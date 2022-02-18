Moody's reviews WellDyneRX's ratings for downgrade on growing refinancing risk

New York, February 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") placed the ratings of WellDyneRx, LLC ("WellDyne") under review for downgrade, including the B3 Corporate Family Rating, the B3-PD Probability of Default Rating, and the B2 senior secured rating. The outlook is revised to Rating Under Review from Stable. The co-borrowers under the credit facility are U.S. Specialty Care, LLC, Clearview Procurement, LLC and WellCard, LLC.

The review reflects Moody's view that refinancing risk has increased following a 30-day extension of the revolving credit facility which was due February 16, 2022 and based on the August 2022 maturity of WellDyne's term loan. Governance considerations are material to the rating action. In the absence of refinancing of its capital structure, WellDyne's ratings face downward pressure.

Moody's took the following action on WellDyneRx, LLC:

On Review for Downgrade:

Corporate Family Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B3

Probability of Default Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B3-PD

Senior Secured First Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B2 (LGD3)

Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B2 (LGD3)

Outlook actions

..Issuer: WellDyneRx, LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

RATING RATIONALE/FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Notwithstanding the ratings review, WellDyne's B3 Corporate Family Rating is constrained by the company's small market share compared to national pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), several of which have merged with large health insurers creating formidable healthcare enterprises. The PBM industry faces event risk related to proposals to reduce US drug prices. The rating also reflects high, albeit declining financial leverage, with debt/EBITDA above 7x on Moody's basis. Profits faced significant contraction in 2020 due to challenges in collections from a rebate aggregator. The company has switched rebate aggregators, and Moody's does not anticipate another earnings step-down. Tempering these risks, WellDyne's independent business model with in-house capabilities including mail order appeals to many clients. Customer diversity is good, and positive free cash flow will support debt reduction overtime.

Moody's views WellDyne's liquidity profile as weak reflecting growing refinancing risk based on the August 2022 maturity of its term loan ($220 million outstanding). However, this risk is somewhat mitigated by WellDyne's good free cash flow generation and cash balances ($69 million as of December 31, 2021).

The review will focus on the management's strategy to improve near-term liquidity together with recent operating performance, and the outlook for cash generation and financial leverage over the next 12-18 months.

ESG risk factors are material to WellDyne's ratings. Social risks are related to potential for changes in the US healthcare market, driven by a combination of legislative and regulatory factors that in turn are driving industry consolidation. It remains unclear the type of healthcare insurance and PBM financial model that will most effectively meet clients' needs. Among governance considerations, WellDyne's private equity ownership poses risks with respect to financial policies including high leverage.

WellDyneRx, LLC and its co-borrowers are the borrowing entities for WellDyneRx, a privately owned independent PBM headquartered in Lakeland, Florida. The company operates three main business segments -- commercial/consumer PBM, a mail order and specialty pharmacy, as well as a discount card business. The company is owned by the Carlyle Group.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Distribution & Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1121974. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jean-Yves Coupin

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Ola Hannoun-Costa

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

