Moody's reviews Woodford Express, LLC's ratings for upgrade upon sale to Energy Transfer LP

New York, August 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) placed Woodford Express, LLC's (WEX) ratings on review for upgrade, including the company's B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), B3-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR), and B3 senior secured bank credit facility rating.
This ratings review follows an announced agreement in early August 2022, between WEX and Energy Transfer LP (ET, Baa3 stable), that ET would acquire WEX for approximately $485 million. [1]
"Energy Transfer LP's acquisition of Woodford Express, LLC is credit enhancing for WEX given ET's stronger credit profile," commented Arvinder Saluja, a Moody's Vice President.
On Review for Upgrade:
..Issuer: Woodford Express, LLC
.... Corporate Family Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B3
.... Probability of Default Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B3-PD
.... Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently B3 (LGD4)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Woodford Express, LLC
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
WEX's ratings were placed on review for upgrade based on the agreement by ET to acquire WEX. ET has a stronger credit profile and a more diversified portfolio of midstream assets than WEX, along with greater financial resources. As a standalone company, WEX had witnessed growing volumes on its system, driving higher EBITDA and deleveraging over the past year. However, its credit profile is somewhat constrained by its reliance on one E&P counterparty, Gulfport Energy Corporation (B2 stable) with 70% of volumes coming from Gulfport.
At closing, Moody's expects WEX's term loan ($293 million outstanding as of March 31, 2022) to be fully repaid with the proceeds from the transaction. Moody's will likely withdraw WEX's ratings upon full extinguishment of the company's debt. The transaction is expected to close by the end of the third quarter of 2022 and is subject to regulatory approvals.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Midstream Energy published in February 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/379531. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
Woodford Express, LLC is the owner of a natural gas gathering and processing system located in the core South Central Oklahoma Oil Province (SCOOP) play.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] 8-K Energy Transfer LP 3-Aug-2022
