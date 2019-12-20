Moody's reviews Yorkshire Water's ratings for downgrade

London, 20 December 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
placed on review for downgrade the Baa2 corporate family rating (CFR)
of Yorkshire Water Services Limited (Yorkshire Water), as well as
the Baa1 senior secured and Ba1 subordinated debt ratings of the Class
A and Class B notes issued by Yorkshire Water Services Finance Limited
and Yorkshire Water Finance plc, the Baa1 senior secured debt ratings
of Yorkshire Water Services Finance Limited, and associated programme
ratings. The A2 rating of those bonds that are subject to a financial
guarantee by Assured Guaranty (Europe) plc (A2 stable) of timely payments
of scheduled interest and principal will continue to reflect the insurance
financial strength rating of the guarantor. A complete list of
affected ratings appears at the end of this press release.
The rating action follows publication by the Water Services Regulation
Authority (Ofwat), the economic regulator for water companies in
England and Wales, of its final determination for the forthcoming
regulatory period. The determination includes a significant cut
in allowed returns, challenging performance targets and a gap between
the expenditure that Ofwat has allowed and what the company believes is
necessary to deliver required outputs. In combination with Yorkshire
Water's high borrowing costs relative to regulatory assumptions,
Moody's expects the determination to result in a downgrade to the
CFR unless the company takes significant mitigating action or chooses
to appeal and is able to obtain a more favourable redetermination.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Today's rating action takes into account (1) Yorkshire Water's
exposure to a significant cut in real allowed wholesale returns to ca.
2.42% at the start of the new regulatory period, compared
with 3.6% in the current period; (2) a reduction in
total expenditure allowances compared with the company's original
proposals; and (3) challenging performance targets, which Moody's
expects could lead to financial penalties even for historically strong
performers like Yorkshire Water. Specifically, the rating
review reflects the anticipated pressure on the company's financial
metrics, particularly interest coverage that will fall short of
Moody's guideline ratios for the Baa2 CFR unless the company appeals
to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) and achieves a more favourable
redetermination, or if the company undertakes material balance sheet
strengthening or achieves significant outperformance.
On 16 December 2019, Ofwat published its final determinations for
the five-year regulatory period commencing 1 April 2020 (AMP7)
for the water and wastewater companies operating in England and Wales.
The determination includes a significant cut in allowed cash returns to
2.42% at the start of the new period, which incorporates
the regulator's decision to link half of the regulatory assets to
the Consumer Prices Index adjusted for housing costs (CPIH), with
the rest remaining linked to the Retail Prices Index (RPI). As
the share of regulatory assets linked to CPIH grows over time, Moody's
estimates that Yorkshire Water will have an average allowed cash return
of around 2.50% over AMP7. On an RPI-stripped
basis, for comparison with the current period, allowed returns
will fall to 1.92% for wholesale activities (1.96%
including retail margin) from 3.6% (3.74%
including the retail margin), a nearly 50% cut.
Ofwat's allowance for "base" operating and maintenance expenditure,
excluding enhancement projects but including retail costs, is GBP3.5
billion. Although this is roughly GBP280 million less than requested
in Yorkshire Water's April 2019 business plan, it is only
GBP90 million less than the lower-cost plan that the company proposed
following draft determinations in the hope of securing a "workable
compromise" with Ofwat. In its representations, the
company acknowledged that the revised plan carries higher risk of overspending
and/or higher ODI penalties. Nonetheless, Moody's recognises
that Yorkshire may be able to defer or avoid expenditure to further reduce
or eliminate totex overspend during the period. Under the totex
sharing mechanism, 33-38% of any overspend would be
added to the RCV in 2025 or recovered over the 2025-30 period.
Like its peers, Yorkshire Water must decide before 16 February 2020
whether to accept the final determination. If it does not then
Ofwat will refer it to the CMA for review, which will take between
six to twelve months to decide upon the matter. This means that
even if an appeal is successful, the final determination will still
apply until March 2021, creating immediate pressure on cash flow
and key credit metrics.
RATING OUTLOOK
The ratings are under review for possible downgrade, reflecting
Yorkshire Water's exposure to the significant cut in allowed returns,
more challenging cost and operational performance targets, and Moody's
expectation that these will weigh on the company's financial metrics.
Absent measures to strengthen its balance sheet and/or improve performance,
Moody's expects that Yorkshire Water's Adjusted Interest Cover
Ratio will fall below Moody's guidance for the current rating category.
Moody's understands that management is currently assessing steps to be
taken.
The rating review will consider (1) the company-specific total
expenditure allowances and operational performance incentives; (2)
potential management and shareholder actions to improve financial flexibility,
for example through de-gearing the business, and the ability
to achieve this in a timely manner; (3) the company's decisions
to accept or reject the final determinations; and (4) whether the
current notching of the Class A and B debt ratings relative to the CFR
remains appropriate given weaker consolidated credit quality and subordination
relative to large super-senior liabilities. Moody's
will endeavor to conclude the review within the next three months.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING
Given the ratings review Moody's currently does not envisage any
upward rating pressure. The rating could be confirmed if Moody's
concludes that the impact of the final determination is likely to be adequately
mitigated by a combination of strong outperformance ability and/or balance-sheet-strengthening
measures or a more favourable outcome from the CMA, as the case
may be.
The rating could be downgraded if, taking into account such measures
as management may implement, it appears that Yorkshire Water will
likely have insufficient financial flexibility to accommodate the regulatory
determination. In particular, the rating could be downgraded
if Moody's concluded that the regulatory settlement was likely to
result in Yorkshire Water having gearing, measured by net debt to
RCV, materially above 80% or AICR persistently below 1.3x.
In addition, downward rating pressure could result from (1) adoption
of a more aggressive financial policy, (2) a significant increase
in business risk for the sector as a result of legal and/or regulatory
changes leading to a reduction in the stability and predictability of
regulatory earnings, which in each case are not offset by other
credit-strengthening measures, or (3) unforeseen funding
difficulties.
Yorkshire Water Services Limited (Yorkshire Water) is the fifth largest
of the 10 water and sewerage companies in England and Wales by both RCV
and the number of customers served. Yorkshire Water provides drinking
water to around 5 million people and around 130,000 local businesses
over an area of around 14,700 square kilometres encompassing the
former county of Yorkshire and part of North Derbyshire in Northern England.
Kelda Group Limited, the parent company of the Yorkshire Water group,
is ultimately owned by GIC Special Investments Pte Limited, the
private equity investment arm of the Government of Singapore; Corsair
Infrastructure Management, as a custodian for a number of infrastructure
investment funds; Deutsche Asset Management's infrastructure investment
arm; and SAS Trustee Corporation, the trustee of certain New
South Wales public-sector superannuation schemes.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: Yorkshire Water Finance plc
On Review for Downgrade:
....BACKED subordinate Medium-Term
Note Program , Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently (P)Ba1
....BACKED Senior Secured Medium-Term
Note Program, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently (P)Baa1
....BACKED Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba1
....BACKED Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa1
..Issuer: Yorkshire Water Services Finance Limited
On Review for Possible Downgrade:
....BACKED Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa1
....Underlying Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Baa1
..Issuer: Yorkshire Water Services Limited
.... Corporate Family Rating (Foreign Currency),
Placed on Review for Possible Downgrade, currently Baa2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Yorkshire Water Finance plc
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Negative
..Issuer: Yorkshire Water Services Finance Limited
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Negative
..Issuer: Yorkshire Water Services Limited
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Negative
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Water Utilities
published in June 2018. Please see the Rating Methodologies page
on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
