Moody's reviews Team Health's ratings for upgrade

New York, February 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") placed the ratings of Team Health
Holdings, Inc. ("Team Health") under review for
upgrade. The ratings placed under review include the Caa1 Corporate
Family rating (CFR), Caa1-PD Probability of Default Rating
(PDR), the B3 ratings on the company's senior secured revolver
and term loan, and the Caa3 rating on the senior unsecured term
loan. At the same time, Moody's assigned a B3 rating
(under review for upgrade) to the proposed amended portion of term loan
B maturing in 2027. The outlook was revised to rating under review
from stable.
The rating action follows the company's announcement of its plan
to amend and extend the maturity of its term loan B which is currently
due in 2024. The outstanding amount under the company's term
loan B (including $144 million private term loan) was approximately
$2.76 billion at the end of December 2021. Team Health
will attempt to extend the maturities of the entire outstanding debt under
its term loan B. Debt investors who participate in this "amend
and extend" proposal will be eligible for up to $300 million
in partial debt pay down, proportionate to individual investors'
participation amount. This "amend and extend" refinancing
proposal will materialize only if >50% of existing term loan
B lenders agree to participate.
Moody's review of Team Health's ratings will focus on (i) whether
or not the "amend and extend" proposal materializes;
(ii) the dollar amount of debt that would have its maturity extended to
2027 (if the proposal materializes); and (iii) the dollar amount
of total debt reduction because of the company's partial pay down.
The review will also consider projected leverage, interest coverage
and cash flow metrics after Moody's has full clarity on (i),
(ii) and ((iii) above.
If the company addresses the event risk associated with a large amount
of debt maturing in 2024 and maintains leverage below 8 times (Moody's
adjusted basis), the company's ratings could be upgraded.
On Review for Upgrade:
Issuer: Team Health Holdings, Inc.
... Corporate Family Rating, placed on review
for upgrade, currently Caa1
... Probability of Default Rating, placed on
review for upgrade, currently Caa1-PD
...Senior secured revolving credit facility expiring
2023, placed on review for upgrade, currently B3 (LGD3)
...Senior Secured Term Loan due 2024, placed
on review for upgrade, currently B3 (LGD3)
...Senior Unsecured Notes due 2025, placed
on review for upgrade, currently Caa3 (LGD6)
Rating Assigned
Issuer: Team Health Holdings, Inc.
...Proposed senior secured term loan due 2027,
assigned B3 (LGD3) and placed on review for upgrade
Outlook Actions:
Issuer: Team Health Holdings, Inc.
... Outlook changed to rating under review from stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Notwithstanding the rating review, Team Health's Caa1 CFR reflects
the company's very high leverage and challenging operating environment.
The operating challenges include less than full recovery of business volumes
after the onset of COVID-19 pandemic, reimbursement risk
from one of the largest commercial insurers and the company's exposure
to an unfavorable shift in payor mix. Team Health's credit
profile is supported by its large scale and strong competitive position
in the highly fragmented physician staffing industry.
Moody's estimates that the company's leverage was approximately
8.0 times at the end of September 2021. If the company extends
the maturity of the entire term loan B (and pays down $300 million
in debt), Moody's expects that Team Health's debt/EBITDA
will decline to the low-to-mid 7.0 times range in
the next 12 months.
Team Health's liquidity is good. In the absence of factors like
COVID-related shutdowns, loss of negotiating power against
out-of-network commercial insurers, sudden and unfavorable
shift in payor mix and labor issues in the healthcare industry,
the company has the capacity to generate $100- $120
million in free cash flow in the next 12 months. At the end of
September 2021, Team Health had about $287 million availability
under its $300 million revolver.
Social and governance considerations are material to the rating,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
Team Health was materially impacted by the coronavirus outbreak,
but the company's business volumes have largely recovered. As a
provider of emergency medicine physician staffing, Team Health faces
high social risk. The No Surprises Act, which became effective
in January 2022 takes the patient out of the provider/payor dispute.
The impact on Team Health's revenue will depend on the percentage
of out-of-network patients, specific billing and collections
practices, as well as arbitration process. In recent years,
the company has tried to resolve its disputes with commercial insurers
through negotiations. However, when negotiations did not
work, the company has pursued active litigation strategy in parallel
with negotiations. The company's financial policies are expected
to remain aggressive reflecting its ownership by a private equity investor
(Blackstone Group).
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded if Team Health addresses the event risk
associated with a large amount of debt maturing in 2024 and maintains
leverage below 8 times. Additionally, improved clarity and
positive outcome in relation to contract negotiations with UnitedHealth
could also support a rating upgrade.
The ratings could be downgraded if the company's liquidity deteriorates,
free cash flow becomes negative or if Moody's anticipates a rising risk
of default.
Team Health is a provider of physician staffing and administrative services
to hospitals and other healthcare providers in the U.S.
The company is affiliated with more than 15,000 healthcare professionals
who provide emergency medicine, hospital medicine, anesthesia,
urgent care, pediatric staffing and management services.
The company also provides a full range of healthcare management services
to military treatment facilities. Net revenues are approximately
$4.6 billion.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Kailash Chhaya, CFA
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Ola Hannoun-Costa
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
