Moody's reviews Zijin Mining Group Company Limited's Baa3 ratings for downgrade

Hong Kong, June 10, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has today placed on review for downgrade Zijin Mining Group Company Limited's (Zijin) Baa3 issuer rating and the Baa3 senior unsecured rating on the bonds issued by Zijin International Capital Company Limited and guaranteed by Zijin.

The outlook has been changed to ratings under view from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

"The review for downgrade reflects Moody's concerns over Zijin's acquisitive strategy and the expected weakening in its financial metrics over the next 12-18 months following the company's announcement on 8 June that it will acquire Tibet Julong Copper Co., Ltd. for RMB 3.9 billion," says Kaven Tsang, a Moody's Senior Vice President and the International Lead Analyst for Zijin.

Zijin has been acquisitive since 2018 when its credit metrics were already weakly positioned at its current rating level. This latest acquisition follows the company's RMB7 billion investment in Continental Gold Inc. in March 2020.

Moody's expects both acquisitions and the related additional capital expenditure will be partially funded by debt. Moody's also expects limited earnings contribution from these newly acquired assets over the next 12-18 months.

As a result and absent any deleveraging initiatives, Zijin's debt/EBITDA will likely rise to 4.5x-5.0x in 2020 and remain above 4.0x in 2021. This level of leverage is weak for its Baa3 rating.

In addition, Zijin is facing growing project execution risk and geopolitical risk as it expands through acquisitions both domestically and overseas, as shown in its failure to extend the Special Mining Lease of the Porgera Gold Mine in April 2020.

Moody's review will evaluate Zijin's risk appetite and financial policy in pursuing its acquisition strategy, the risk profile of its newly acquired mining projects, and its ability to lower its projected high leverage.

Zijin's ratings also consider the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

The mining industry has high exposure to environmental risks, and the sector is exposed to tightening regulations. However, Zijin has a good track record of environmental compliance in its mining operations, and has procedures in place to comply with regulations and monitor pollutants released into the air, water, and soil during production.

While Zijin is exposed to social risks associated with the mining industry, including health and safety and responsible production, the company strives for "zero work fatalities, zero occupational diseases and zero environmental accidents". Zijin also carries out poverty alleviation projects in areas near the operations of its subsidiaries.

In terms of governance, as a dual-listed entity on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, Zijin has adequate transparency regarding its financial policy and investments.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Mining published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1089739. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited is one of the largest and most diversified metals and mining companies in China. It is primarily engaged in the exploration and mining of gold, copper, zinc and other metal minerals, supplemented by refining, processing and sales of related products. The company also has other mining-related businesses such as research and development, construction, trade and finance.

Zijin generated revenue of RMB136 billion in 2019 and reported total assets of RMB123.8 billion as of year-end 2019.

The local market analyst for this rating is Jin Wu, +86 (212) 057-4021.

The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

