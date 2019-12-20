Moody's reviews Wessex Water's A3 rating for downgrade

London, 20 December 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today placed on review
for downgrade the A3 senior unsecured debt ratings of Wessex Water Services
Finance Plc, whose issuance is guaranteed by Wessex Water Services
Limited (Wessex Water).
The rating action follows publication by the Water Services Regulation
Authority (Ofwat), the economic regulator for water companies in
England and Wales, of its final determination for the forthcoming
regulatory period. The determination includes a significant cut
in allowed returns which, in conjunction with challenging performance
targets and gaps between allowed and requested expenditure, will
weigh on Wessex Water's credit quality.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Today's rating action takes into account (1) Wessex Water's
exposure to a significant cut in allowed wholesale returns to ca.
2.42% real in cash terms from 2020 on a 50:50 blended
inflation basis, compared with 3.6% in the current
period; (2) a reduction in total expenditure allowances compared
with the company's requests; and (3) challenging performance
targets, which Moody's expects could lead to financial penalties
for most companies, including historically strong performers like
Wessex Water. Specifically, the rating review reflects the
anticipated pressure on the company's financial metrics, particularly
interest coverage, absent a more favourable determination following
a referral to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), material
balance sheet strengthening or significant outperformance.
On 16 December 2019, Ofwat published its final determination for
the five-year regulatory period commencing 1 April 2020 (AMP7)
for the water and wastewater companies operating in England and Wales.
As previously flagged by the regulator, the determination includes
a significant cut in allowed cash returns to ca. 2.42%
for the wholesale activities at the start of the new period, which
incorporates the regulator's decision to link half of the regulatory
assets to the Consumer Prices Index adjusted for housing costs (CPIH),
with the rest remaining linked to the Retail Prices Index (RPI).
As the share of regulatory assets linked to CPIH grows over time,
Moody's estimates that Wessex Water will have an average allowed
cash return of around 2.5% over AMP7. On an RPI-stripped
basis, for comparison with the current period, allowed returns
will fall to 1.92% (1.96% including retail
margin) from 3.6% (3.74% including the retail
margin), a nearly 50% cut.
Ofwat's allowances for "base" operating and maintenance expenditure,
excluding enhancement projects but including retail costs, were
GBP1.7 billion, roughly GBP28 million below what the company
requested, an efficiency challenge of only 1.6%,
but the final determination also continued to include significant disallowances
on enhancement expenditure of around GBP138 million. Although Wessex
Water may decide not to invest into enhancement projects that it did not
receive funding for, this may impact its performance under the outcome
delivery incentives and increase the risk of performance penalties.
If, on the other hand, the company chose to overspend on totex,
under the totex sharing mechanism, up to 40-45% of
this overspend would be added to the RCV in 2025 or recovered over the
2025-30 period but would result in higher debt and weaker cash
flow over AMP7.
Moody's estimated that, under the draft determination,
Wessex Water faced performance penalties of around GBP80-85 million
in aggregate over the period, of which GBP30 million are linked
to the common target across all companies for mains repairs and a bespoke
water quality events target. Even with additional cost allowances
to deliver service improvements (which the final determination did not
seem to include), potential base case performance penalties could
amount to ca. GBP40 million in total. While penalties will
be paid with a two-year lag and may thus only bite in the later
part of the period, the majority of penalties would still affect
cash flows during the AMP7 period. In addition, the calibration
of targets and incentive rates means that severe weather events could
carry disproportionate downside risk. As part of the rating review,
Moody's will assess the changes in the final determination to the
calibration of incentives and associated risk of penalties as well as
the company's plans to mitigate any underperformance.
Like its peers, Wessex Water must decide before 16 February 2020
whether to accept the final determination. If it does not then
Ofwat will refer it to the CMA for review, which will take between
six to twelve months to decide upon the matter. This means that
even if an appeal is successful, the final determination will still
apply until March 2021, creating immediate pressure on cash flow
and key credit metrics.
RATING OUTLOOK
The A3 ratings are under review for possible downgrade, reflecting
Wessex Water's exposure to the significant cut in allowed returns
from 2020 and more challenging targets and Moody's expectation that
these will weigh on the company's financial metrics and, absent
measures to strengthen its balance sheet and/or significant outperformance,
key ratios will fall below Moody's guidance for the current rating
category.
The rating review will consider (1) the company-specific total
expenditure allowances and operational performance incentives; (2)
potential management and shareholder actions to improve financial flexibility,
for example through de-gearing the business, and the ability
to achieve this in a timely manner; and (3) the company's decision
to accept or reject the final determination. Moody's will
endeavor to conclude the review within the next three months.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING
Given the ratings review Moody's currently does not envisage any
upward rating pressure. The rating could be confirmed if Moody's
concludes that the impact of the final determination is likely to be adequately
mitigated by a combination of strong outperformance ability and/or balance-sheet-strengthening
measures or a more favourable outcome from the CMA, as the case
may be.
The rating could be downgraded if, taking into account such measures
as management and shareholders may implement, it appears that Wessex
Water will likely have insufficient financial flexibility to accommodate
the lower allowed returns in the context of Moody's guidance.
In particular, the rating could be downgraded if Moody's concluded
that the regulatory settlement was likely to result in Wessex Water having
gearing, measured by net debt (including Moody's standard adjustments)
to RCV persistently above 65%, or adjusted interest coverage
persistently below 1.7x.
In addition, downward rating pressure could result from (1) diversification
away from Wessex's core regulated water and wastewater business that would
result in an increase of the overall business risk, or credit risk
implications for Wessex from future developments of YTL Power's other
UK activities; and/or (2) a significant increase in business risk
for the sector as a result of legal and/or regulatory changes leading
to a reduction in the stability and predictability of regulatory earnings,
which in each caseare not offset by other credit-strengthening
measures; or (3) or the company facing unforeseen funding difficulties.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
On Review for Downgrade:
..Issuer: Wessex Water Services Finance Plc
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
placed on Review for Downgrade, currently A3
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
placed on Review for Downgrade, currently A3
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Wessex Water Services Finance Plc
....Outlook, changed to Rating Under
Review from Negative
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Water Utilities
published in June 2018. Please see the Rating Methodologies page
on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
Wessex Water Services Limited is the smallest of the ten original water
and sewerage companies in England and Wales (excluding Hafren Dyfrdwy,
which is part of the Severn Trent Water group) with an RCV of around GBP3.2
billion at 31 March 2019. The company provides water to 1.3
million customers and sewerage services to 2.8 million customers
in the South West of England including the cities of Bristol and Bath.
Cash flow contributions from non-regulated businesses are negligible.
Wessex Water's ultimate parent is YTL Power International Berhad,
a listed Malaysian company which is in turn 55%-owned by
YTL Corporation Berhad.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
