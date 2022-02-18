Moody's reviews WellDyneRX's ratings for downgrade on growing refinancing risk

New York, February 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") placed the ratings of WellDyneRx,
LLC ("WellDyne") under review for downgrade, including
the B3 Corporate Family Rating, the B3-PD Probability of
Default Rating, and the B2 senior secured rating. The outlook
is revised to Rating Under Review from Stable. The co-borrowers
under the credit facility are U.S. Specialty Care,
LLC, Clearview Procurement, LLC and WellCard, LLC.
The review reflects Moody's view that refinancing risk has increased
following a 30-day extension of the revolving credit facility which
was due February 16, 2022 and based on the August 2022 maturity
of WellDyne's term loan. Governance considerations are material
to the rating action. In the absence of refinancing of its capital
structure, WellDyne's ratings face downward pressure.
Moody's took the following action on WellDyneRx, LLC:
On Review for Downgrade:
Corporate Family Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently
B3
Probability of Default Rating, Placed on Review for Downgrade,
currently B3-PD
Senior Secured First Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Placed on Review
for Downgrade, currently B2 (LGD3)
Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan, Placed on Review for Downgrade,
currently B2 (LGD3)
Outlook actions
..Issuer: WellDyneRx, LLC
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Stable
RATING RATIONALE/FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF
THE RATINGS
Notwithstanding the ratings review, WellDyne's B3 Corporate Family
Rating is constrained by the company's small market share compared to
national pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), several of which have
merged with large health insurers creating formidable healthcare enterprises.
The PBM industry faces event risk related to proposals to reduce US drug
prices. The rating also reflects high, albeit declining financial
leverage, with debt/EBITDA above 7x on Moody's basis. Profits
faced significant contraction in 2020 due to challenges in collections
from a rebate aggregator. The company has switched rebate aggregators,
and Moody's does not anticipate another earnings step-down.
Tempering these risks, WellDyne's independent business model with
in-house capabilities including mail order appeals to many clients.
Customer diversity is good, and positive free cash flow will support
debt reduction overtime.
Moody's views WellDyne's liquidity profile as weak reflecting growing
refinancing risk based on the August 2022 maturity of its term loan ($220
million outstanding). However, this risk is somewhat mitigated
by WellDyne's good free cash flow generation and cash balances ($69
million as of December 31, 2021).
The review will focus on the management's strategy to improve near-term
liquidity together with recent operating performance, and the outlook
for cash generation and financial leverage over the next 12-18
months.
ESG risk factors are material to WellDyne's ratings. Social
risks are related to potential for changes in the US healthcare market,
driven by a combination of legislative and regulatory factors that in
turn are driving industry consolidation. It remains unclear the
type of healthcare insurance and PBM financial model that will most effectively
meet clients' needs. Among governance considerations, WellDyne's
private equity ownership poses risks with respect to financial policies
including high leverage.
WellDyneRx, LLC and its co-borrowers are the borrowing entities
for WellDyneRx, a privately owned independent PBM headquartered
in Lakeland, Florida. The company operates three main business
segments -- commercial/consumer PBM, a mail order
and specialty pharmacy, as well as a discount card business.
The company is owned by the Carlyle Group.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Distribution &
Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at
https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1121974.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Jean-Yves Coupin
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Ola Hannoun-Costa
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
