Moody's reviews for upgrade Bank of America's long-term ratings

New York, January 23, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has placed on review for upgrade the long-term debt and deposit ratings, counterparty risk ratings and counterparty risk assessments of Bank of America Corporation (BAC, senior debt at A2) and its rated subsidiaries, as well as the baseline credit assessment (BCA) of its principal bank subsidiary, Bank of America, N.A. (BANA, deposits at Aa2 and BCA of a3). Moody's has affirmed all Prime-1 short-term ratings for BAC and its rated subsidiaries.

A complete list of affected ratings and entities can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's said the rating action reflects BAC's strengthened capital ratios, improved earnings profile and its ongoing commitment to maintaining a restrained risk appetite.

During its review, Moody's will assess the sustainability of the improvements in BAC's capital ratios over the medium term, including the potential impact on retained capital of a lower stress capital buffer or a reduction in the bank's unrealized losses in accumulated other comprehensive income. The review will also consider the resilience of the recent improvements in BAC's profitability to different macroeconomic and interest rate scenarios. Moody's will also review the likely trajectory and magnitude of future deposit outflows and the impact this could have on BAC's funding profile. Finally the review will evaluate the increase in BAC's holding company equity investments in subsidiaries relative to its shareholders' equity (i.e. its double leverage ratio) over the past few years and the likely future trajectory of that ratio as well as its implications for BAC's credit profile.

During 2022, in response to increases in its regulatory capital requirements, BAC boosted its capital ratios significantly. Moody's said that although a further increase in BAC's capital requirements will become effective in January 2024, a future reduction in BAC's stress capital buffer or a reduction in its unrealized losses in accumulated other comprehensive income could allow BAC to reduce its capital ratios below current levels. Moody's said future capital ratios below current levels could be inconsistent with a higher rating.

The rating agency expects BAC to maintain a more conservative risk appetite than that found at many of its peers, including a cautious approach to loan growth and strict limits on concentrations. As a result of this continued emphasis on what it terms "responsible growth" that has become a core of the bank's strategic philosophy, BAC not only reports lower levels of nonperforming loans and illiquid "level 3" assets than many of its peers, but has also consistently had lower levels of stress losses under the Federal Reserve's annual stress tests than most peers, evidence that suggests the bank's earnings and capital should be more resilient to an economic downturn.

Moody's noted that during the second half of 2022, BAC's earnings benefited significantly from higher interest rates as the yields it earned on assets increased by more than the rates it paid on customer deposits. This boost to BAC's net interest margin and net interest income more than offset the earnings headwinds stemming from higher loan loss provisions, a decline in investment banking revenues, lower service charges, and modest deposit outflows. In 2023, a faster repricing of deposits will likely limit any further upside from higher rates, and accordingly the resilience of BAC's profitability will be tested to a higher degree than was the case in 2022 should noninterest income remain under pressure and loan loss provisions increase due to a normalization of credit costs and a mild US recession.

While many other US banks have also benefitted from higher interest rates, Moody's observed that compared to many of its closest peers, a greater proportion of BAC's deposit base is comprised of less rate-sensitive consumer deposits, reducing the sensitivity of its funding costs to higher interest rates. Furthermore, the bank benefits from a balanced and diversified business mix, helping to ensure that it is not overly reliant on any single business line and reducing the volatility of its earnings. Finally, over the past decade BAC has established a robust cost discipline which has also contributed to its resilient earnings. This cost discipline allows the bank to fund new technology initiatives as well as investments in existing and new personnel out of cost savings realized through ongoing improvements in operational efficiency.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

BAC's ratings could be upgraded should Moody's conclude its review by assessing that BAC will likely sustain its tangible common equity above 12.0% of advanced-approach RWAs, sustain its profitability above 0.75% of tangible assets, and contain its reliance on market funds sustainably to below 25% of tangible assets, while maintaining its conservative risk appetite.

Moody's said that since the ratings are under review for upgrade there is currently no downward pressure on BAC's ratings. In the longer-term, BAC's ratings could be downgraded if the bank suffers a sustained decline in profitability, experiences a significant deterioration in capital or liquidity levels relative to peers and targets, exhibits a marked increase in its risk appetite, or experiences a sizeable operational risk charge or control failure. In addition, BANA's subordinated and senior unsecured debt ratings could be downgraded should there be a sustained reduction in the volume of BAC's holding company debt outstanding that would reduce the loss absorption buffer at the holding company in the event of the bank's failure and thereby increase the potential severity of loss for BANA's bondholders.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: Bank of America Corporation

..On Review for Upgrade:

....LT Issuer Rating (Local Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently A2, RUR from POS

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently A2, RUR from POS

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Foreign Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently A2, RUR from POS

....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Baa1

....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture (Foreign Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Baa1

....Junior Subordinated Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Baa2(hyb)

....Pref. Stock Non-cumulative (Local Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Baa3(hyb)

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Local Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently (P)A2

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently (P)A2

....Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently (P)Baa1

....Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program (Local Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently (P)Baa1

....Senior Unsecured Shelf (Local Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently (P)A2

....Subordinate Shelf (Local Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently (P)Baa1

....Junior Subordinate Shelf (Local Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently (P)Baa2

....Pref. Shelf Non-cumulative (Local Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently (P)Baa3

Affirmations:

.... Commercial Paper (Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Positive

Issuer: B of A Issuance B.V. (Assumed by Merrill Lynch B.V.)

..On Review for Upgrade:

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently A2, RUR from POS

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From No Outlook

Issuer: BAC Capital Trust XIII

..On Review for Upgrade:

....Backed Pref. Stock Non-cumulative (Local Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Baa3(hyb)

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From No Outlook

Issuer: BAC Capital Trust XIV

..On Review for Upgrade:

....Backed Pref. Stock Non-cumulative (Local Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Baa3(hyb)

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From No Outlook

Issuer: BAC Capital Trust XV

..On Review for Upgrade:

....Pref. Stock (Local Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Baa2(hyb)

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From No Outlook

Issuer: BAC Canada Finance Company

..On Review for Upgrade:

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently A2, RUR from POS

....Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Local Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently (P)A2

....Backed Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program (Local Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently (P)Baa1

....Backed Senior Unsecured Shelf (Local Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently (P)A2

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Positive

Issuer: Bank of America, N.A.

..On Review for Upgrade:

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently a3

....Baseline Credit Assessment, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently a3

....LT Counterparty Risk Assessment, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Aa2(cr)

....LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Aa2

....LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Aa2

....LT Issuer Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Aa2, RUR from POS

....LT Bank Deposit (Local Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Aa2, RUR from POS

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Aa2, RUR from POS

....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Aa3

....Subordinate Bank Note Program (Local Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently (P)Aa3

....Senior Unsecured Bank Note Program (Local Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently (P)Aa2

Affirmations:

....ST Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-1(cr)

....ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

....ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-1

....ST Bank Deposit (Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

....ST Bank Note Program (Local Currency), Affirmed (P)P-1

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Positive

Issuer: Bank of America, N.A. (Sydney Branch)

..On Review for Upgrade:

....LT Counterparty Risk Assessment, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Aa2(cr)

....LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Aa2

....LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Aa2

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently (P)Aa2

....Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently (P)Aa3

Affirmations:

....ST Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-1(cr)

....ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-1

....ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

....Commercial Paper (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-1

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From No Outlook

Issuer: Bank of America, N.A., London Branch

..On Review for Upgrade:

....LT Counterparty Risk Assessment, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Aa2(cr)

....LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Aa2

....LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Aa2

....LT Deposit Note/CD Program (Foreign Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently (P)Aa2

Affirmations:

....ST Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-1(cr)

....ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-1

....ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

....ST Deposit Note/CD Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)P-1

....Commercial Paper (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-1

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From No Outlook

Issuer: BofA Finance LLC

..On Review for Upgrade:

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently A2, RUR from POS

....Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Local Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently (P)A2

....Backed Senior Unsecured Shelf (Local Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently (P)A2

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Positive

Issuer: FleetBoston Financial Corporation (Assumed by Bank of America Corporation)

..On Review for Upgrade:

....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Baa1

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From No Outlook

Issuer: Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc. (Assumed by Bank of America Corporation)

..On Review for Upgrade:

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Foreign Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently A2, RUR from POS

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently A2, RUR from POS

....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Baa1

....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture (Foreign Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Baa1

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From No Outlook

Issuer: Merrill Lynch Credit Reinsurance Ltd.

..On Review for Upgrade:

.... LT Issuer Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently A3, RUR from POS

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Positive

Issuer: Merrill Lynch International & Co. C.V.

..On Review for Upgrade:

....Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently (P)A2

Affirmations:

....Backed Other Short Term (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)P-1

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From No Outlook

Issuer: Merrill Lynch Japan Finance GK

..On Review for Upgrade:

....Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Local Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently (P)A2

Affirmations:

....Backed Other Short Term (Local Currency), Affirmed (P)P-1

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From No Outlook

Issuer: Merrill Lynch Reinsurance Solutions Ltd.

..On Review for Upgrade:

.... LT Issuer Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently A3, RUR from POS

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Positive

Issuer: Merrill Lynch S.A. (Assumed by Merrill Lynch B.V.)

..On Review for Upgrade:

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Foreign Currency), Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently A2, RUR from POS

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From No Outlook

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

