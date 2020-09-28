Moody's reviews WPX Energy's ratings for upgrade

New York, September 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") placed the ratings of WPX Energy, Inc.'s (WPX) on review for upgrade, including its Ba3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and the B1 ratings on existing senior unsecured notes.

The review of WPX's ratings follows the announcement[1] that WPX and Devon Energy Corporation (Devon, Ba1 stable) have reached an agreement under which Devon will acquire WPX in an all stock deal, valuing the combined entities (including debt) at $12 billion. The acquisition, which is subject to the approval of WPX's shareholders and Devon's shareholders as well as regulatory approvals, is expected to close in the first quarter 2021.

"The potential acquisition of WPX Energy by Devon Energy Corporation is a credit positive for WPX given Devon's stronger credit profile," stated James Wilkins, Moody's Vice President - Senior Analyst.

On Review for Upgrade:

..Issuer: WPX Energy, Inc.

.... Probability of Default Rating, placed on review for upgrade, currently at Ba3-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, placed on review for upgrade, currently at Ba3

.... Senior Unsecured Shelf, placed on review for upgrade, currently at (P)B1

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, placed on review for upgrade, currently at B1 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: WPX Energy, Inc.

....Outlook, changed to Rating Under Review from Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

WPX's ratings were placed on review for upgrade based on the potential ownership by Devon (Ba1 stable) which has a stronger credit profile and greater financial resources. Devon has not announced plans for WPX's existing outstanding senior notes following the close of the acquisition. If the notes remain outstanding and are guaranteed by Devon, then the ratings on the notes would be upgraded to Devon's rating level. If WPX were to be an unguaranteed subsidiary of Devon post acquisition and continue to provide separate audited financial statements going forward, then its ratings would likely be upgraded based on anticipated parental support.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration and Production Industry published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1056808. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

WPX Energy, Inc., headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is an independent exploration and production company.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

REFERENCES / CITATIONS

[1] Form 8-K (SEC) 28 September 2020

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

James Wilkins

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Steven Wood

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

