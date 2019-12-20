Moody's reviews Thames Water and Kemble Water's ratings for downgrade

London, 20 December 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
placed on review for downgrade the Baa1 corporate family rating (CFR)
of Thames Water Utilities Ltd. (Thames Water), as well as
the A3 senior secured and Baa3 subordinated debt ratings of the Class
A and Class B notes issued by Thames Water Utilities Finance Plc.
Concurrently, Moody's has placed on review for downgrade the
B1 senior secured rating of Thames Water (Kemble) Finance PLC (Kemble
Water). A complete list of affected ratings appears at the end
of this press release.
The rating actions follow publication by the Water Services Regulation
Authority (Ofwat), the economic regulator for water companies in
England and Wales, of its final determination for the forthcoming
regulatory period. The determination includes a significant cut
in allowed returns, challenging performance targets and a substantial
gap between the expenditure that Ofwat has allowed and the company's
original proposals. Moody's expects the determination to
result in a downgrade to the ratings unless Thames Water and Kemble take
significant mitigating action or Thames Water achieves a more favourable
redetermination on appeal.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Today's rating action takes into account (1) Thames Water's
exposure to a significant cut in real allowed wholesale returns to ca.
2.42% at the start of the new regulatory period, compared
with 3.6% in the current period; (2) a reduction in
total expenditure allowances compared with the company's original
proposals; (3) challenging performance targets, which Moody's
expects will lead to financial penalties for companies, like Thames
Water, with a track record of weaker operational performance,
despite a material improvement from draft determinations published in
July 2019; and (4) recent derivative transactions that improve Thames
Water's near-term cash flow but increase the mismatch between
the inflation indexation of the company's RCV and index-linked
debt and reduce the effectiveness of the financial triggers and covenants
included in the company's financing structure.
On 16 December 2019, Ofwat published its final determinations for
the five-year regulatory period commencing 1 April 2020 (AMP7)
for the water and wastewater companies operating in England and Wales.
The determination includes a significant cut in allowed cash returns to
2.42% at the start of the new period, which incorporates
the regulator's decision to link half of the regulatory assets to
the Consumer Prices Index adjusted for housing costs (CPIH), with
the rest remaining linked to the Retail Prices Index (RPI). As
the share of regulatory assets linked to CPIH grows over time, Moody's
estimates that Thames Water will have an average allowed cash return of
around 2.52% over AMP7. On an RPI-stripped
basis, for comparison with the current period, allowed returns
will fall to 1.92% for wholesale activities (1.96%
including retail margin) from 3.6% (3.74%
including the retail margin), a nearly 50% cut.
Ofwat's allowance for "base" operating and maintenance expenditure,
excluding enhancement projects and costs associated with the Thames Tideway
Tunnel but including retail costs, was GBP8.5 billion,
roughly GBP400 million more than the company requested in its alternative,
scaled-back investment plan following draft determinations but
GBP600 million less than proposed in its April business plan. Under
the totex sharing mechanism, only 25% of any overspend would
be added to the RCV in 2025 or recovered over the 2025-30 period,
while 56-68% of any underspend would be subtracted from
the RCV or repaid to customers.
Moody's has previously estimated that, under the draft determination,
Thames Water would also have faced Outcome Delivery Incentive (ODI) performance
penalties of over GBP500 million in aggregate over the period.
At final determinations, Ofwat relaxed relevant performance commitments
and reduced penalty rates, which will significantly reduce Thames
Water's ODI penalties if the company is able to achieve the operational
improvements targeted in its April business plan. Although Thames
has noted that its scaled-back alternative business plan does not
improve resilience to the same extent as its original proposals,
the company expects that it will still be able to achieve significant
operational improvements. As part of the rating review, Moody's
will assess the changes in the final determination to the full package
of ODIs and the company's plans to mitigate any remaining underperformance.
Like its peers, Thames Water must decide before 16 February 2020
whether to accept the final determination. If it does not then
Ofwat will refer it to the CMA for review, which will take between
six to twelve months to decide upon the matter. Even if an appeal
is successful, the final determination will still apply until March
2021.
The rating action also takes into account recent financing transactions
which, in Moody's view, may imply credit negative changes
to the company's financial policy. In November 2019,
Thames Water extended a portion of existing RPI-linked swaps,
allowing the company to report lower interest payable for the purposes
of its covenant calculations. In addition, the company entered
into GBP2.1 billion of new RPI-linked swaps which reduce
cash interest expense during AMP7 but increase the mismatch with the company's
increasingly CPIH-linked revenues and regulatory assets.
RATINGS RATIONALE -- KEMBLE WATER
Because Kemble Water is wholly reliant on dividend distributions from
Thames Water to Kemble Water Finance Limited to service its debts,
today's rating action reflects the weaker credit quality of Thames
Water. Although the Kemble Water Finance Ltd group maintains an
18-month liquidity reserve, any prolonged stoppage of dividends
from Thames Water would prevent Kemble Water from servicing its debt,
absent equity contributions from its shareholders.
Recent financing transactions at Thames Water significantly reduce the
risk of a dividend lock-up. Despite this, there remains
a risk that Thames Water could be unable to pay sufficient dividends to
support interest at Kemble while maintaining stable gearing at the operating
company.
RATING OUTLOOK -- THAMES WATER
The ratings are under review for possible downgrade, reflecting
Thames Water's exposure to the significant cut in allowed returns,
more challenging cost and operational performance targets, and Moody's
expectation that these will weigh on the company's financial metrics.
The rating review will consider (1) Thames Water's total expenditure
allowances and operational performance incentives; (2) potential
management and shareholder actions to improve financial flexibility,
for example through de-gearing the company, and the ability
to achieve this in a timely manner; (3) the company's decision
to accept or reject the final determinations; and (4) whether the
current notching of the Class A and B debt ratings relative to the CFR
remains appropriate if the company's consolidated credit quality
deteriorates.
The review will also consider the extent to which the recent swap restructuring
has weakened protections for Thames Water creditors and/or is indicative
of credit negative changes to financial policy. The rating agency
may revise ratio guidance in light of the transactions. Moody's
will endeavor to conclude the review within the next three months.
RATING OUTLOOK -- KEMBLE WATER
Kemble Water's ratings are under review for possible downgrade,
reflecting the likelihood of a deterioration in the credit quality of
the Kemble Water Finance group as a result of the final determination.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATINGS
Given the ratings review Moody's currently does not envisage any
upward rating pressure at Thames Water or Kemble Water. The ratings
could be confirmed if Moody's concludes that the impact of the final
determination is likely to be adequately mitigated by a combination of
stronger operational performance and/or balance-sheet-strengthening
measures or a more favourable outcome from the CMA, as the case
may be.
Thames Water's rating could be downgraded if, taking into
account such measures as management may implement, it appears that
the company will likely have insufficient financial flexibility to accommodate
the regulatory determination.
Kemble Water's rating could be downgraded if the rating of Thames
Water were downgraded, or if weaker cash flow at Thames Water meant
that financial or rating triggers limiting dividend payments were more
likely to be triggered. Financial triggers in Thames Water's
financing structure include (1) Class A RCV gearing in excess of 75%
or senior RCV gearing in excess of 85%, or (2) Class A adjusted
interest cover ratio below 1.30x or senior adjusted interest cover
ratio below 1.10x. Rating triggers include a Class A or
corporate rating below Baa3/BBB- from any agency.
In addition, downward rating pressure at Thames Water and Kemble
Water could result from (1) adoption of more aggressive financial policies,
(2) a significant increase in business risk for the sector as a result
of legal and/or regulatory changes leading to a reduction in the stability
and predictability of regulatory earnings, which in each case are
not offset by other credit-strengthening measures, or (3)
unforeseen funding difficulties.
Thames Water is the largest of the 10 water and sewerage companies in
England and Wales by both RCV and number of customers served. The
company provides drinking water to around nine million customers and sewerage
services to around 15 million customers in London and the Thames Valley.
Kemble Water is the financing subsidiary of Kemble Water Finance Limited,
which owns Thames Water through intermediate holding companies including
Thames Water Limited.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: Thames Water (Kemble) Finance PLC
On Review for Downgrade:
....BACKED Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B1
..Issuer: Thames Water Utilities Finance Plc
On Review for Downgrade:
....BACKED Senior Secured Medium-Term
Note Program, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently (P)A3
.... BACKED Subordinate Medium-Term
Note Program, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently (P)Baa3
.... BACKED Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa3
.... BACKED Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently A3
..Issuer: Thames Water Utilities Ltd.
On Review for Downgrade:
....LT Corporate Family Ratings Placed on
Review for Downgrade, currently Baa1
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Thames Water (Kemble) Finance PLC
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Negative
..Issuer: Thames Water Utilities Finance Plc
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Negative
..Issuer: Thames Water Utilities Ltd.
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Negative
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Water Utilities
published in June 2018. Please see the Rating Methodologies page
on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Graham Taylor
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Infrastructure Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Neil Griffiths-Lambeth
Associate Managing Director
Infrastructure Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454