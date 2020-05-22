Moody's reviews UPP Bond 1 Issuer PLC's Baa1 ratings for downgrade

London, 22 May 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today placed on review for downgrade the Baa1 rating on GBP531.8
million of debt issued by UPP Bond 1 Issuer PLC (the Issuer). The
outlook has been changed to ratings under review.
The Issuer is a 100% subsidiary of UPP Bond 1 Limited (ParentCo)
and is part of UPP REIT Holdings Limited (UPP Holding), a provider
of on-campus student accommodation to universities in the UK.
ParentCo holds, through the ownership of seven asset companies (each
an AssetCo), university accommodation concessions at the University
of Kent, the University of Nottingham, Nottingham Trent University,
Oxford Brookes University, Plymouth University, the University
of York and the University of Exeter (collectively the Universities).
In March 2013, the Issuer raised GBP307.1 million 4.9023%
fixed rate notes and GBP75 million 2.729% index-linked
notes to finance the acquisition of the first six AssetCos. In
December 2014, the Issuer raised GBP149.7 million 1.037%
index-linked to finance the acquisition of the seventh AssetCo,
UPP Exeter, a subsidiary of ParentCo established to hold the long-term
lease granted by the University of Exeter.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Baa1 rating reflects as positives: (1) the long-term
concessions held by the AssetCos to provide student accommodation and
facilities management at the Universities; (2) historic occupancy
close to 100% since UPP's involvement; (3) the diversity of
the portfolio, which mitigates asset-specific risks;
(4) contractual credit or void protections that provide some mitigation
against students withdrawing from rental agreements due to coronavirus-related
restrictions on campuses; (5) the continued availability of rooms
and satisfactory service provision during the coronavirus outbreak;
and (6) the strong track record of the project sponsor, UPP Group,
in the UK student accommodation higher education sector.
The rating is, however, constrained by: (1) the Issuer's
exposure to demand risk and to associated potential volatility in rental
rates, although several contractual provisions mitigate these risks;
(2) prolonged University campus restrictions could lead to lower demand
for the Issuer's accommodation in the 2020/21 academic year;
(3) the long tenor of the bonds in the context of some uncertainty in
medium and long-term student demand trends; (4) the Issuer's
financial structure includes a super-senior inflation-linked
swap and (5) the ability to raise additional indebtedness to fund new
AssetCos, which could be of a weaker quality than the existing portfolio,
although this is somewhat mitigated by certain conditions which need to
be met.
Following the UK government's guidance on social distancing measures,
the Universities (in line with other UK universities) switched to fully
online teaching and closed many non-essential facilities.
Accommodation buildings remain open and associated services such as catering
and facilities management continue to be provided. There has not
been a government requirement to close universities. However,
most students have left campus and the large majority of the Issuer's
rooms are unoccupied. Moody's base case is that campus restrictions
remain in place until at least the start of 2021 and that demand for UPP's
rooms will be constrained during that time period.
The AssetCo contractual terms require Universities to pay rent to the
AssetCo based upon the number of student rental agreements (SRAs) entered
into for the academic year. Therefore, in respect of 2019/20,
the Universities are required to pay rent based upon the recorded room
occupancy of 99.8%. The Universities pay in three
or four installments over the academic year. Therefore Moody's
expects 2019/20 rental revenue to be unaffected even if students have
vacated rooms.
Approximately 45% of the Issuer's rooms already have a SRA
in place for the 2020/21 academic year. If these students subsequently
withdraw from the SRA due to restrictions making it less attractive to
live on campus, then the Universities are still contractually required
to make rental payments. The Universities' payment obligations
would not hold if the government ordered the closure of sites.
Moody's base case scenario considers that no additional SRAs are
signed for the remainder of 2020 with a subsequent increase to 95%
in 2021. Under these assumptions, Moody's estimates
that the 2021/21 debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) would be approximately
0.8x with a debt service shortfall of around GBP5 million,
which would be fully covered by drawings from the approximately GBP18
million debt service reserve account (DSRA). In addition,
we estimate that in August 2020 approximately GBP11 million free cash
flow will be subject to a distribution lock-up because the projected
DSCR would be below the 1.15x lock-up level. If signed
SRAs are significantly lower than in the Moody's base case,
and provided the Universities fulfill their payment obligations,
UPP would need to utilize the majority of its locked-up cash and
DSRA to meet 2021 debt service obligations.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices and asset price declines
are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors,
regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments
are unprecedented. The university student accommodation sector
is among the most significantly affected by the shock given its exposure
to social distancing restrictions.
Moody´s regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety.
RATING OUTLOOK
The review for downgrade reflects that (1) the Issuer's current
level of 2020/21 SRA's is insufficient to meet 2021 debt service
obligations without significant use of cash reserves; and (2) uncertainty
about campus restrictions may reduce demand for accommodation and limit
signing of additional 2020/21 SRAs.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING -- UP/DOWN
Moody's could upgrade the rating if (1) occupancy and rent increases
consistently outperform the base case projections outlined in the 2013
pre-sale report; and (2) greater certainty develops around
longer term demand dynamics.
Moody's could downgrade the rating if: (1) Universities do
not make the remaining 2019/20 rent payments within the contractual timeframe
or; (2) the Universities' 2020 student enrolment reduces by
significantly more than in the sector overall or; (3) campus restrictions
do not ease over the next 12 months such that occupancy within 2021/2002
does not return to levels closer to those that were achieved prior to
the coronavirus outbreak or; or (4) operating costs incurred by the
Issuer are consistently higher than forecast.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Global Housing Projects
published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1077122.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
