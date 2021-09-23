Moody's reviews Williams Scotsman International Inc. (B1 corporate family) for upgrade

New York, September 23, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has placed on review for upgrade the B1 corporate family rating (CFR) and B3 senior secured rating of Williams Scotsman International Inc. (Williams Scotsman).

On Review for Upgrade:

..Issuer: Williams Scotsman International Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B1

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Williams Scotsman International Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The review for upgrade reflects Williams Scotsman's improved financial profile, including stronger profitability and lower leverage. It also reflects the company's strong franchise position as the largest lessor for modular space and portable solutions in North America.

Williams Scotsman's profitability and leverage have improved over the last three years as acquisition transaction-related and integration charges abated, and the company realized related cost synergies. The company's profitability, as measured by net income to average managed assets (NI/AMA), increased to 4.3% for 2020 and 1.8% in the first half of 2021, from a 3.9% loss for 2019. The company's debt/EBITDA leverage improved to 4.8x as of year-end 2020 and 4.2x as of 30 June 2021 from 5.1x as of year-end 2019. Moody's expects profitability for the company to remain solid, while leverage is likely to improve over the next 12-18 months as the company pays down debt and increases its EBITDA.

Moody's also expects asset quality to remain solid as the company's fleet of modular space and portable storage units are long-lived assets with transparent contractual cash flows, and with limited technological obsolescence over time.

The company's liquidity profile benefits from the absence of near-term maturities, including for its asset-backed lending (ABL) credit facility and senior secured notes.

Moody's said its review for upgrade would focus on the sustainability of Williams Scotsman's improved financial profile and would include an assessment of the company's key financial and strategic objectives, including the governance aspects pertaining to these matters.

Williams Scotsman's B3 senior secured notes' rating is two notches below its B1 CFR, because the preponderance and capacity of the company's borrowings is derived from its ABL credit facility, and this credit facility has first lien priority on the company's assets.

The ratings could be upgraded if Moody's concludes its review by assessing that the firm is likely to consistently maintain profitability at a level corresponding to net income to average managed assets (NI/AMA) above 2.0%, will reduce and maintain its debt/EBITDA to below 3.5x, and that the firm's ongoing financial and strategic policies are likely to be consistent with a higher rating level.

Given the review for upgrade, a downgrade of Williams Scotsman's ratings is unlikely. However, Williams Scotsman's ratings outlook may return to stable or the ratings could be downgraded if its financial performance substantially deteriorates or if it increases leverage from current levels, for example due to additional borrowings to fund a large acquisition.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

