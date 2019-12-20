Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether sounding in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​ I AGREE Related Issuers Kelda Group Limited Yorkshire Water Finance plc Yorkshire Water Services Bradford Finance Ltd Yorkshire Water Services Finance Limited Yorkshire Water Services Limited Yorkshire Water Services Odsal Finance Ltd Related Research Credit Opinion: Yorkshire Water Services Limited: Update following FY18 results and corporate restructure Credit Opinion: Yorkshire Water Services Limited: Update following rating affirmation with negative outlook Credit Opinion: Yorkshire Water Services Limited: Regular update following FY 2016/17 reporting Credit Opinion: Yorkshire Water Services Limited: Update following outlook change to stable Credit Opinion: Yorkshire Water Services Limited: Update following outlook change Rating Action: Moody's reviews Yorkshire Water's ratings for downgrade 20 Dec 2019 London, 20 December 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today placed on review for downgrade the Baa2 corporate family rating (CFR) of Yorkshire Water Services Limited (Yorkshire Water), as well as the Baa1 senior secured and Ba1 subordinated debt ratings of the Class A and Class B notes issued by Yorkshire Water Services Finance Limited and Yorkshire Water Finance plc, the Baa1 senior secured debt ratings of Yorkshire Water Services Finance Limited, and associated programme ratings. The A2 rating of those bonds that are subject to a financial guarantee by Assured Guaranty (Europe) plc (A2 stable) of timely payments of scheduled interest and principal will continue to reflect the insurance financial strength rating of the guarantor. A complete list of affected ratings appears at the end of this press release. The rating action follows publication by the Water Services Regulation Authority (Ofwat), the economic regulator for water companies in England and Wales, of its final determination for the forthcoming regulatory period. The determination includes a significant cut in allowed returns, challenging performance targets and a gap between the expenditure that Ofwat has allowed and what the company believes is necessary to deliver required outputs. In combination with Yorkshire Water's high borrowing costs relative to regulatory assumptions, Moody's expects the determination to result in a downgrade to the CFR unless the company takes significant mitigating action or chooses to appeal and is able to obtain a more favourable redetermination. RATINGS RATIONALE Today's rating action takes into account (1) Yorkshire Water's exposure to a significant cut in real allowed wholesale returns to ca. 2.42% at the start of the new regulatory period, compared with 3.6% in the current period; (2) a reduction in total expenditure allowances compared with the company's original proposals; and (3) challenging performance targets, which Moody's expects could lead to financial penalties even for historically strong performers like Yorkshire Water. Specifically, the rating review reflects the anticipated pressure on the company's financial metrics, particularly interest coverage that will fall short of Moody's guideline ratios for the Baa2 CFR unless the company appeals to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) and achieves a more favourable redetermination, or if the company undertakes material balance sheet strengthening or achieves significant outperformance. On 16 December 2019, Ofwat published its final determinations for the five-year regulatory period commencing 1 April 2020 (AMP7) for the water and wastewater companies operating in England and Wales. The determination includes a significant cut in allowed cash returns to 2.42% at the start of the new period, which incorporates the regulator's decision to link half of the regulatory assets to the Consumer Prices Index adjusted for housing costs (CPIH), with the rest remaining linked to the Retail Prices Index (RPI). As the share of regulatory assets linked to CPIH grows over time, Moody's estimates that Yorkshire Water will have an average allowed cash return of around 2.50% over AMP7. On an RPI-stripped basis, for comparison with the current period, allowed returns will fall to 1.92% for wholesale activities (1.96% including retail margin) from 3.6% (3.74% including the retail margin), a nearly 50% cut. Ofwat's allowance for "base" operating and maintenance expenditure, excluding enhancement projects but including retail costs, is GBP3.5 billion. Although this is roughly GBP280 million less than requested in Yorkshire Water's April 2019 business plan, it is only GBP90 million less than the lower-cost plan that the company proposed following draft determinations in the hope of securing a "workable compromise" with Ofwat. In its representations, the company acknowledged that the revised plan carries higher risk of overspending and/or higher ODI penalties. Nonetheless, Moody's recognises that Yorkshire may be able to defer or avoid expenditure to further reduce or eliminate totex overspend during the period. Under the totex sharing mechanism, 33-38% of any overspend would be added to the RCV in 2025 or recovered over the 2025-30 period. Like its peers, Yorkshire Water must decide before 16 February 2020 whether to accept the final determination. If it does not then Ofwat will refer it to the CMA for review, which will take between six to twelve months to decide upon the matter. This means that even if an appeal is successful, the final determination will still apply until March 2021, creating immediate pressure on cash flow and key credit metrics. RATING OUTLOOK The ratings are under review for possible downgrade, reflecting Yorkshire Water's exposure to the significant cut in allowed returns, more challenging cost and operational performance targets, and Moody's expectation that these will weigh on the company's financial metrics. Absent measures to strengthen its balance sheet and/or improve performance, Moody's expects that Yorkshire Water's Adjusted Interest Cover Ratio will fall below Moody's guidance for the current rating category. Moody's understands that management is currently assessing steps to be taken. The rating review will consider (1) the company-specific total expenditure allowances and operational performance incentives; (2) potential management and shareholder actions to improve financial flexibility, for example through de-gearing the business, and the ability to achieve this in a timely manner; (3) the company's decisions to accept or reject the final determinations; and (4) whether the current notching of the Class A and B debt ratings relative to the CFR remains appropriate given weaker consolidated credit quality and subordination relative to large super-senior liabilities. Moody's will endeavor to conclude the review within the next three months. WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING Given the ratings review Moody's currently does not envisage any upward rating pressure. The rating could be confirmed if Moody's concludes that the impact of the final determination is likely to be adequately mitigated by a combination of strong outperformance ability and/or balance-sheet-strengthening measures or a more favourable outcome from the CMA, as the case may be. The rating could be downgraded if, taking into account such measures as management may implement, it appears that Yorkshire Water will likely have insufficient financial flexibility to accommodate the regulatory determination. In particular, the rating could be downgraded if Moody's concluded that the regulatory settlement was likely to result in Yorkshire Water having gearing, measured by net debt to RCV, materially above 80% or AICR persistently below 1.3x. In addition, downward rating pressure could result from (1) adoption of a more aggressive financial policy, (2) a significant increase in business risk for the sector as a result of legal and/or regulatory changes leading to a reduction in the stability and predictability of regulatory earnings, which in each case are not offset by other credit-strengthening measures, or (3) unforeseen funding difficulties. Yorkshire Water Services Limited (Yorkshire Water) is the fifth largest of the 10 water and sewerage companies in England and Wales by both RCV and the number of customers served. Yorkshire Water provides drinking water to around 5 million people and around 130,000 local businesses over an area of around 14,700 square kilometres encompassing the former county of Yorkshire and part of North Derbyshire in Northern England. Kelda Group Limited, the parent company of the Yorkshire Water group, is ultimately owned by GIC Special Investments Pte Limited, the private equity investment arm of the Government of Singapore; Corsair Infrastructure Management, as a custodian for a number of infrastructure investment funds; Deutsche Asset Management's infrastructure investment arm; and SAS Trustee Corporation, the trustee of certain New South Wales public-sector superannuation schemes. LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS ..Issuer: Yorkshire Water Finance plc On Review for Downgrade: ....BACKED subordinate Medium-Term Note Program , Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently (P)Ba1 ....BACKED Senior Secured Medium-Term Note Program, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently (P)Baa1 ....BACKED Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba1 ....BACKED Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa1 ..Issuer: Yorkshire Water Services Finance Limited On Review for Possible Downgrade: ....BACKED Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa1 ....Underlying Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa1 ..Issuer: Yorkshire Water Services Limited .... Corporate Family Rating (Foreign Currency), Placed on Review for Possible Downgrade, currently Baa2 Outlook Actions: ..Issuer: Yorkshire Water Finance plc ....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Negative ..Issuer: Yorkshire Water Services Finance Limited ....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Negative ..Issuer: Yorkshire Water Services Limited ....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Negative The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Water Utilities published in June 2018. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. Graham Taylor

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Infrastructure Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

Neil Griffiths-Lambeth

Associate Managing Director

Infrastructure Finance Group

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND ITS RATINGS AFFILIATES (“MIS”) ARE MOODY’S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY INCLUDE MOODY’S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES. MOODY’S DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY’S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY’S RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS AND MOODY’S OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S ANALYTICS, INC. CREDIT RATINGS AND MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND CREDIT RATINGS AND MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. NEITHER CREDIT RATINGS NOR MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY’S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS AND PUBLISHES MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.



MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS AND MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS OR MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.



ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.



CREDIT RATINGS AND MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.



All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY’S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided “AS IS” without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY’S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing the Moody’s publications.



To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY’S.



To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.



NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING OR OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY’S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.



Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (“MCO”), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any rating, agreed to pay to Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. for ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and MIS also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of MIS’s ratings and rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold ratings from MIS and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at



Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY’S affiliate, Moody’s Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody’s Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to “wholesale clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY’S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a “wholesale client” and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to “retail clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY’S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.



Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. (“MJKK”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody’s Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody’s SF Japan K.K. (“MSFJ”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.



MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.



MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.



