Moody's reviews eustream's, SPP-distribucia's and EP Infrastructure's ratings for downgrade

Frankfurt am Main, March 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
placed on review for downgrade the Baa3 senior unsecured debt and long-term
issuer ratings of EP Infrastructure, a.s. (EPIF),
the Baa2 senior unsecured debt and long-term issuer ratings of
eustream, a.s. (eustream) and SPP-distribucia
a.s. (SPP-d), as well as the Baa2 backed senior
unsecured debt rating of the notes issued by SPP Infrastructure Financing
B.V. (SPP-IF) and guaranteed by eustream.
The outlooks have been changed to ratings under review from stable for
all issuers.
RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE
OF THE RATINGS
The review for downgrade of eustream's ratings is triggered by the
company's exposure to the heightened geopolitical risk for gas transit
from Russia (B3 review for downgrade) to Europe via Ukraine (B3 review
for downgrade), resulting from Russia's military assault of
Ukraine which started on 24 February 2022. The review for downgrade
of SPP-d's and EPIF's ratings reflects the credit linkages
of these companies with eustream.
eustream, the owner and operator of the gas transmission system
in Slovakia (A2 stable), is generating around 95% of its
revenues from transporting gas that is primarily sourced from Russia to
Central and Southern Europe under long-term gas transit contracts.
The Russian company Gazprom Export LLC, a 100% subsidiary
of Gazprom, PJSC (Baa2 review for downgrade), has the monopoly
on pipeline gas exports from Russia. The company's transit
contracts are on a ship-or-pay basis, meaning that
eustream receives most income from capacity payments and independent of
actual gas flows. The contract portfolio is highly concentrated
in the major Russian gas shipper.
The placement of eustream's ratings on review for downgrade reflects
the company's exposure to (1) the risk, stemming from the
military conflict, of physical damage to the pipelines in Ukraine
that ship gas to Slovakia; (2) the weakening of the credit profile
of the major Russian gas shipper; and (3) the risk of negative credit
implications for eustream from the additional and more severe sanctions
imposed on the Government of Russia and certain Russian financial institutions
by Western countries. For example, financial sector sanctions
could disrupt cross-border payments associated with Russia's
gas exports.
The review of SPP-d's ratings follows that of eustream.
While the company as owner and operator of the largest gas distribution
network in Slovakia has no direct exposure to Russia, it is a member
of a cash pooling arrangement of the SPP Infrastructure a.s.
(SPP-I) group that includes eustream. Given that there is
no ring-fencing in place which would insulate SPP-d's
credit risk profile from that of SPP-I group, Moody's
views SPP-d's credit quality as linked to SPP-I group
entities and therefore exposed to the risk of contagion from eustream.
The review of EPIF's ratings follows that of eustream and SPP-d.
EPIF is a pure holding company and the ultimate parent of both eustream
and SPP-d as EPIF owns 49% in these entities through a 49%
stake in and management control of SPP-I. The Slovak government
indirectly owns 51% of SPP-I. EPIF's debt is
serviced by dividend income from its subsidiaries, thus exposing
it to the evolution of the credit profiles of eustream and SPP-d.
On a proportionate, consolidated basis, as per financial year
2021, EPIF estimated the share of EBITDA generated by eustream at
34%, with another 38% coming from SPP-d and
the power distribution business, 17% from the gas storage
segment and around 12% from the heating infrastructure operations.
The reviews will focus on (1) the evolution and potential effect of sanctions
on eustream's, SPP-d's and EPIF's cash
flows and liquidity, as well as (2) the likelihood of potential
shareholder support to the companies in the event of financial distress.
eustream
Given the review for downgrade, an upgrade of eustream's and
SPP-IF's current ratings is remote. The ratings could
be confirmed with a negative outlook if eustream continues to receive
due capacity payments under the long-term transit contracts;
and if there is a high likelihood that such payments will not be impeded
by sanctions in the foreseeable future; or if the company obtains
adequate support from its owners to offset any deterioration of its current
credit profile.
eustream's ratings could be downgraded if capacity payments to the
company were to be discontinued or materially delayed, for example
due to sanctions, resulting in material pressure on its liquidity
and financial profile; if the wider SPP Infrastructure group's
ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to debt were to deteriorate below
25% on a sustained basis; or if there was a significant deterioration
in eustream's customer portfolio risk profile without offsetting
support from owners.
SPP-distribucia
Given the review for downgrade, an upgrade of SPP-d's
current ratings is remote. The ratings could be confirmed with
a negative outlook if eustream's ratings were to be confirmed with
a negative outlook; and if the company and the SPP Infrastructure
group maintained a financial profile commensurate with the current rating,
taking into account potential cash requirements from eustream.
SPP-d's ratings could be downgraded if eustream's ratings
were to be downgraded, unless there was tangible evidence that the
shareholders would take measures to maintain the current Baa2 ratings,
such as sufficient ring-fencing, that would insulate the
credit quality of SPP-d from that of eustream.
EP Infrastructure
Given the review for downgrade, an upgrade of EPIF's current
ratings is remote. The ratings could be confirmed with a negative
outlook if eustream's and SPP-d's ratings were confirmed
and EPIF maintains its ratios aligned with the guidance for the current
rating (see below); or in case the company's financial profile
were to deteriorate, EPIF's owners take adequate measures
to offset such deterioration to maintain the current credit profile.
EPIF's ratings could be downgraded if eustream's and SPP-d's
ratings were downgraded; or if the company's financial were
to deteriorate such that proportional net debt/EBITDA exceeded 4.5x,
or funds from operations (FFO)/net debt on a fully consolidated basis
were to drop significantly below 20% on a sustained basis.
The principal methodology used in rating EP Infrastructure, a.s.
and SPP-distribucia, a.s. was Regulated Electric
and Gas Networks published in March 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1059225.
The principal methodology used in rating eustream, a.s.
and SPP Infrastructure Financing B.V. was Natural Gas Pipelines
published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1113727.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
eustream a.s., is the owner and operator of the natural
gas transmission and transit pipeline that runs through Slovakia.
In the financial year 2020/21 the company reported EUR622 million of revenues
and EBITDA of EUR544 million.
SPP-distribucia a.s. is the monopoly provider of
regulated gas distribution services in Slovakia. In the first six
months of financial year 2020/21 the company reported EUR228 million of
revenues and an EBIT of EUR95 million.
EP Infrastructure, a.s. is a Czech holding company
with shareholdings in core Slovak gas and electricity infrastructure,
including (1) eustream a.s.; (2) SPP-distribucia,
a.s.; and (3) Stredoslovenska Energetika group.
The group also holds stakes in regional gas storage entities SPP Storage,
NAFTA, NAFTA Speicher and Pozagas, as well as a number of
district heating infrastructure providers in the Czech Republic.
EP Infrastructure, a.s. is ultimately owned 69%
by Energetický a prumyslový holding, a.s.
and 31% by a number of specialist investment funds managed by Macquarie
Infrastructure and Real Assets.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Mark Remshardt
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Infrastructure Finance Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
Paul Marty
Senior Vice President/Manager
Infrastructure Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
