Moody's reviews Team Health's ratings for upgrade

New York, February 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") placed the ratings of Team Health Holdings, Inc. ("Team Health") under review for upgrade. The ratings placed under review include the Caa1 Corporate Family rating (CFR), Caa1-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR), the B3 ratings on the company's senior secured revolver and term loan, and the Caa3 rating on the senior unsecured term loan. At the same time, Moody's assigned a B3 rating (under review for upgrade) to the proposed amended portion of term loan B maturing in 2027. The outlook was revised to rating under review from stable.

The rating action follows the company's announcement of its plan to amend and extend the maturity of its term loan B which is currently due in 2024. The outstanding amount under the company's term loan B (including $144 million private term loan) was approximately $2.76 billion at the end of December 2021. Team Health will attempt to extend the maturities of the entire outstanding debt under its term loan B. Debt investors who participate in this "amend and extend" proposal will be eligible for up to $300 million in partial debt pay down, proportionate to individual investors' participation amount. This "amend and extend" refinancing proposal will materialize only if >50% of existing term loan B lenders agree to participate.

Moody's review of Team Health's ratings will focus on (i) whether or not the "amend and extend" proposal materializes; (ii) the dollar amount of debt that would have its maturity extended to 2027 (if the proposal materializes); and (iii) the dollar amount of total debt reduction because of the company's partial pay down. The review will also consider projected leverage, interest coverage and cash flow metrics after Moody's has full clarity on (i), (ii) and ((iii) above.

If the company addresses the event risk associated with a large amount of debt maturing in 2024 and maintains leverage below 8 times (Moody's adjusted basis), the company's ratings could be upgraded.

On Review for Upgrade:

Issuer: Team Health Holdings, Inc.

... Corporate Family Rating, placed on review for upgrade, currently Caa1

... Probability of Default Rating, placed on review for upgrade, currently Caa1-PD

...Senior secured revolving credit facility expiring 2023, placed on review for upgrade, currently B3 (LGD3)

...Senior Secured Term Loan due 2024, placed on review for upgrade, currently B3 (LGD3)

...Senior Unsecured Notes due 2025, placed on review for upgrade, currently Caa3 (LGD6)

Rating Assigned

Issuer: Team Health Holdings, Inc.

...Proposed senior secured term loan due 2027, assigned B3 (LGD3) and placed on review for upgrade

Outlook Actions:

Issuer: Team Health Holdings, Inc.

... Outlook changed to rating under review from stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Notwithstanding the rating review, Team Health's Caa1 CFR reflects the company's very high leverage and challenging operating environment. The operating challenges include less than full recovery of business volumes after the onset of COVID-19 pandemic, reimbursement risk from one of the largest commercial insurers and the company's exposure to an unfavorable shift in payor mix. Team Health's credit profile is supported by its large scale and strong competitive position in the highly fragmented physician staffing industry.

Moody's estimates that the company's leverage was approximately 8.0 times at the end of September 2021. If the company extends the maturity of the entire term loan B (and pays down $300 million in debt), Moody's expects that Team Health's debt/EBITDA will decline to the low-to-mid 7.0 times range in the next 12 months.

Team Health's liquidity is good. In the absence of factors like COVID-related shutdowns, loss of negotiating power against out-of-network commercial insurers, sudden and unfavorable shift in payor mix and labor issues in the healthcare industry, the company has the capacity to generate $100- $120 million in free cash flow in the next 12 months. At the end of September 2021, Team Health had about $287 million availability under its $300 million revolver.

Social and governance considerations are material to the rating, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Team Health was materially impacted by the coronavirus outbreak, but the company's business volumes have largely recovered. As a provider of emergency medicine physician staffing, Team Health faces high social risk. The No Surprises Act, which became effective in January 2022 takes the patient out of the provider/payor dispute. The impact on Team Health's revenue will depend on the percentage of out-of-network patients, specific billing and collections practices, as well as arbitration process. In recent years, the company has tried to resolve its disputes with commercial insurers through negotiations. However, when negotiations did not work, the company has pursued active litigation strategy in parallel with negotiations. The company's financial policies are expected to remain aggressive reflecting its ownership by a private equity investor (Blackstone Group).

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Team Health addresses the event risk associated with a large amount of debt maturing in 2024 and maintains leverage below 8 times. Additionally, improved clarity and positive outcome in relation to contract negotiations with UnitedHealth could also support a rating upgrade.

The ratings could be downgraded if the company's liquidity deteriorates, free cash flow becomes negative or if Moody's anticipates a rising risk of default.

Team Health is a provider of physician staffing and administrative services to hospitals and other healthcare providers in the U.S. The company is affiliated with more than 15,000 healthcare professionals who provide emergency medicine, hospital medicine, anesthesia, urgent care, pediatric staffing and management services. The company also provides a full range of healthcare management services to military treatment facilities. Net revenues are approximately $4.6 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

