Moody's reviews Stagecoach for upgrade

London, 21 December 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today placed the Baa3 issuer and senior unsecured ratings of Stagecoach Group Plc ("Stagecoach") on review for upgrade.

This rating action follows the announcements on 14 December that the Boards of both Stagecoach and National Express Group PLC (National Express, Baa2 Negative) have reached agreement on the terms of a recommended all-share combination of National Express and Stagecoach[1].

On Review for Possible Upgrade:

..Issuer: Stagecoach Group Plc

.... Issuer Rating, Placed on Review for Possible Upgrade, currently Baa3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Placed on Review for Possible Upgrade, currently Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Stagecoach Group Plc

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating action reflects Moody's view that the rating of Stagecoach may converge to the Baa2 rating of National Express and that the combined entities will have a stronger market position and diversity. The transaction is also likely to lead to an improvement in the leverage metrics of National Express pro-forma for the transaction.

During the review Moody's will consider the increased size and diversity of the combined Stagecoach and National Express business if the proposed combination is executed, as well as the future strategy and the combined leverage and cash flows. Counterbalancing these positives, the agency will also weigh remaining uncertainty regarding the recovery of the passenger bus business in the face of the pandemic, a risk which is driving the Negative outlook on National Express. The agency will also focus on the ambiguity with respect to the implementation of the National Bus Strategy across a range of markets, in addition to execution risks in particular with respect to CMA review. Also, passenger bus transportation is impacted by a number of long-term conflicting trends: historical declines in passenger numbers, government focus on encouraging public and discouraging private transportation, environmental concerns, and potential for reduced commuting in the wake of the pandemic. Their ultimate effect on the business will develop over the coming quarters.

On 14 December 2021, both National Express and Stagecoach issued press releases announcing an all-equity merger between the two companies. The agreed transaction is such that Stagecoach shareholders would receive 0.36 new National Express ordinary shares for each Stagecoach ordinary share, resulting in them owning approximately 25% of the combined group. This reflects an approximately 18% premium to the last unaffected closing share price. The combined Board of Directors will include Ray O'Toole, the Non-Executive Chairman of Stagecoach and former COO of National Express as the Chairman of the combined board, and Jorge Cosmen, Deputy Chairman of National Express as the Deputy Chair of the combined board. Ignacio Garat, CEO of National Express, and Chris Davies, CFO of National Express, would be CEO and CFO, respectively, of the merged entity. The completion of the transaction is subject to customary regulatory and shareholder approvals.

Stagecoach's Baa3 issuer rating continues to reflect its strong position as the largest operator in the UK bus business, which has historically exhibited resilience in the face of challenging market conditions and a range of material support from the Government and local authorities for a critical service Stagecoach provides, as well as a good liquidity profile. However, these considerations are counterbalanced by (i) uncertainty with respect to the timing of sustainable recovery from the coronavirus and related quarantines, (ii) likely constrained profitability as a result of franchising, if implemented in Manchester, one of Stagecoach's largest markets, and (iii) declining bus passenger journeys in most GB market segments.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

From the environmental perspective, public transportation helps alleviate some environmental pressures by reducing individual automobile travel. Still, it is a fuel-consuming industry and the issues of emissions control and transitioning to low carbon fuels are important, along with regulation and public focus in this area. Stagecoach is making good progress by transitioning their fleet to electric vehicles where possible and reducing GHG emissions. The company has set out a goal of operating a zero-emissions UK bus fleet by 2035.

Recovery from coronavirus and the related quarantines and economic downturn are key social considerations currently for most companies globally. The transportation sector, where Stagecoach operates, is significantly affected by the shock and Stagecoach remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under the ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Apart from the coronavirus, public transportation sector is also highly regulated in many regions with

respect to health and safety and labour relations. Stagecoach has a good track record of safe operations and strong relationships with regulatory bodies (notably the Greater Manchester authority) although the latter has become more complicated recently in light of Manchester's plan to franchise its bus operations.

From the governance perspective, Stagecoach benefits from being a large listed firm with good transparency

LIQUIDITY

Stagecoach benefits from good liquidity of around GBP540 million of cash and GBP275 million available on its revolving credit facilities due 2025. Stagecoach's GBP400 million bond matures in 2025. Moody's also notes the presence of a net leverage and EBITDA coverage covenants in Stagecoach's revolving credit facilities which have been waived until 2022. Positively, Stagecoach did not pay a dividend in fiscal 2021.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

Stagecoach's GBP400 million bond due in 2025 is rated Baa3 in line with its issuer rating.

A rating upgrade could result from improved performance if recovery progresses smoothly and successful completion of the combination with National Express such that (i) the combined entity's retained cash flow to net debt ratio percentage of over 20%; and (ii) its FFO interest coverage is over 5.0x.

If the merger with National Express does not proceed as anticipated, Moody's could downgrade the ratings if the company fails to evidence recovery in demand or if its liquidity profile is weakened. More quantitatively, downward rating pressure would develop if Stagecoach's retained cash flow to net debt ratio percentage fell below the high teens. Furthermore, major debt-financed acquisition activity or a deterioration of the company's liquidity profile could result in negative rating pressure.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Passenger Railways and Bus Companies Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1113375. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Stagecoach is a UK-based bus operator, with operations in the UK regional bus market and the London bus market following its exit from the North American bus and UK rail businesses. The majority of Stagecoach's revenues and profits are generated in the UK regional bus segment, an unregulated business where Stagecoach is the market leader with a share of around 25%. The remaining revenues and profits are derived from the London bus business, a regulated business where Stagecoach is the fourth-largest operator with a market share of around 13%. For its fiscal year ending May 2021, Stagecoach reported revenues of GBP928 million and an operating profit of GBP48.1 million.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Form 8-K (SEC) 14-Dec-2021

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

