and senior unsecured ratings of Stagecoach Group Plc ("Stagecoach")
on review for upgrade.
This rating action follows the announcements on 14 December that the Boards
of both Stagecoach and National Express Group PLC (National Express,
Baa2 Negative) have reached agreement on the terms of a recommended all-share
combination of National Express and Stagecoach[1].
On Review for Possible Upgrade:
..Issuer: Stagecoach Group Plc
.... Issuer Rating, Placed on Review
for Possible Upgrade, currently Baa3
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Placed on Review for Possible Upgrade, currently Baa3
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Stagecoach Group Plc
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE
OF THE RATINGS
The rating action reflects Moody's view that the rating of Stagecoach
may converge to the Baa2 rating of National Express and that the combined
entities will have a stronger market position and diversity. The
transaction is also likely to lead to an improvement in the leverage metrics
of National Express pro-forma for the transaction.
During the review Moody's will consider the increased size and diversity
of the combined Stagecoach and National Express business if the proposed
combination is executed, as well as the future strategy and the
combined leverage and cash flows. Counterbalancing these positives,
the agency will also weigh remaining uncertainty regarding the recovery
of the passenger bus business in the face of the pandemic, a risk
which is driving the Negative outlook on National Express. The
agency will also focus on the ambiguity with respect to the implementation
of the National Bus Strategy across a range of markets, in addition
to execution risks in particular with respect to CMA review. Also,
passenger bus transportation is impacted by a number of long-term
conflicting trends: historical declines in passenger numbers,
government focus on encouraging public and discouraging private transportation,
environmental concerns, and potential for reduced commuting in the
wake of the pandemic. Their ultimate effect on the business will
develop over the coming quarters.
On 14 December 2021, both National Express and Stagecoach issued
press releases announcing an all-equity merger between the two
companies. The agreed transaction is such that Stagecoach shareholders
would receive 0.36 new National Express ordinary shares for each
Stagecoach ordinary share, resulting in them owning approximately
25% of the combined group. This reflects an approximately
18% premium to the last unaffected closing share price.
The combined Board of Directors will include Ray O'Toole,
the Non-Executive Chairman of Stagecoach and former COO of National
Express as the Chairman of the combined board, and Jorge Cosmen,
Deputy Chairman of National Express as the Deputy Chair of the combined
board. Ignacio Garat, CEO of National Express, and
Chris Davies, CFO of National Express, would be CEO and CFO,
respectively, of the merged entity. The completion of the
transaction is subject to customary regulatory and shareholder approvals.
Stagecoach's Baa3 issuer rating continues to reflect its strong
position as the largest operator in the UK bus business, which has
historically exhibited resilience in the face of challenging market conditions
and a range of material support from the Government and local authorities
for a critical service Stagecoach provides, as well as a good liquidity
profile. However, these considerations are counterbalanced
by (i) uncertainty with respect to the timing of sustainable recovery
from the coronavirus and related quarantines, (ii) likely constrained
profitability as a result of franchising, if implemented in Manchester,
one of Stagecoach's largest markets, and (iii) declining bus
passenger journeys in most GB market segments.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
From the environmental perspective, public transportation helps
alleviate some environmental pressures by reducing individual automobile
travel. Still, it is a fuel-consuming industry and
the issues of emissions control and transitioning to low carbon fuels
are important, along with regulation and public focus in this area.
Stagecoach is making good progress by transitioning their fleet to electric
vehicles where possible and reducing GHG emissions. The company
has set out a goal of operating a zero-emissions UK bus fleet by
2035.
Recovery from coronavirus and the related quarantines and economic downturn
are key social considerations currently for most companies globally.
The transportation sector, where Stagecoach operates, is significantly
affected by the shock and Stagecoach remains vulnerable to the outbreak
continuing to spread. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak
as a social risk under the ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety. Apart from the coronavirus,
public transportation sector is also highly regulated in many regions
with
respect to health and safety and labour relations. Stagecoach has
a good track record of safe operations and strong relationships with regulatory
bodies (notably the Greater Manchester authority) although the latter
has become more complicated recently in light of Manchester's plan
to franchise its bus operations.
From the governance perspective, Stagecoach benefits from being
a large listed firm with good transparency
LIQUIDITY
Stagecoach benefits from good liquidity of around GBP540 million of
cash and GBP275 million available on its revolving credit facilities
due 2025. Stagecoach's GBP400 million bond matures in 2025.
Moody's also notes the presence of a net leverage and EBITDA coverage
covenants in Stagecoach's revolving credit facilities which have been
waived until 2022. Positively, Stagecoach did not pay a dividend
in fiscal 2021.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
Stagecoach's GBP400 million bond due in 2025 is rated Baa3 in line
with its issuer rating.
A rating upgrade could result from improved performance if recovery progresses
smoothly and successful completion of the combination with National Express
such that (i) the combined entity's retained cash flow to net debt
ratio percentage of over 20%; and (ii) its FFO interest coverage
is over 5.0x.
If the merger with National Express does not proceed as anticipated,
Moody's could downgrade the ratings if the company fails to evidence recovery
in demand or if its liquidity profile is weakened. More quantitatively,
downward rating pressure would develop if Stagecoach's retained cash flow
to net debt ratio percentage fell below the high teens. Furthermore,
major debt-financed acquisition activity or a deterioration of
the company's liquidity profile could result in negative rating pressure.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Passenger Railways
and Bus Companies Methodology published in January 2021 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1113375.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Stagecoach is a UK-based bus operator, with operations in
the UK regional bus market and the London bus market following its exit
from the North American bus and UK rail businesses. The majority
of Stagecoach's revenues and profits are generated in the UK regional
bus segment, an unregulated business where Stagecoach is the market
leader with a share of around 25%. The remaining revenues
and profits are derived from the London bus business, a regulated
business where Stagecoach is the fourth-largest operator with a
market share of around 13%. For its fiscal year ending May
2021, Stagecoach reported revenues of GBP928 million and an
operating profit of GBP48.1 million.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] Form 8-K (SEC) 14-Dec-2021
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Maria Maslovsky
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Mario Santangelo
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454